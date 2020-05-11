Fitch Affirms Becton, Dickinson at 'BBB-'/Stable; Rates Unsecured Notes 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Becton, Dickinson Company’s (BDX) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB-‘ with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned a ‘BBB-‘ rating to the company’s unsecured notes issuance.

The bond offering is effectively leverage neutral, excluding the temporary impact from the coronavirus pandemic. The affirmation is supported by the company’s offering of value-based products and technologies that help improve treatment outcomes and restrain unnecessary costs. Continued focus on operational efficiencies should drive consistently positive cash generation, enabling the company to continue to reduce debt over the next two years. BDX successfully reached Fitch’s target of gross debt/EBITDA of 3.5x following the acquisition of C.R. Bard, which is commensurate with the ‘BBB-‘ IDR. BDX’s commitment to continued debt reduction could result in positive momentum for the IDR. The ratings apply to $19.4 billion of debt at Dec. 31, 2019.

Key Rating Drivers

Coronavirus Impact: COVID-19 has had a mixed impact on BDX’s overall business, as the company’s critical care solutions are in high demand but this likely will not fully offset near-term pressures in businesses tied to routine and non-acute care, elective procedures and research. The COVID-19 outbreak primarily impacts the interventional business through reduced elective procedures, the life sciences business due to temporary research lab closures and reduced clinical testing, and the medication management solutions business due to some delays of instrument installations. While Fitch expects near-term demand for select business segments to be dampened, we currently forecast improved healthcare utilization in the second half of CY2020.

Fitch anticipates FY2020 EBITDA margin pressure because of the loss of higher-margin elective procedures and products and a product mix shift to lower-margin items. These effects will not be fully offset by BDX’s temporary cost reduction measures. Fitch still forecasts relatively robust FCF that will continue to support operations and should allow for some debt reduction this year. Fitch assumes the $1 billion debt reduction that BDX has committed to publicly will likely span into CY2021, resulting in a longer timeframe to reach the company’s goal of 3.0x leverage by the end of CY2020. Affirmation of the ‘BBB-‘ IDR with a Stable Outlook contemplates the long-term viability and demand of the business and the commitment to debt reduction that may be slightly delayed.

Broadened Portfolio Positioned for Long-Term: The evolving dynamics of healthcare reimbursement, including the increasing need for manufacturers and innovators to demonstrate the value of their products to command market share and pricing growth, contributes to consolidation in the medical device industry. Favorable demographics and ongoing technological advancements will continue to support relatively reliable end-market demand growth. BDX, through its global leadership positions, scale and distribution network, is able to provide a fairly comprehensive product portfolio to healthcare providers and act as a one-stop-shop, creating value and efficiencies for its customer base. BDX is also committed to innovation through its RD pipeline to develop new products and solutions that improve outcomes and reduce healthcare system costs.

Deleveraging In-Line With Rating: The ‘BBB-‘ rating reflects that BDX successfully reached gross debt/EBITDA of around 3.5x within two years following the close of the Bard acquisition. Fitch calculates gross debt/EBITDA of 3.6x at Dec. 31, 2019. While the effects of the coronavirus pandemic may stress leverage in the near term, Fitch expects cash generation to remain relatively strong to allow for further debt reduction over the next two years. BDX remains committed to further debt reduction, which could result in positive rating momentum as leverage improves through continued debt paydown and EBITDA margin improvement to normalized levels or beyond. Debt has already been reduced by approximately USD3.0 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, versus the Dec. 31, 2017 level.

BDX increased its acquisitive posture with the 2017 acquisition of Bard and the 2015 acquisition of CareFusion. Prior to these transactions, BDX was historically only modestly acquisitive, evidenced by its cumulative execution of roughly USD500 million of net cash acquisitions since fiscal 2000, excluding Bard and CareFusion.

Further Operational Improvement Expected: BDX continues to improve operations, evidenced by top-line growth, moderately improving margins and increasingly positive FCF. BDX is on track to integrate Bard successfully and to realize the approximately USD300 million of cost synergies targeted within its three-year goal. Revenue synergies are also well under way. Fitch expects margins will decline temporarily in FY2020 in part due to the loss of higher-margin products but will rebound in FY2021 as elective surgeries come back online.

Offering Value to Providers: Many of BDX’s products are on the right side of the value equation in health care. Reducing infection rates, improving medication compliance and increasing provider efficiency all contribute to improving treatment outcomes for patients. Improved outcomes and reduction in medication loss, theft and shelf-life expiries also help reduce costs to providers. The company develops products that offer a strong value proposition, which should support the firm’s ability to continue negotiating favorable payment terms with customers.

