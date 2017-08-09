Fitch Affirms HSBC Mexico's IDRs at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, August 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC Mexico, S.A.'s (HSBC Mexico) Long- and Short-term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A'/'F1' and Viability rating (VR) at 'bbb-'. The Rating Outlook of the Long-Term IDRs was revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the long- and short-term National scale ratings of HSCB Casa de Bolsa, S.A de C.V., Grupo Financiero HSBC (HSBCCB) at 'AAA(mex)'/'F1+(mex)', for the long- and short-term ratings, respectively. The Rating Outlook on the long-term rating is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. HSBC Mexico's IDRs are sensitive to changes in Mexico's sovereign rating on the down side, since its ratings are at the maximum uplift of two notches above the sovereign. Therefore, the bank's Outlook revision follows the Aug. 3, 2017 affirmation of Mexico's sovereign rating at 'BBB+' and revision of the sovereign Outlook to Stable from Negative. The bank's Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative as part of a peer review of major Mexican banks. (See "Fitch Revises Mexico's Outlook to Stable; Affirms IDRs at 'BBB+'" at 'www.fitchratings.com'). KEY RATING DRIVERS HSBC Mexico's IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING Local and foreign currency IDRs, National ratings, as well as its Support Rating (SR) are driven by the strong ability and propensity of its ultimate parent: HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) to provide support to HSBC Mexico if it would be required. HSBC's ability to provide support is reflected in its high rating of 'AA-'/Stable Outlook and VR at 'aa-'. Fitch's evaluation of the propensity of support is driven by our opinion, that HSBC Mexico continues to be a strategically important subsidiary as it is highly integrated into HSBC's core businesses and maintains strong and positive operational synergies. The propensity of support also considers that HSBC Mexico operates in a strategic market for its parent, which has stated its interest in the NAFTA region, as well as its permanence in Mexico due to the ample business scale of the bank in the country. The relevant changes in management in 2016 and recurring capital injections from the parent also reflect this support for HSBC Mexico. HSBC Mexico is rated two-notches below HSBC's IDR, because Fitch's Global Bank Rating Criteria usually limit potential uplift from a relatively strong foreign owner to no more than two notches above the sovereign's rating (Mexico IDRs are currently 'BBB+'/Stable Outlook). VR The VR is highly influenced by the bank's historically higher-than-peers risk appetite. Since 2016, the bank has gradually resumed lending underpinned by improved credit policies and controls to mitigate risks. The risk management framework has also been strengthened over the past year. Fitch considers these changes to the bank's risk controls as positive, but are yet to be proven and translated into sustained improvements in asset quality and financial performance. The bank's VR is also influenced by the bank's good franchise that has remained somehow resilient through the economic cycle over the past years, with a particular strength on the funding side. HSBC Mexico holds the fifth position by total assets, loans, and deposits. Furthermore, it has a significant footprint in the country through an ample branch network. HSBC Mexico's asset quality shows a positive trend, as the bank is overcoming the problem of homebuilder's loan exposure and resuming loan growth; however, metrics continue to lag relative to its main competitors. The bank's non-performing loans (NPLs) to gross loans ratio decreased to 3.0% at March 2017 and YE16, down from the 5.5% average of 2013-2015, primarily driven by the sale of legacy impaired loans. The adjusted impairment ratio, which considers charge-offs, also improved to 7.8% as of 1Q17 from 8.1% in 2016. Borrower concentrations at the loan portfolio are moderate - the top 20 debtors accounted for 1.4x of the bank's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at the same date. Fitch expects the bank to maintain asset quality ratios commensurate with its current rating level and gradually converge to those exhibited by its closest peers, whereas the main challenge will be to contain additional loan loss deterioration that could arise from the rapid growth of the consumer portfolio. Although the bank's profitability has recently increased, it remains weak relative to its closets peers. Its operating return on risk-weighted assets stood at 1.1% as of March 2017, continuing the positive trend observed during 2016. The bank's recent profitability was underpinned by a growing business base, increasing net fees, moderate improvements in credit costs and higher interest margins benefited from interest