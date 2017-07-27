Fitch Affirms Horace Mann Educator's Ratings; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' (Strong) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Horace Mann Educators Corporation's (HMN) insurance subsidiaries. Fitch has also affirmed HMN's senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's rationale for the affirmation of HMN's ratings reflects its strong position in its chosen niche but small size and scale relative to larger, national peers, strong operating results, very strong capitalization and a conservatively managed investment portfolio. The ratings also consider the company's exposure to property/casualty (P/C) catastrophe risk and above-average interest rate risk in its annuity segment. HMN's P/C business continues to be affected by weather-related losses and macro pressures in personal auto. The combined ratio of 112.0% for the first six months of 2017 increased from 102.8% for the prior period in 2016 and included 15.5 points and 13.1 points, respectively, in catastrophe losses. The combined ratio averaged 97.8% for 2012-2016, with 7.7 points in catastrophe losses. Future core P/C profit improvement hinges on a recovery in personal auto results. Pricing actions in response to adverse claims experience have accelerated recently, but the timing and potential magnitude of a reversal in segment performance trends remains uncertain. Annuity earnings provide more stability to HMN's overall profile, continue to grow modestly with asset growth, but remain pressured by spread compression. Life earnings make a smaller but steady contribution to HMN's overall results, but face continued headwinds from low reinvestment rates. With a relatively moderate financial leverage ratio (FLR) of 18.1% at June 30, 2017, earnings produced strong fixed-charge coverage of 10.3x for 2016, but declined to 4.1x for the first six months of 2017. HMN's capital metrics remain very strong within both the P/C and life insurance subsidiaries. The P/C companies' operating leverage at 1.4x remains well below personal lines peers and the score on Fitch's Prism capital model remained at 'Very Strong' at year-end 2016. The life companies' risk-based capital (RBC) ratio was 454% at year-end 2016. The company's business concentration in fixed annuities creates an above-average exposure to interest rate risk. A large proportion of this business was written in a higher interest rate environment with higher guaranteed minimum crediting rates. Further, over half of its general account annuity reserves could be withdrawn at book value without surrender penalties at year-end 2016. However, Fitch believes HMN's sound asset liability management and emphasis on higher persistency products in the 403(b) market somewhat mitigates its disintermediation risk. HMN's conservative asset allocation practices are reflected by a relatively low GAAP-based risky assets ratio of 43% at year-end 2016. The $8.0 billion portfolio is composed predominately of highly rated and very liquid fixed-income securities. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating sensitivities that could lead to a downgrade include a sustained period of weak earnings with GAAP fixed-charge coverage below 8x and operating ROE below 7%, Fitch's overall assessment of capital and leverage below 'Very Strong', adverse reserve development amounting to 5% of prior year surplus, and/or a significant decline in market share or distribution weakness in the 403(b) market. Fitch views Horace Mann's ratings as limited by its small size and operating scale relative to larger, national peers. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Horace Mann --Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB+'; --4.5% senior notes due December 2025 at 'BBB'. Horace Mann Insurance Co. Teachers Insurance Co. Horace Mann Property & Casualty Insurance Co. Horace Mann Lloyds Horace Mann Life Insurance Co. --IFS at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. 