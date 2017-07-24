Fitch Affirms Avation PLC at 'B+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Avation PLC's (Avation) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' and assigned a 'B+' IDR to Avation Capital S.A., Avation's unsecured debt issuing subsidiary. Fitch has also re-classified Avation's senior unsecured debt under Avation Capital S.A. and affirmed the rating at 'B+/RR4'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. These actions are being taken in conjunction with a broader aircraft leasing industry peer review conducted today by Fitch, which includes eight publicly rated firms. For more commentary on the broader sector review, please the release 'Fitch Completes Aircraft Lessor Peer Review; Affirms Ratings for Eight Firms; Outlooks Stable', available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR AND SENIOR DEBT The affirmation of the IDR reflects Avation's current market position as a lessor of turboprop and jet aircraft in the Asia-Pacific and European regions. Credit strengths include the company's young average fleet age of 2.8 years (excluding finance leases) as of Dec. 31, 2016; supportive demand dynamics for the majority of Avation's fleet; and operating performance that is benefiting from favorable industry trends including growth in passenger traffic and a continued shift by airlines toward utilizing operating leases to meet their business needs. These strengths are counterbalanced by Avation's limited economies of scale and high aircraft concentration when compared to larger lessors; the presence of niche aircraft in the portfolio; exposure to certain lower credit quality lessees; elevated balance sheet leverage as measured by gross debt to tangible common equity coupled with continued fleet growth over the near to medium term; a primarily secured funding profile; and potential limitations in connection with corporate governance and management depth. Rating constraints applicable to the aircraft leasing industry more broadly include the monoline nature of the business; vulnerability to exogenous shocks; potential exposure to residual value risk; sensitivity to oil prices; reliance on wholesale funding sources; and increased competition. Avation's fleet totaled 40 aircraft as of Dec. 31, 2016, primarily composed of ATR72 500-600s. Despite recent pressures on turboprop lease rates due to oversupply, demand for ATRs recently increased in countries such as China and India to support regional air travel (e.g. IndiGo signed a term sheet for 50 ATR 72-600s in May 2017), which may help stabilize lease rates over the near term. Longer term, ATR's turboprop market forecast projects 3.9% annual traffic growth through 2035, driven by new route creations (expected to comprise 50% of the growth), expansion of the existing network, and upsizing to a larger capacity, particularly in emerging markets. Fitch believes that turboprops benefit from fuel efficiency and lower risks of technological change than other regional jets due to the use of propeller engines, which may reduce residual value risk. These dynamics supported Avation's 100% utilization rate at Dec. 31, 2016. Avation's overall performance and growth are expected to be supported by additional aircraft deliveries, as the company had nine aircraft on order as of Dec. 31, 2016. The company has took delivery of one aircraft in June 2017 and has two other ATR 72-600s on order for delivery in 2017. In the long term, Fitch expects Avation's fleet to evolve as the company expands further into more widely-utilized aircraft, as evidenced by its ownership of 11 Airbus A320-200 and A321-200 aircraft. The company sold six ATR72-600 aircraft to Chorus Aviation Inc. in March 2017 and may use a portion of the sale proceeds for additional growth. Avation also regularly examines growth via direct orders, sale and leaseback transactions, and second hand aircraft acquisitions. Avation has been profitable since inception with growing lease revenue and consistent lease yields. As of Dec. 31, 2016, Avation's lease yield was 10.6%, which was down from 12.2% at Dec. 31, 2015 as the company has continued to reduce its fleet age, thereby lowering risk. Fitch believes Avation's historically elevated lease yields correspond to asset and lessee risk associated with the company's primary focus on turboprop aircraft which are often leased to weaker credit quality airlines. All of Avation's airline customers remain current on lease payments. As of Dec. 31, 2016, top lessees included Virgin Australia Holdings Limited (35% of lease revenue), VietJet Aviation Joint Stock Company (25%), Flybe Group plc (11%), Thomas Cook Group plc (10%; Fitch IDR of 'B'/Positive Outlook) and Air India Limited (5%). The devaluation of the British Pound following the Brexit vote last year has negatively influenced Flybe and Thomas Cook's operating results, though moderate oil prices have supported these airlines' earnings. Avation's leverage, calculated as gross debt to tangible common equity, has been increasing over the past several years and was 4.1x as of Dec. 31, 2016, which is higher than peers and up from 3.6x as of June 30, 2016 and 3.4x as of June 30, 2015. The increase in leverage was expected by Fitch, as the company has used the proceeds from debt issuances to grow its fleet base. While leverage initially declined given proceeds from the sale of six ATR72-600 aircraft, the company subsequently issued $20 million of senior notes as a tack-on to its May 2015 offering of $100 million 7.5% notes due 2020. Fitch anticipates that leverage will remain just below 4.0x over the long term. While the issuances of unsecured notes diversified the company's funding profile and demonstrated access to the unsecured markets, secured funding comprised 86.8% of Avation's debt as of Dec. 31, 2016. Avation's high proportion of secured debt constrains the company's financial flexibility. The $20 million senior notes tack-on lowered secured debt to 84.5% of total debt using Dec. 31, 2016 balances, all else being equal. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that while Avation is benefitting from supportive demand dynamics for its fleet, modest diversification and incremental unsecured debt, the rating remains constrained by Avation's limited economies of scale when compared to larger lessors, primarily secured funding profile, and evolving aircraft portfolio. Fitch has assigned an IDR of 'B+' to Avation Capital S.A., the issuer of the unsecured debt, which is guaranteed by Avation PLC. The affirmation of the unsecured debt ratings at 'B+/RR4' maintains the equalization with the company's IDR, reflecting Fitch's continued expectation of average recoveries for the senior unsecured debtholders. RATING SENSITIVITIES- IDR AND SENIOR DEBT Avation's IDR and senior unsecured debt ratings could be positively influenced by improved fleet, geographic and/or lessee diversification, provided such actions are undertaken at a moderate pace and do not adversely affect underwriting or pricing terms. Reduced leverage, increased utilization of unsecured funding sources, improved scale efficiencies and continued demonstration of residual-value risk management would also be viewed positively. The ratings could be adversely affected by the credit deterioration of underlying lessees, particularly those which represent a meaningful portion of Avation's portfolio, which could result in lower revenue yields and the need to redeploy aircraft. Factors that could also lead to negative rating momentum include: maintenance of leverage between 4.0x-5.0x over the long term; rapid expansion that is not accompanied by consistent underwriting standards and commensurate growth in capital levels and staffing; deterioration in residual value realizations; or an inability to successfully navigate market downturns. The ratings assigned to the senior unsecured debt could be notched below Avation's IDR should secured debt increase to such an extent that expected recoveries to the senior unsecured debt were adversely affected. Fitch has affirmed the following rating: Avation PLC --Long-term IDR at 'B+'. Fitch has assigned the following rating: Avation Capital S.A. --Long-Term IDR 'B+'. Fitch has reclassified and affirmed the following rating under Avation Capital S.A., which is guaranteed by Avation PLC: --Senior unsecured debt at 'B+/RR4'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Sean Pattap Primary Analyst Senior Director +1-212-908-0642 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Katie Chen Director +886 2 8175 7614 Committee Chairperson Justin Fuller, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2057 