rate hike in the country. HSBC Mexico's FCC to risk weighted assets (RWAs) metric has been stable over the past four years, at 12.5% as of 1Q17 and 12.4% on average from 2013 to 2016. The bank's equity base has been enhanced by capital contributions and to a lesser extent by its ability to internally generate capital, which remains as one of the challenges for the bank. Loss absorption capacity is also underpinned by adequate loan loss reserve coverage, which was 4.5% of gross loans. Fitch considers that current capital adequacy will be sustainable and does not rule out further injections from HSBC to support the bank's growth plans. The bank's funding and liquidity profile is relatively strong. HSBC Mexico is mainly funded by adequately diversified deposits (1Q17: nearly 74% of the core banking funding). Fitch's core metric, loans-to-deposits ratio, has gradually increased; it was roughly 93% as of 1Q17 and 2016 (2013-2015: 80.7% average), since loans have continued to grow at faster pace than deposits. Regulatory liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) was 137.4% at the same date. Top management appointments of experienced HSBC Mexico employees from other countries are also factored into the rating due to its importance for achieving the parent's ambitious business and financial targets regarding the Mexican subsidiary for 2017. HSBC MEXICO'S SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED DEBT The ratings of HSBC Mexico's subordinated debt reflect Fitch's opinion that support from HSBC would extend to any outstanding debt in the local market, in order to prevent reputational risk effects and limit overall funding costs. Coupled with the relatively high IDR of HSBC, the subordinated debt ratings are equal to the senior unsecured debt ratings. HSBCCB'S NATIONAL RATINGS HSBCCB's National scale ratings are aligned to those of the Mexican bank. National ratings are mainly driven by the legally required support HSBCCB would receive if needed from Grupo Financiero HSBC (GFHSBC), whose credit profile would be aligned with the bank in Mexico which in turn would receive support from its ultimate parent. HSBCCB carries out brokerage activities in the capital markets, bonds and mutual funds, as well as corporate finance activities including placement of public offers of capital and debt. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING There is limited upside potential on HSBC Mexico's IDRs, since these are already two notches above the sovereign's IDR. The local currency IDR could only be upgraded by an increase in the sovereign rating. The Foreign Currency IDR could improve also if the sovereign rating is upgraded and if there is an increase in Mexico's country ceiling. Any change of Fitch's perception of the strategic importance of HSBC Mexico to its parent may trigger a review of its Support rating and IDRs. If HSBC's ratings are downgraded by more than one notch, HSBC Mexico's IDRs could also be downgraded. VR HSBC Mexico's VR could be upgraded if the bank consistently enhances its risk appetite and achieves orderly growth reflected in sustained improvements in asset quality and profitability metrics. Specifically, if the bank sustains an adjusted impairment ratio (NPLs plus LTM charge-offs) consistently below 6%, and operating profit-to-RWA ratios above 1%, coupled with maintaining its current adequate liquidity profile and reasonable capital metrics. In turn, the bank's VR could be negatively affected if the bank fails to sustain recent improvements in asset quality and profitability, resulting in a significant deterioration of its capital adequacy. Material deteriorations of its liquidity profile could also exert pressure on the ratings. NATIONAL RATINGS AND DEBT HSBC Mexico and HSBCCB's National scale ratings could only be negatively affected by a multi-notch downgrade of HSBC's IDRs, or a change in its propensity to support these Mexican affiliates. Given Fitch's criteria for ranking bank hybrids and non-performance risk of these securities, the subordinated debt could be affected by a downgrade of the parent's (HSBC) VR, even before such downgrade could affect the National scale issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings and the IDRs of HSBC Mexico. Fitch has affirmed the ratings and revised Outlooks as indicated: HSBC Mexico --Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR at 'A'; Outlook to Stable from Negative; --Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR at 'F1'; --Support Rating at '1'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb-'; --Long-term National scale rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term National scale rating at 'F1+(mex)'; --Long-term National scale rating for local senior debt issuances at 'AAA(mex)'; --Long-term National scale rating for local subordinated debt issuances at 'AAA(mex)'. HSBCCB --Long-term National scale rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term National scale rating at 'F1+(mex)'. 