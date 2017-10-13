Fitch Affirms Antalya Metropolitan Municipality at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/PARIS/LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Metropolitan Municipality of Antalya's (Antalya) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' and Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'. The National Long-Term Rating has been affirmed at 'AA+(tur)'. The Outlooks are Negative. The ratings reflect the continuing stable operating performance of Antalya despite a sluggish recovery of the local economy, as well as its high direct risk and an unhedged FX exposure. The Negative Outlook reflects Antalya's volatile budgetary performance and a still weak current balance, which is expected to cover on average less than 50% of the municipality's capex in 2017-2019. This in turn is likely to put pressure on budgetary performance and the ability of Antalya to fulfil its investment brief as a metropolitan municipality. KEY RATING DRIVERS Weakened Operating Balance Fitch expects Antalya's operating margin will increase on average to 20% against our prior estimate of 18% (2016: 24%), backed by a forecast average 13% annual growth of the national economy in nominal terms in 2017-2019. The latter should translate into higher transfers to Antalya, taking operating revenue growth to a CAGR of 9% in 2017-2019. We expect opex to exceed operating revenue by CAGR of 1.2% in 2017-2019 against our prior estimate of 2.7% over the same period. Nevertheless, the operating balance is unlikely to be strong enough to support the current balance amid rising interest rates. As a result, coverage of capex by the current balance is projected to remain below 50%, in line with our estimate (2016: 41%).This would worsen the deficit before financing and strain budgetary performance. In its 2017 budget the city envisaged covering 65% of its capex by capital revenue, through a large asset sale in the Kepezalti district. As the real estate tender has yet to be completed, due to the local economy's unfavourable conditions, Fitch expects that Antalya would only cover 28% of its capex by capital revenue in 2017 and 40% in 2018-2019. Accordingly, we have revised downwards our capex realisation to 35% of the budgeted amount (from 80%) or 29% of total expenditure for 2017 and 50% of the budgeted amount (from 65%) or 35% of total expenditure for 2018-2019. In Fitch's view, strict control over opex and moderate capex realisation no higher than 50% of the budgeted amount, coupled with continuing moderate operating revenue growth, would help shrink the deficit before financing to 5% of total revenue (2016: 23%) over the medium term. Subdued Local Economic Growth We expect Antalya's local economy to have a slower recovery than other Fitch-rated Turkish cities as the national economy rebounds in 2017-2019. Although Antalya is Turkey's seventh largest contributor by GDP per capita, the concentration of its local economy on tourism and agriculture makes the city less resilient to adverse shocks. Debt Payback Strong despite Increase Despite expected increases in debt Fitch forecasts direct debt to remain below 60% of current revenue over the medium term (2016: 46%). The increase in debt will be solely driven by rising capex ahead of elections in March 2019. Despite a weaker current balance, direct debt payback - which is a measure of debt sustainability - should average about three years in 2017-2019 (2016: 2.1), which is still in line with the 'BB' category peers of 3.1 years. We expect currency volatility to increase pressure on the debt servicing costs of the city's unhedged FX liabilities, as 74% of the city's debt is denominated in foreign currency. This could lift projected annual external debt servicing costs to an average 20% of the expected current balance, which should still be manageable for Antalya. In addition, the weighted average maturity of Antalya's external debt of about 12.5 years, an amortising debt structure, predictable monthly cash flows and a Treasury repayment guarantee on the city's debt mitigate immediate refinancing risk. The credit profile of Antalya is constrained by a weak Turkish institutional framework. This is due to a short track record of stable relationship between the central government and the local governments with regard to the allocation of revenue and responsibilities relative to their international peers. RATING SENSITIVITIES A sharp increase in local and external debt with an increase of debt-to-current balance to above four years as a result of larger-than-budgeted opex and capex could prompt a downgrade. A downgrade of the sovereign could also put Antalya's ratings under pressure. Contact: Primary Analyst Nilay Akyildiz Director +49 69 768076 134 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 D - 60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Committee Chairperson Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 8410 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001