Fitch Affirms Banco General's VR at 'bbb+' & IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY/SAN SALVADOR, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Viability rating (VR) of Banco General S.A. (BG) at 'bbb+', as well as its Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+'/'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. BG's Support Rating (SR) was affirmed at '5', while BG's Support Rating Floor (SRF) was affirmed at 'NF'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs AND VR The bank's IDRs are driven by its stand-alone strength as reflected in its VR. BG's conservative risk appetite, underpinned by the bank's prudent underwriting standards and risk controls, as well as its operating environment, highly influence its ratings. BG's ratings also consider its leading franchise in Panama and its strong credit profile driven by sustained and strong profits, sound asset quality and capital ratios. Fitch rates BG above the Panamanian sovereign rating of 'BBB' as the agency believes BG would retain its capacity to service its obligations in dollars even in the case of a sovereign default due to its resilient performance and capital position. Additionally, Fitch believes that the sovereign would not impose restrictions on BG's ability to service its obligations due to the country's open current and capital accounts, as well as its integration with the world economy. As reflected in Panama's country ceiling of 'A', three notches above the sovereign rating, Fitch views exchange and convertibility risks as negligible due to Panama's well-entrenched dollarization. However, BG's credit profile is highly influenced by the operating environment and Fitch caps the rating at one notch above the sovereign, as a reduction in the sovereign rating would lead to a similar action on the country ceiling and thus the bank's ratings. BG's conservative risk management has underpinned the stability of the bank's recurrent and strong operating performance over the past four years. Profitability is driven by steady interest margins, continued loan growth, improving operating costs and low impairment charges over the cycles. Operating profits to risk weighted assets (RWAs) averaged 3.7% over the past four years (2013-2016). The recent change in the bank's regulatory RWA calculation contributed to an uptick in this ratio to 4.2% for the first quarter of 2017 (1Q17). BG's overall loan quality is sound with low impairment ratios and concentrations, as well as adequate provisions. As expected by Fitch, consumer loan growth underpinned a cyclical deterioration in credit quality as was the case at other Panamanian banks. Non-performing loans (NPLs; both 90+ day and 30+ day past due) increased to 1.1% as of March 2017 compared to an average of 0.8% over the four years ending in 2016, though this ratio remains well within the parameters for the bank's current ratings. Fitch believes capital ratios are adequate relative to regional peers in the 'bbb' category. The bank's Fitch Core Capital (FCC)-to-RWAs ratio was 15.3% as of March 2017. BG's funding structure is amply reliant on customer deposits, which have grown steadily in recent years and nearly represented 81% of the total funding at end-1Q17. The bank supplements its deposits with wholesale funding from correspondent banks and multilateral entities, structured and syndicated loans, bonds, repos and a perpetual issuance. Deposits are fairly diversified and stable, driven by the strong deposit franchise and are likely to benefit from a flight-to-quality during market stress. Liquidity is adequate and BG more than meets minimum liquidity legal requirements. SENIOR DEBT BG's debt ratings are aligned with the bank's Long-Term IDRs as these are senior unsecured obligations that rank pari passu with other senior indebtedness. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The bank's SR and SRF reflect Panama's longstanding dollarized economy and lack of a lender of last resort. In Fitch's opinion, external support for BG, while possible, cannot be relied upon. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRs, VR and SENIOR DEBT BG is currently rated one notch above Panama's sovereign rating; hence, Fitch considers that the upside potential is limited. A downgrade of the sovereign's ratings would lead to a similar action on BG's ratings. Additionally, these ratings could be negatively affected by a sustained and material deterioration of asset quality (impaired loans above 2.5% and/or reserve coverage below 100%), a weaker financial performance (operating ROAA-to-RWAs consistently below 1.5%), and/or a decline in capitalization to a FCC ratio below 12%. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR As Panama is a dollarized country with no lender of last resort, a change in BG's SR and SRF is unlikely. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb+'; --Support rating at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Veronica Chau Senior Director +52 81 83 99 91 69 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8 Col. Contact: Primary Analyst Veronica Chau Senior Director +52 81 83 99 91 69 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8 Col. Del Paseo Residencial 64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico Secondary Analyst Rolando Martinez Director +503-2516-6610 Committee Chairperson Theresa Paiz Fredel Senior Director + 212-908-0534 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) 