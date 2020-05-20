Fitch Affirms Cigna's 'BBB' Debt Ratings; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings-Chicago-May 20:

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Cigna Corporation’s operating subsidiaries at ‘A’ (Strong) and Cigna’s Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB’/Outlook Stable.

Additionally, Fitch has maintained the Rating Watch Positive on the ‘A’ IFS ratings of Cigna’s operating subsidiaries, Life Insurance Company of North America (LINA) and CIGNA Life Insurance Company of New York (CLICNY), reflecting the pending sale to of these entities to New York Life (NYL).

Key Rating Drivers

The rating actions noted above are based on Fitch’s current assessment of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, including its economic impact, under a set of ratings assumptions described below. These assumptions were used by Fitch to develop pro-forma financial metrics for Cigna that Fitch compared with both ratings guidelines defined in its criteria, and relative to previously established Rating Sensitivities for Cigna.

For Cigna, the key credit factor potentially most significantly affected by the coronavirus is financial leverage as measured by debt/EBITDA due to a modest decline in financial performance and earnings.

Under the assumptions described below, Cigna’s EBITDA margin declines to approximately 7.1% relative to a 2019 actual level of 7.6%. As a result, debt/EBITDA increases to approximately 3.4x relative to the company’s 2019 actual level of 3.2x. Despite the modest decline in margin, the previously established downgrade sensitivity of 4.0x or higher debt/EBITDA ratio is not breached.

Key Assumptions

Assumptions for Coronavirus Impact (Rating Case):

Fitch used the following key assumptions in support of the pro-forma ratings analysis discussed above:

—Decline in key stock market indices by 35% relative to Jan. 1, 2020;

—Increase in two-year cumulative high yield bond default rate to approximately 16%, applied to current non-investment grade assets, as well as 12% of ‘BBB’ assets;

—Both upward and downward pressure on interest rates, with spreads widening (including high yield by 400 basis points) coupled with notable declines in government rates;

—Capital markets access is limited for issuers at senior debt levels of ‘BBB’ and below;

—A COVID-19 infection rate of 5%;

—An average hospitalization rate of 15% of confirmed infections.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The ratings remain sensitive to any material change in Fitch’s Rating Case assumptions with respect the coronavirus pandemic. Periodic updates to Fitch’s assumptions are possible given the rapid pace of changes in government actions in response to the pandemic, and the pace with which new information is available on the medical aspects of the outbreak. A discussion of how ratings would be expected to be affected under a set of Stress Case assumptions is included at the end of this section to help frame sensitivities to a severe downside scenario.

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action/downgrade:

—A material adverse change in Fitch’s Ratings Assumptions with respect coronavirus impact;

—A failure to successfully integrate Express Scripts as reflected by a material deviation in operating results from projections;

—A sustained deterioration in the debt/EBITDA ratio to 4.0x or worse.

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action/upgrade:

—A material positive change Fitch’s Rating Assumptions with respect to the coronavirus impact;

—A positive rating action is prefaced by Fitch’s ability to reliably forecast the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the financial profile of both the North American health insurance sector of the insurance industry and Cigna;

—Demonstration of successful integration of Express Scripts, including sustained profit margins of its business, which could result in an improvement in Fitch’s assessment of Cigna’s business profile;

—An improvement in debt/EBITDA to a level below 2.5x.

The following sensitivities could result in an upgrade of Short-Term Ratings:

—Further deleveraging to of holding company to allow for a further strengthening of liquidity, and in turn, the financial structure to withstand sensitivity testing for reductions in regulated cash flows.

The following sensitivities could result in an upgrade of LINA and CLICNY’s ratings:

—Transaction to close on stated terms.

The following sensitivities could result in an affirmation of and removal of the Positive Watch on LINA’s and CLICNY’s ratings:

—Transaction fails to close on stated terms.

Stress Case Sensitivity Analysis

Fitch’s Stress Case assumes a 60% stock market decline, two-year cumulative high yield bond default rate of 22%, high yield bond spreads widening by 600 basis points and more prolonged declines in government rates, heightened pressure on capital markets access, and a COVID-19 infection rate of 15%;

—The implied rating impact under the Stress Case would be a downgrade of up to 1 notch.

Best/Worst Case Rating Scenario

International scale credit ratings of Financial Institutions issuers have a best-case rating upgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a positive direction) of three notches over a three-year rating horizon; and a worst-case rating downgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a negative direction) of four notches over three years. The complete span of best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings for all rating categories ranges from 'AAA' to 'D'. Best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings are based on historical performance. For more information about the methodology used to determine sector-specific best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings, visit here

REFERENCES FOR SUBSTANTIALLY MATERIAL SOURCE CITED AS KEY DRIVER OF RATING

The principal sources of information used in the analysis are described in the Applicable Criteria.

ESG Considerations

The highest level of ESG credit relevance, if present, is a score of 3. This means ESG issues are credit-neutral or have only a minimal credit impact on the entity(ies), either due to their nature or to the way in which they are being managed by the entity(ies). For more information on Fitch’s ESG Relevance Scores, visit www.fitchratings.com/esg.

Connecticut General Life Insurance Company; Insurer Financial Strength; Affirmed; A; RO:Sta

CIGNA Worldwide Insurance Company; Insurer Financial Strength; Affirmed; A; RO:Sta

Medco Health Solutions Inc.; Long Term Issuer Default Rating; Affirmed; BBB; RO:Sta

Cigna Corporation; Long Term Issuer Default Rating; Affirmed; BBB; RO:Sta

; Short Term Issuer Default Rating; Affirmed; F3

——senior unsecured; Long Term Rating; Affirmed; BBB

——senior unsecured; Short Term Rating; Affirmed; F3

Express Scripts Holding Company; Long Term Issuer Default Rating; Affirmed; BBB; RO:Sta

; Short Term Issuer Default Rating; Affirmed; F3

——senior unsecured; Long Term Rating; Affirmed; BBB

——senior unsecured; Short Term Rating; Affirmed; F3

Life Insurance Company of North America; Insurer Financial Strength; Rating Watch Maintained; A; RW: Pos

Express Scripts, Inc.; Long Term Issuer Default Rating; Affirmed; BBB; RO:Sta

Cigna Holding Company; Long Term Issuer Default Rating; Affirmed; BBB; RO:Sta

; Short Term Issuer Default Rating; Affirmed; F3

——senior unsecured; Long Term Rating; Affirmed; BBB

——senior unsecured; Short Term Rating; Affirmed; F3

CIGNA Life Insurance Company of New York; Insurer Financial Strength; Rating Watch Maintained; A; RW: Pos

Contacts:

Primary Rating Analyst

Gerald Glombicki, CPA, ARM

Director

+1 312 606 2354

Fitch Ratings, Inc.

One North Wacker Drive

Chicago 60606

Secondary Rating Analyst

Douglas Pawlowski, CFA

Senior Director

+1 312 368 2054

Committee Chairperson

Julie Burke, CFA, CPA

Managing Director

+1 312 368 3158

Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: +1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@thefitchgroup.com.

