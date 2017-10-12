Fitch Affirms Korea at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's affirmation of Korea's sovereign ratings with a Stable Outlook balances robust external finances and a strong macroeconomic performance with geopolitical risk related to the tense relationship with North Korea and longer-run challenges of rapid population ageing and low productivity. Geopolitical risk resulting from the longstanding standoff on the Korean peninsula continues to weigh on the rating. The heightened tensions over North Korea's nuclear weapons program and the escalated rhetoric from both North Korea and the US imply an increased risk that confrontation could be triggered by an unexpected event or miscalculation. Even in the absence of outright conflict, the tensions also have the potential to negatively affect the South Korean economy if currently strong business and consumer sentiment start to worsen or if exports weaken as a result of a deterioration in trade relations between the US and Korea's main trade partner, China. Affirmation of the ratings, nonetheless, is in line with Fitch's belief that an outright war on the Korean peninsula will be averted. While the current level of tensions is high, strains on the Korean peninsula are not new, and have followed a familiar pattern of rise-and-fall cycles in the past. In Fitch's view, it remains important to differentiate between the recent escalation of missile testing and aggressive rhetoric on the one hand, and the likelihood of war on the other. The geopolitical risk to South Korea's sovereign balance sheet relates not only to the potential for conflict, but to a long-term scenario of reunification as well. An assessment of the potential impact of reunification would depend heavily on the assumptions made, for instance about the policy measures taken to rein in spending, and possible foreign financial contributions. Reunification would not be only a cost for the sovereign but would also provide opportunities in terms of political stability and relatively cheap labour during a transition period of integration for manufacturing export-led growth. Korea's macro performance continues to be strong compared with many of its peers. Fitch expects GDP growth to be close to potential at 2.7% for 2017, 2.8% for 2018 and 2.6% for 2019. Exports of Korean semiconductors support economic activity, even though the high import component of this sector limits the net contribution to growth. However, exports in other sectors, such as the car industry, continue to lag. Domestic demand is expected to support growth after a long period of political uncertainty ended with the election of President Moon Jae-in in May 2017. The new administration's economic policy focus on job creation and income-led growth is likely to strengthen demand. The government is planning new supply-side policies to strengthen innovation and create a better level-playing field between the large conglomerates (chaebol) and SMEs. However, the extent to which these measures will improve Korea's relatively low productivity depends on the details, which are in the process of being developed. Some measures, eg an increase in government jobs and subsidies to SMEs, do not necessarily point to enhanced productivity. Reforms to increase transparency and encourage greater separation between the government and the corporate sector could improve governance standards, and hence support Korea's credit profile. Broad public support for change in this regard suggests good prospects for progress. In the meantime, the close ties between business and politics that became apparent in the recent political crisis that culminated in the removal from office of former President Park Geun-hye in March 2017 illustrate Korea's relatively weak governance standards compared with its peers, as well as a weaker score (72nd percentile) for the World Bank's governance indicator than the 'AA' median (80th). Korea's robust external finances form a clear rating strength and are indicated by persistent current-account surpluses since 1998, foreign exchange reserves at 7.3 months of current-account receipts (versus a median of 3.5 months for sovereigns rated in the 'AA' category) and a net external creditor position, even though net external assets of 29.4% of GDP are slightly lower than the 'AA' median of 32.1%. The government's targeted slight fiscal easing in the coming few years does not significantly alter the neutral impact of the fiscal finances on Korea's credit profile. The general government debt of 39.2% of GDP, as forecast by Fitch for 2017, is marginally below the 'AA' median of 42.3%. In the absence of policy measures, a fiscal deterioration could be expected in the longer run as a result of the challenging demographics. In this light, parliament will discuss draft legislation aiming to set out clear fiscal policy rules, including ceilings for the deficit (3% of GDP, excluding social security funds) and the debt burden (45% of GDP). Implicit contingent liabilities are significant, as the debt of state-owned enterprises amounts to 21% of GDP (excluding debt owed to the government), although it has gradually declined from 24.8% in 2012. Inflation reached a five-year high in August, at 2.6% yoy, largely driven by increased prices of fresh vegetables and electricity. These effects proved temporary, and inflation fell back to close to the Bank of Korea's 2% inflation target in September. Core inflation, a better gauge of demand-pull pressures in the economy, remains quite muted at around 1.5%, which should allow the Bank of Korea to retain an accommodative bias. We expect the central bank to start tightening cautiously before the end of 2018. The Bank of Korea may decide to hike earlier in case of strong capital outflows, for instance related to stronger Fed tightening than expected by the market or an increase in geopolitical risk. Household debt is high (96.5% of the rolling four-quarter GDP in 2Q17) and rising fast (11.4pp of GDP in just three years). This dampens households' propensity to consume and increases Korea's vulnerability to shocks, although household assets are also relatively high, which mitigates the risk to financial stability and the economy. Korea's expected per capita income at USD29,050 in 2017 is one of the lowest in the 'AA' category and well below the 'AA' median of USD41,375. However, its broader level of development is higher than income levels would suggest and its business environment is generally strong, as indicated by its fifth position out of 190 countries in the World Bank's ranking for Ease of Doing Business. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Korea a score equivalent to a rating of 'AA' on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LT FC) IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: - Structural Features: -1 notch, to reflect ongoing geopolitical risk related to the tense relationship with North Korea. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The main factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger negative rating action are: - Significant escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula that would severely worsen Korea's economic metrics or the level of security - An unexpected large rise in the public-sector debt burden caused by a deviation from the current prudent fiscal-policy framework or crystallisation of contingent liabilities - Evidence that medium-term GDP growth will be structurally lower than expected, potentially reflecting challenges for Korea's economic model The main factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger positive rating action are: - A structural easing of geopolitical risk to levels more in line with rating peers - Implementation of a convincing strategy to improve overall debt dynamics for the government and state-linked enterprises - Evidence that the economy can grow at a relatively high rate over time without deterioration in the aggregate household balance sheet, for instance resulting from enhanced governance standards or successful reform implementation that would spur productivity growth KEY ASSUMPTIONS The global economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's Global Economic Outlook (September 2017). The full list of rating actions is as follows: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Country Ceiling affirmed at 'AA+' Issue ratings on long-term senior unsecured foreign-currency bonds affirmed at 'AA-' Issue ratings on long-term senior unsecured local-currency bonds affirmed at 'AA-' Contact: Primary Analyst Thomas Rookmaaker Director +852 2263 9891 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Andrew Fennell Director +852 2263 9925 Committee Chairperson Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 20 3530 1219 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings Criteria (pub. 21 Jul 2017) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 21 Jul 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001