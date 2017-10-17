Fitch Affirms Belgosstrakh at 'B-'; Outlook Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Belarusian Republican Unitary Insurance Company's (Belgosstrakh) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'B-'. The Outlook is Positive. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating mirrors Belarus's 'B-' Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (Positive Outlook) and reflects the insurer's 100% state ownership. The rating also reflects the presence of guarantees for insurance liabilities under compulsory lines, the leading market position of Belgosstrakh in a number of segments, its adequate capital position, sustainable profit generation and the fairly weak quality of its investment portfolio. The Belarusian state established a strong level of support for Belgosstrakh in its legal framework, with the aim to develop a well-functioning system of insurance for workers, agricultural business and individual property. Belgosstrakh maintains its strong market positions on the Belarusian insurance market and remains the exclusive provider of a number of compulsory lines, including state-guaranteed employers' liability, homeowners' property, agricultural insurance and other minor lines. From a regulatory capital perspective, Belgosstrakh's solvency margin cover, calculated using the Solvency-I like formula on statutory accounts, stood at 11x at end-2016 (end-2015: 13x). However, Belgosstrakh's capital score was below 'Somewhat Weak' in Fitch's Prism Factor-Based (FBM) Model based on 2016 IFRS results, in line with 2015's. Compared with the regulatory calculation, available capital is lower in Prism following higher charges on invested assets, mainly concentrated in Belarus and directly linked with the sovereign credit profile. Belgosstrakh has a track record of profitable performance over the last five years. Net profit slightly decreased to BYN93 million in 2016 from BYN106 million in 2015, based on IFRS reporting. The net income-to-equity ratio was 29% in 2016 (2015: 28%). In 2016 the company reported a historically strong investment result and an improved underwriting result. In 6M17 Belgosstrakh reported net income of BYN16 million based on local GAAP accounting standards. The net result was supported by a positive underwriting result and, to a lesser extent, by investment income. Based on IFRS reporting Belgosstrakh's combined ratio improved to 93% in 2016 from 105% in 2015, as the loss ratio shrank to 55% from 67%. The latter was due to stronger performance of the compulsory workers' compensation line, and of property insurance, which accounted for 32% and 24%, respectively of non-life net written premiums in 2016. The compulsory MTPL line, whose share of non-life net written premiums remained at 22% in 2016, continued to show a positive underwriting result with a loss ratio of 69%. Fitch views the quality of Belgosstrakh's investment portfolio as fairly weak. This reflects the predominance of instruments mainly invested in state bonds and in deposits of state-owned banks, which are constrained by the sovereign's 'B-' rating, and the presence of significant concentrations by issuer. Belgosstrakh's ability to achieve greater diversification is limited by the narrow local investment market and strict regulation of the insurer's investment policy RATING SENSITIVITIES A change in Belarus's Local-Currency Long-Term IDR is likely to lead to a corresponding change in the insurer's IFS Rating. Significant changes to the insurer's relationship with the government would also likely have a direct impact on Belgosstrakh's ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Anastasia Surudina Analyst +7 495 956 5570 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited Valovaya Street, 26 Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768076 118 Committee Chairperson Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 26 Apr 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001