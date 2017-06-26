Fitch Affirms Banco do Brasil S.A.'s IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Banco do Brasil S.A. (BdB) at 'BB' and its long-term National rating at 'AA+(bra)'. Rating Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs and National rating remain Negative. Fitch also affirmed BdB's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-', Support Rating (SR) at '3', Support Rating Floor at 'BB'. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS The affirmation of BdB's IDRs reflect Fitch's view that the bank would receive support from the federal government, should the need arise. BdB's IDRs are driven by sovereign support and are aligned with Brazil's sovereign ratings. This reflects the majority federal government ownership, its key policy role in the implementation of government economic policies particularly through rural lending, and the bank's systemic importance. The Outlook on BdB' LT IDRs remain Negative, mirroring the outlook of the sovereign ratings. Fitch believes that BdB, similar to other public entities, remain subject to political influence given its state owned nature and strong links with the government. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING The affirmation of BdB's VR reflects the bank's asset quality, profitability and capitalization indicators that came under greater pressure than its large private sector peers during the 2015-2016 recession. While these are showing signs of improvement, downside risks to asset quality and consequently profitability remain, given the continued weaknesses in the operating environment. The VR also reflects the bank's strong franchise and stable funding. Under BdB's new strategy, the bank aims to attain higher profitability and stronger internal capital generation that will ensure its adherence to the fully implemented Basel III requirements without any need for external support by 2019. Fitch believes that the bank's targets now appear more feasible, in light of the measures taken in the past year. In first-quarter 2017 (1Q17), BdB's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio improved to 10.9% (10.2% and 7.8% in 2016 and 2015, respectively), due to lower risk-weighted assets (RWAs) and a slight improvement in profitability. In the same period Common Equity Tier 1 ratio dropped slightly to 9.2% (9.6% and 8.2% in 2016 and 2015, respectively), due to the increase in regulatory deductions, as Basel III rules continue to be phased-in. BdB's asset quality indicators have come under pressure as the operating environment worsened significantly since 2014, which resulted in a sharp increase in the bank's loan impairment charges through 1Q17. At March 2017, BdB's non-performing loans (NPLs) as a percentage of gross loans rose to 3.9% (3.3% in 2016 and 2.2% in 2015), edging closer to its two large private competitors' average of 4.5%. The deterioration was mainly driven by loans to companies, while the increases in rural and individual lending were modest and NPLs remained relatively low. Fitch expects BdB's asset quality to remain under pressure, mainly from the corporate segment, as long as operating environment weaknesses persist and economic recovery remains slow. The still high concentration in the bank's large corporates loan book increases downside risks. In 2016 and 1Q17 BdB's operating profit improved, with operating profit/RWA increasing to 1.9% and 2.3%, respectively, up from 0.5% in 2015. However, pressure on earnings from high credit costs is likely to persist through 2017, although solid cost control and lower risk appetite should prevent a severe significant decline during this period. Potential large corporate defaults and/or debt restructurings are downside risks. BdB has leading franchises in multiple business segments, including lending, insurance, asset management and debit/credit cards. It is Brazil's largest bank in terms of assets and deposits. Its funding is diversified and retail-based. Customer deposits and local financial bills, which are very similar to deposits, made up 48% of total funding at March 2017. Locally, the bank is considered as a safe haven during times of crisis. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The affirmation of BdB's SRs at '3' reflects the moderate probability of sovereign support. Fitch believes that the Brazilian government would have a high willingness to support BdB in case of need; however, its capacity to do so has fallen in the recent past, as reflected in the successive sovereign rating downgrades in 2015 and 2016. BdB's SRF is affirmed at 'BB' and aligned with the sovereign rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR DEBT RATING The affirmation of BdB's senior debt ratings at 'BB' reflects the affirmation of the bank's LT Foreign Currency IDR, which is the anchor rating for the debt ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS, DEBT RATINGS Any changes in Brazil's sovereign ratings or in Fitch's evaluation of the government's willingness to provide support to BdB, in case of need, would directly affect these banks' IDRs, SRs, SRFs and debt ratings, all of which are driven by expected sovereign support. The National ratings of BdB will not necessarily be downgraded in the case of a sovereign ratings downgrade. However, the Negative Outlook of the LT National rating reflects that there could potentially be changes in the local relativities that, in turn, could lead to a downgrade of the National ratings, if the sovereign ratings are downgraded. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATING BdB's VR would be negatively affected if asset quality deteriorates or profitability weakens more than expected, leading its FCC ratio to fall below 7% and/or its regulatory capital ratios to approach the minimum requirements earlier than Fitch's forecast. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: --Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB', Outlook Negative; --Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B'; --National long-term rating affirmed at 'AA+(bra)', Outlook Negative; --National short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'; --Support Rating affirmed at '3'; --Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'; --Senior unsecured notes due 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022 ratings affirmed at 'BB'; --Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'. Contact: Esin Celasun Director +55 21 4503-2626 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Praca XV de Novembro, 20-401 B, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil Claudio Gallina Senior Director +55 11 4504-2216 Committee Chairperson Alejandro Garcia, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-9137 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001