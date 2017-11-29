Fitch Affirms Camden Property Trust at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT), including the company's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS CPT's 'A-' IDR reflects the issuer's appropriately low leverage for the rating and Fitch's expectation that the issuer has the willingness and capacity to maintain it through-the-cycle. Fitch views CPT as having strong access to capital, although not necessarily market leading access typically associated with other 'A' category REITs. This relative difference is mitigated in part by the government-sponsored enterprise's multifamily platforms that limit consequences of differences in access to unsecured debt capital and by lower leverage than other similarly rated issuers. LOWEST LEVERAGE IN THE SECTOR WITH CAPACITY TO SUSTAIN CPT's 'A-' IDR is predicated on the expectation that the issuer will operate with leverage between 4.0x to 5.0x through-the-cycle. CPT's focus on markets with lower physical and zoning barriers to entry and therefore more volatile operating cash flows relative to peers necessitate operating with lower leverage. CPT's leverage is typically one of the lowest for multifamily REITs; however, Fitch recognizes this is influenced by Camden acquiring and developing in higher-cap rate markets. Fitch projects leverage will sustain in the mid-4x's through 2019, assuming positive but decelerating operating fundamentals (2.3% and 1.8% SSNOI growth in 2017 and 2018, respectively) with development spending continuing at somewhat lower levels prospectively. CPT's low leverage level should provide a sufficient cushion to sustain through a downturn similar to the financial crisis. Camden's significant disposition activity in 2016 of $1.2 billion has improved leverage beyond Fitch's prior expectations even after the payment of a special dividend. Camden has been patient with regard to redeploying the proceeds, which signals the issuer's conservatism later in the multifamily cycle, but Fitch expects CPT to be net acquirers over the next few years. Fitch projects fixed-charge coverage (FCC) will sustain in the low-4x range through 2018 as compared to 4.0x, 4.3x, and 4.2x for 2015, 2016 and trailing 12 months (TTM) to 3Q17, respectively. Fitch places less emphasis on recent improvements in FCC given the low interest rate environment. SUN BELT AND DEVELOPMENT FOCUS Camden targets Sun Belt and mid-Atlantic markets, which benefit from migration and job growth but also face lower physical and zoning barriers to entry. Consequently, CPT's same-store net operating income (SSNOI) has grown on average by a slightly lower pace (+3.4% per year from 2004 to 2016 compared to the sector's 3.8% average), with somewhat higher volatility as measured by standard deviation (4.7% to 4.1%, respectively). The company's portfolio is reasonably well-diversified from a geographic perspective, although it is modestly concentrated. Metro Washington DC and Houston comprise approximately 27% of NOI as of 3Q17. Development is a core tenet of Camden's business that generally enhances portfolio quality and competitiveness but can pressure corporate liquidity and leverage. However, unfunded development costs are at a reasonably comfortable level; they comprise only 2.6% of total gross assets at Sept 30, 2017. DERIVATION SUMMARY Camden Property Trust owns a solid portfolio of multifamily apartment properties in the SunBelt region of the United States. The company has the lowest leverage of any REIT in the multifamily sector but has a one notch lower rating (A/Stable) than its peer, EQR, which is a much larger company with market-leading access to capital and a bi-coastal focus, albeit higher leverage than CPT. Mid-American Apartment Communities' (MAA) 'BBB+' rating reflects the post-merger strength of legacy Post Properties and MAA assets across the Sunbelt region. Despite the larger portfolio and increased diversification, MAA maintains higher leverage and weaker demonstrated access to capital than CPT. Other multifamily peers Essex Property Trust (BBB+/Stable) and AIMCO (BBB-/Stable) are primarily focused on the coastal U.S., and both operate with higher leverage. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: --Operating fundamentals will remain positive but moderate towards historic averages while maintaining operating margins; --Low single-digit growth annual SSNOI through 2019; --Expectation of being a net buyer in 2018. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.5x; --Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 3.5x. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action --Fitch's expectation of cost-to-complete development sustaining above 10% of gross asset value; --The funding of development primarily via debt incurrence; --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 5.5x; --Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining below 2.5x; --Fitch's expectation of liquidity coverage sustaining below 1.0x. LIQUIDITY Strong Liquidity Camden has a strong liquidity coverage ratio of 2.4x for the period Oct. 1, 2017 through Dec. 31, 2018 with a manageable debt maturity schedule and expected development of $197.9M. In addition, as of Sept. 30, 2017, Camden has not drawn on its $600million revolving credit facility, leaving ample liquidity for the company on top of its $350 million of unrestricted cash. Fitch calculates liquidity as sources (unrestricted cash, availability under the $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility due 2019 and an estimated $155 million of retained cash flow from operations per year) to uses (debt maturities, development expenditures and recurring maintenance capital expenditures). CPT's liquidity is further supported by its low dividend payout ratio (70%-80% over the past four years) and the size of its unencumbered pool. Unencumbered assets cover unsecured debt by 3.7x assuming a stressed 8.5% cap rate. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Camden Property Trust --IDR at 'A-'; --Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'A-'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'A-'. Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Peter Siciliano Director +1-646-582-4760 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Stephen Boyd, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9153 Committee Chairperson Britton Costa Senior Director +1-212-908-0524 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below: --Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is adjusted to add back non-cash stock based compensation, a one-time hurricane expense, and include operating income from discontinued operations; --Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by assuming the issuer requires $1 million of cash for working capital purposes which is otherwise unavailable to repay debt. Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. 