Fitch Affirms Kimco's IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) at 'BBB+'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of the release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect KIM's large, stable and diversified portfolio as demonstrated by the company's good historic and expected operating performance, and strong access to capital. These strengths are balanced by the company's elevated leverage ratio of 6.6x for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2017, weaker contingent liquidity as measured by the ratio of unencumbered assets to unsecured debt and weakened access to the equity markets stemming from a large NAV discount at which the company's common stock currently trades. The company is also retaining less cash flow after dividends than its peers and less than it has historically. Fitch expects leverage will decline from its current level, however it is still expected to sustain in the low to mid-6.0x range, in excess of the company's stated financial policy of sustaining leverage between 5.0x - 5.5x. Higher Leverage: KIM's leverage was 6.6x for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2017. The company's debt has increased by nearly $600 million since 3Q16 to fund its growing (re)development pipeline while EBITDA has remained largely flat. KIM had reduced and maintained leverage at or below 6x following a brief increase post-Kimstone transaction in 2015. Leverage has now exceeded 6x for several quarters and has exceeded 6.5x the past two quarters. KIM's leverage was 7.1x when including 50% of preferred stock as debt for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2017. Fitch expects KIM's leverage to sustain in the low to mid 6x range through the forecast period aided by the company's liquidation of a portion of its Albertson's investment, but absent any issuance of common equity. The company's shares currently trade an estimated 20%-25% below consensus net asset value (NAV) as retail real estate operators have suffered declining share values due to broader brick-and-mortar retail industry concerns. Assuming market sentiment does not shift back in favor of retail (real estate) Fitch anticipates KIM is unlikely to issue shares at the current discount. Fitch expects the company's FCC will sustain in the high 2.0x to 3.0x range. Despite higher leverage, KIM has maintained its strong fixed charge coverage (FCC) at 3.0x for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2017. Weaker Contingent Liquidity: Fitch measures KIM's contingent liquidity as the ratio of unencumbered assets to unsecured debt (UA/UD ratio). This ratio was 2.0x when stressing unencumbered NOI at an 8% capitalization rate. KIM's UA/UD ratio has weakened from the mid-2x's as the company utilized unsecured debt to repay secured mortgage debt and invest in a (re)development pipeline which currently provides limited unencumbered NOI. The company's UA/UD ratio is at the 2.0x level that Fitch typically views as appropriate for investment-grade REITs. If improvement in UA/UD is to occur, the company will need to continue to unencumber the portfolio as mortgages with high debt yields mature. The stabilization of unencumbered (re)development projects should also help improve the UA/UD ratio. Capital Access: The company has demonstrated strong access to the unsecured bond market, likely due to the company's absolute size and size of its issuances, which offer a liquid trading market for its bonds. Further, the company is a consistent bond issuer. In 2017, KIM's bonds have generally priced in line with 'BBB+' rated issuers. However, the company's shares currently trade an estimated 20%-25% below consensus net asset value (NAV) as retail real estate operators have suffered declining share values due to broader brick-and-mortar retail industry concerns. Fitch's base case analysis assumes the company does not issue equity due to continued weakness in the company's stock price. Further, KIM's AFFO payout ratio has increased steadily since 2012 as dividend increases have outpaced AFFO growth, limiting the amount of capital the company retains. The company's 86.3% adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio through the first nine months of 2017 is higher than the 75%-80% REIT average in Fitch's rated universe. Stable, Diversified Portfolio: SSNOI growth has been weaker than peers since 4Q13 but still positive, averaging 2.4% per quarter (2.9% when including redevelopment). Fitch assumes SSNOI, excluding redevelopment, will grow 1%-2% annually through the forecast period as occupancy levels remain flat while the company sustains its low double-digit blended lease rate. The scale, diversification and laddered leasing within KIM's portfolio provide for generally durable cash flows from operations. 9.2% of ABR expires on average annually through 2021 including month-to-month leases (3.2% assuming tenants exercise available extension options). Leasing spreads have continued to increase portfolio cash flows, growing at a blended 12.7% for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2017, exceeding the 12% spread in FY16 and 11.1% spread in FY15, but leasing costs have also trended up negatively impacting effective leasing spreads. The company has intentionally focused its portfolio within the top MSAs in the country as ranked by per capital income and population density. KIM's portfolio is well diversified with some concentration in the northeast U.S. The company's top seven markets representing 42.3% of ABR are all coastal markets; approximately 30% of ABR is from the New York - Washington D.C. corridor, which includes Philadelphia and Baltimore. Kimco has a well-diversified tenant roster comprised of a mix of national, regional, and local retailers. The company's 25 largest tenants