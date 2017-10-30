Fitch Affirms Bosch at 'F1'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Robert Bosch GmbH's (Bosch) Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'F1' and has also affirmed the short-term debt issued by Bosch and Robert Bosch Finance Corp at 'F1'. The rating of Bosch reflects its strong business profile, exemplified by its large size, leading positions in its key markets, sound diversification and a solid track record of innovation, coupled with a strong financial profile. It has stable cash flows, good financial flexibility and a conservative financial policy. KEY RATING DRIVERS Global Leader: Bosch's large scale and top-ranking global positions in the group's core product fields are strongly positive credit factors. The group is the world-largest automotive supplier with leading positions in numerous sub-segments of the auto-supply industry. In addition, Bosch is a major global player in consumer goods as well as in industrial and energy technologies with strong positions in residential heating, portable electric power tools and household appliances. Bosch also benefits from strong brand awareness with end-customers. Bosch is one of the few Fitch-rated auto suppliers with significant direct customer relationships, and a brand name widely recognised by consumers. Sound End-Market Diversification: Bosch benefits from healthy end-market diversification. We believe that Bosch offers the broadest and a more diverse portfolio of products among Fitch-rated peers. Bosch serves a global customer base with a broad and diversified exposure to all major automotive manufacturers. The group also benefits from strong business diversification provided by its exposure to the less volatile power tools and housing appliances markets as well as its exposure to a large variety of industrial sectors. Inherent cyclicality in automotive supply operations is further mitigated by Bosch's exposure to the less cyclical automotive aftermarkets. Solid Growth Prospects: We view Bosch as solidly positioned on all mega-trends reshaping the automotive sector with recognised expertise on the fastest growing auto supply segments linked to fuel efficiency, vehicle electrification, automation and connectivity. Bosch is also well-positioned in the growing field of connected goods, infrastructure and building. We also believe that the group's broad business portfolio is an advantage. Bosch can offer solutions for the whole ecosystem from in-car technologies through software platform, smart infrastructure and data collection, processing and storage. Innovation Leader: Among Fitch-rated auto suppliers Bosch has the highest level of R&D in both percentage of sales and absolute terms, which supports our growth expectations. These resources support Bosch's leading edge in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and technologies related to reducing vehicle emissions. We believe that the group's R&D efforts will allow Bosch to manage uncertainties around powertrain technologies and to withstand intensified challenges from high-technology firms, such as Samsung Electronics Co. (AA-/Stable), Google and Intel Corporation (A+/F1/Stable). Weak Profitability: We expect EBIT and funds from operations (FFO) margins to improve over the medium term, while remaining below our expectations for the rating. We forecast EBIT and FFO margin to trend, respectively, toward 7.0% and 10% over the next four years. Earnings improvements are expected to be derived from higher revenue in the Mobility solutions and Energy & Building Technology divisions. However, profitability improvements will be constrained by continuously high upfront investment in R&D and high start-up costs because of a strong pipeline of new projects. We also anticipate free cash flow (FCF) margin to recover to 2.5% by 2020 from 0.9% in 2016 as increasing FFO will more than offset higher capex, cash tax and dividends. Low Gross and Net Leverage: Bosch has low FFO-adjusted gross leverage and the lowest FFO-adjusted net leverage among Fitch-rated auto suppliers. We expect Bosch's adjusted net debt position to trend back towards a net cash position from 2017 onward and FFO gross leverage to decline toward 1.0x by end-2020 from 1.6x in 2016. The improvement is projected to be driven by improving FFO generation and positive free cash flow (FCF) generation partly used to reduce outstanding gross debt. This is despite our expectations that Bosch will deploy further cash toward acquisitions. Conservative Financial Policy: Earnings retention is an important source of financing, in line with the group's conservative financial policy, underpinned by substantial liquidity. Bosch is 92%-owned by a foundation, which safeguards its independence. The remaining shares are held by the Bosch family and as treasury stock. Under the ownership of the foundation, the requirement for shareholder returns is low, meaning that earnings can be focused on internal development of the business, and Bosch is able to maintain a very strong capital structure. DERIVATION SUMMARY Bosch has the strongest business profile and financial structure among Fitch-rated auto suppliers, offsetting its weaker profitability. The group's large scale, top-ranking global positions and solid R&D capability in the group's core product fields are strongly positive credit factors. Bosch benefits from stronger business diversification than peers, such as BorgWarner, Inc. (BBB+/F2/Stable) and GKN Holdings PLC (BBB-/F3/Stable). However, Bosch has weaker operating and cash-flow margins than the highest-rated auto-suppliers in our rated universe, such as Continental AG (BBB+/F2/Stable) and Borgwarner, Inc. This is offset by Bosch's solid financial structure with the lowest FFO adjusted net leverage among Fitch-rated auto suppliers. No country-ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating environment aspects impacts the rating. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Revenues to grow mid-single digits in 2017-2020; - EBIT margin to trend toward 7%; - Average capex intensity of 7% over 2017-2020; - Aggregate working capital outflows of EUR2.8 billion; and - Net cash spend on acquisitions of EUR2.8 billion by 2020. Major acquisitions will be treated on a case-by-case. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action -An upgrade to 'F1+' is unlikely as the group has reached what is viewed by Fitch the natural ceiling of the sector. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action -EBIT margin sustainably below 6% (2016: 5.7%, 2017E: 6.1%) -A material weakening in the group's liquidity profile, including sustained negative FCF margin -FFO-adjusted net leverage increasing above 1x (2016: 0.0x, 2017E: -0.1x) LIQUIDITY Ample Liquidity: Liquidity remains healthy, including EUR10.5 billion of readily available cash, after Fitch's adjustments for minimum operational cash of EUR1.8 billion and less liquid marketable securities of EUR4.5 billion. Liquidity is further supported by our expectation of positive FCF generation. Bosch's maturities are well-spread with some bonds extending as far out as 2039. Contact: Principal Analyst Aurelien Jacquot Associate Director +33 1 4429 9137 Supervisory Analyst Thomas Corcoran Associate Director +44 20 3530 1231 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Emmanuel Bulle Senior Director +34 93 323 8411 Media Relations: Adrian Simpson, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1010, Email: adrian.simpson@fitchratings.com. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments Fitch assumes that cash accounting for approximately 2.5% of yearly sales is needed for day-to-day operations, therefore not readily available for debt repayment. Fitch includes in its calculated readily available cash the bank deposits with a term of more than 90 days and a discounted value of the marketable securities held by Bosch. Fitch assumes that the income/expense from the disposal of non-current assets, income/expense from the reversal/recognition of provisions, profit from entities consolidated using the equity method and earnings impact of higher depreciation & amortisation from the re-measurement of assets are non-operating items. 