Derivation Summary

BDX is a broadly diversified company with leading market positions in the majority of product platforms and treatment segments in which it operates. The firm is in the top-tier of medical device, diagnostics and product firms in terms of size and scale. BDX is larger and more diversified than Baxter International Inc. (BAX, A-/Stable) and Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX, BBB/Stable). However, its recent acquisitive posture has resulted in higher debt leverage than BAX and BSX. BDX is of similar size and holds leading market positions much like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO, BBB/Stable), a life sciences and diagnostics player. TMO maintains an aggressive capital deployment strategy and operates with gross debt/EBITDA around 2.8x-3.2x.

A large portion of sales are generated by consumable and disposable products, reducing BDX’s exposure to potential pricing headwinds to sale of larger and more expensive capital equipment and implantable medical devices. Improving operations, a stable operating environment and an ability to consistently generate meaningfully positive FCF support the company’s credit profile, while its recently increased acquisitive stance weighs on the rating profile.

Key Assumptions

Fitch’s Key Assumptions Within Our Rating Case for the Issuer:

—COVID-19’s largest impact will be to the company’s Q3’20 results with some return to normal utilization starting in company’s Q4’20 results;

—Organic revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digits during normalized periods;

—EBITDA margin pressure in FY2020 due to product mix shift and loss of higher-margin business;

—EBITDA margins rebound to normalized levels of +31% in FY 2021;

—Normalized annual FCF (CFO minus capex and dividends) of over USD2.0 billionؘ;

—Gross debt/EBITDA declines toward 3.0x over 2021-2022 through a combination of EBITDA growth and debt paydown;

—Targeted acquisitions and no share repurchases in the near term.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action/upgrade:

—BDX generates continued strong operating performance that produces consistently positive and increasing FCF;

—The company demonstrates the willingness, a rationale and an ability to maintain gross debt/EBITDA around 3.0x, with acquisitions driving leverage above that for only relatively short periods of 12-24 months.

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action/downgrade:

—BDX fails to generate stable operating performance, and FCF materially and durably deteriorates;

—Gross debt/EBITDA maintained above 3.5x due to sustained operational deterioration or a more aggressive capital deployment strategy;

—The negative rating sensitivities are likely to be tripped if the coronavirus outbreak has a greater impact on cash flow that Fitch currently anticipates or BDX recovers lost revenue and EBITDA more slowly than expected beginning in later 2020 and into 2021.

Best/Worst Case Rating Scenario

International scale credit ratings of Non-Financial Corporate issuers have a best-case rating upgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a positive direction) of three notches over a three-year rating horizon; and a worst-case rating downgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a negative direction) of four notches over three years. The complete span of best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings for all rating categories ranges from 'AAA' to 'D'. Best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings are based on historical performance. For more information about the methodology used to determine sector-specific best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings, visit here

Liquidity and Debt Structure

Sufficient Liquidity: BDX presently has sufficient liquidity, including availability of roughly USD1.9 billion on its USD2.6 billion revolving credit facility at March 31, 2020. Liquidity is bolstered by consistently strong cash generation and cash on hand of USD2.4 billion, which includes a USD1.9 billion short-term unsecured term loan to secure liquidity during market uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic. Fitch expects liquidity to remain strong throughout the forecast period.

FCF to Reduce Debt: BDX financed the Bard acquisition with a combination of term loan debt, unsecured bonds and equity. Leverage reduction has been aided by prepayable term loans and near-term bond maturities. Further near-term reduction is expected through repayment of revolver borrowings. Fitch expects BDX will direct most of the cash it generates toward debt repayment until it reaches gross debt/EBITDA of 3.0x.

REFERENCES FOR SUBSTANTIALLY MATERIAL SOURCE CITED AS KEY DRIVER OF RATING

The principal sources of information used in the analysis are described in the Applicable Criteria.

ESG Considerations

The highest level of ESG credit relevance, if present, is a score of 3. This means ESG issues are credit-neutral or have only a minimal credit impact on the entity(ies), either due to their nature or to the way in which they are being managed by the entity(ies). For more information on Fitch’s ESG Relevance Scores, visit www.fitchratings.com/esg.

Becton Dickinson Euro Finance S.a r.l.

——senior unsecured; Long Term Rating; Affirmed; BBB-

Becton, Dickinson Long Term Issuer Default Rating; Affirmed; BBB-; RO:Sta

——senior unsecured; Long Term Rating; New Rating; BBB-

——senior unsecured; Long Term Rating; Affirmed; BBB-

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com