represent a low 34.7% of total annual base rent as of Sept. 30, 2017 with no tenant representing more than 4% of ABR. Overall, many of the top tenants which include Home Depot (A/Stable) and Ahold Delhhaize (BBB/Positive) are strong credits. The most notable credit concerns relate to Kmart/Sears Holdings (IDR 'CC') and Toys R Us, each comprising 0.8% - 1.0% of ABR. Increased Development Exposure: Exiting the economic downturn, KIM scaled back its pipeline of larger development projects instead focusing on smaller redevelopment and expansion projects. However, five ground-up development projects are in the company's current pipeline totalling just under $500 million in estimated costs. When combined with active redevelopment projects, the unfunded portion of the overall pipeline's costs equalled approximately 4.2% of gross assets as of Sept. 30, 2017. Fitch views this level as manageable for the company, but the increase in higher-risk ground-up development activity warrants monitoring particularly given the extent of speculative development. Fitch estimates that approximately one-third of KIM's $493 million pipeline of active developments is preleased as of Sept. 30, 2017. Fitch expects the company will limit future ground-up development projects once the current pipeline is stabilized and instead focus investment in redeveloping existing assets. Fitch would view this strategy favorably as it would reduce riskier development exposure while still strengthening the value and durability of its portfolio cash flows. Stable Outlook: The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the KIM will reduce leverage to a level in the low to mid 6x range. Preferred Stock Notching: The two-notch differential between KIM's IDR and its preferred stock rating is consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an IDR of 'BBB+'. Based on Fitch's "Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis," these preferred securities are deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default. DERIVATION SUMMARY KIM's credit metrics and internal growth are commensurate with its shopping center peers in the BBB category. The company's large and diversified portfolio of 507 assets held in high barrier-to-entry markets positions it at the higher range of the rating category, with its capital access a factor supporting the 'BBB+' IDR. However, KIM's leverage is in the mid 6x range with Fitch expecting leverage to sustain in the low to mid 6x range, commensurate with BBB- rated peers Brixmor Property Group (BBB-/Stable) and DDR Corp. (BBB-/Stable) and significantly higher than Regency Centers, for which Fitch has a credit opinion. In addition, KIM''s UA/UD ratio at 2.0x is on the cusp of the level Fitch views as appropriate for investment grade REIT issuers. Federal Realty's (A-/Stable) lower leverage, stronger portfolio demographics and metrics and capital access justify its higher rating. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for KIM include: --Low single-digit SSNOI growth through the forecast period; --Development yields of 8% and redevelopment yields of 10% on delivered stabilized projects; --Monetization of the company's investment in Albertson's in 2019 - 2021; --Gradual repayment of secured mortgage debt with unsecured debt; --No common equity issuance through the forecast period. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 5x (leverage was 6.6x for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2017); --Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above 2.5x (coverage was 3.0x for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2017). Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.5x; --Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below 2x. --Failure to maintain unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt (based on a stressed 8% cap rate) above 2.0x. LIQUIDITY Liquidity Coverage at 1.7x: KIM's liquidity coverage is adequate at 1.7x for the period Oct. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2019. Fitch defines liquidity coverage as sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash, availability under its unsecured revolving credit facility, estimated retained cash flow from operating activities less distributions) divided by uses of liquidity (pro rata debt maturities, cost-to-complete development and redevelopment expenditures and maintenance capital expenditures). Fitch estimates KIM is on pace to retain nearly $75 million of operating cash flow in 2017 based on its 86.3% adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio through the first nine months of 2017. The company's payout ratio is higher than the 75%-80% average in Fitch's rated universe. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Kimco Realty Corporation --IDR at 'BBB+'; --Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'; --Preferred stock at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Christopher G. Pappas Director +1-646-582-4784 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Steven Marks Managing Director +1-212-908-9161 Committee Chairperson Britton Costa, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0524 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below: --Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is adjusted to add back non-cash stock-based compensation and include operating income from discontinued operations; --Fitch adjusts historical and projected net debt by the average ($37.5 million) of the issuer's stated cash working capital needs of $25 million - $50 million and considering it otherwise unavailable to repay debt. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) here Non-Financial Corporates Hybrids Treatment and Notching Criteria (pub. 27 Apr 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001