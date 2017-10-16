Fitch Affirms Kuwait's Burgan Bank at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kuwait-based Burgan Bank's (BB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. The bank's Viability Rating (VR) has also been affirmed at 'bb'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BB's IDRs are support-driven. The Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect Fitch's view of an extremely high probability of support from the Kuwaiti authorities to all domestic banks if needed. This is reflected in the SR of '1' and SRF of 'A+', in line with Fitch's Domestic-Systemically Important Bank SRF for Kuwait. Fitch's expectation of support from the authorities is underpinned by Kuwait's strong ability to provide support to domestic banks, as reflected by the sovereign rating (AA/Stable) and a strong willingness to do so irrespective of the banks' size, franchise, funding structure and the level of government ownership. This view is reinforced by the authorities' track record of support for the domestic banking system in case of need. The Central Bank of Kuwait operates a strict regime with hands-on monitoring to ensure the viability of the banks, and has acted swiftly in the past to provide support where needed. Contagion risk among domestic banks is high (Kuwait is a small and interconnected market) and we believe this is an added incentive to provide state support to any Kuwaiti bank if needed, to maintain market confidence and stability. The Stable Outlook on BB's Long-Term IDR reflects that on the Kuwaiti sovereign rating. We assign Short-Term IDRs according to the mapping correspondence described in our rating criteria. An 'A+' Long-Term IDR can correspond to a Short-Term IDR of either 'F1' or 'F1+'. In the case of BB, we opted for 'F1', the lower of the two Short-Term IDR options. This is because a significant proportion of the Kuwaiti banking sector funding is related to the government and a stress scenario for the banks is likely to come at a time when the sovereign itself is experiencing some form of stress. VR BB continues to benefit from a fairly stable operating environment in Kuwait (48% of BB's credit exposures at end-2016) despite the economic impact of low oil prices. Kuwaiti banks are exposed to slower economic growth, but Fitch believes that the government's continuing capital spending plans will partially offset the pressures. Our assessment of the operating environment factors in BB's exposure to challenging regional markets such as Turkey (18%), Algeria (7%), Iraq (3%), Jordan (1%) and Tunisia (negligible exposure). BB has an adequate franchise in Kuwait, underpinned by regional expansion. The bank's local and regional network and brand underpin BB's distribution capabilities, and support revenue generation, including cross-border businesses, but also deposit collection. The bank has a strong management team, highly experienced in local and regional banking. BB's strategic objectives are consistent, balancing between domestic and regional/ international growth to achieve higher returns. However, execution is sensitive to economic cycles in less stable markets. Fitch's assessment incorporates BB's high risk appetite for regional and international expansion. BB also remains concentrated by sector and single obligor. The bank is directly and indirectly exposed to the equity market from share financing (for high net-worth individuals) and equities held as collateral for other lending. BB is also exposed to domestic real estate, a sector that can be volatile and has seen lower prices and sales in 2016 and 1H17. Fitch's assessment incorporates BB's high exposures to related parties. Volatile growth and heightened market risk originating from the regional expansion undermine risk controls. BB's VR incorporates that the bank's asset quality that is weaker than peers, with a slight increase in impaired loans ratio (4.5% at end-1H17, higher than peers). However, the bank's problem loans generation is low. Reserve coverage of impaired loans (118% at end-1H17) is lower than peers due to lower reserve requirements outside Kuwait but reserve coverage of gross loans is in line with peers. Fitch believes that high reserve coverage is necessary in light of the bank's significant concentration by sector and single obligor, and exposure to more challenging markets outside Kuwait. Concentrations and risk appetite will remain constraints on asset-quality. BB's high net interest margins (due to exposures to higher-yielding assets) and relatively stable impairment charges have supported the bank's profitability (annualised operating profit/risk weighted assets was 1.73% in 1H17). BB has one of the highest cost-to-income ratios among peers. The bank's profitability remains exposed to volatility risks, including impairment charges, especially in more unstable operating environments outside Kuwait. BB's capitalisation ratios are below peers' (the Fitch Core Capital ratio was 11.6% at end-1H17). The bank's regional expansion and the implementation of Basel 3 have reduced capitalisation levels and buffers over minimum requirements. Fitch's assessment factors in BB's capacity to issue capital instruments to fund further growth. Regional expansion and concentrations will remain the main risks. Similar to peers, BB's high reliance on wholesale funding (70% of customer deposits) results in high deposit concentration, primarily from government-related entities and large corporates. The deposit base has been historically stable, mitigating liquidity maturity mismatches. The successful issuance of subordinated tier 2 instrument of KWD100 million and senior unsecured bonds of USD500 million in 2016 supported BB's funding. BB's liquidity is well-managed and liquidity risk remains contained. The loans/deposits ratio is increasing and higher than peer average. Liquidity flexibility is underpinned by a large stock of liquid assets (28% of total assets and 41% of customer deposits at end-1H17), offsetting the bank's net interbank borrowing position. SENIOR DEBT The bank's EMTN programme and notes issued under the programme via Burgan Senior SPC Limited (100%-owned subsidiary) are rated in line with the bank's IDRs and are therefore subject to the same rating drivers. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRs, SR, SRF BB's IDRs, SR and SRF are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the Kuwaiti authorities' propensity or ability to provide timely support to the banking sector or the bank. At present, we do not see much likelihood of a change. VR BB's VR could be upgraded on a sustained improvement in the bank's capital ratios commensurate with the bank's risk profile, as well as a significant fall in related-party lending. The VR could be downgraded if capital ratios or asset quality weaken. SENIOR DEBT The senior debt rating of Burgan Senior SPC Limited is sensitive to changes in BB's IDRs. The rating actions are as follows: Burgan Bank: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' VR affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' Burgan Senior SPC Limited: Senior unsecured affirmed at 'A+'/'F1' Contact: Primary Analyst Redmond Ramsdale Senior Director +44 20 3530 1836 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Gilbert Hobeika Associate Director +44 20 3530 1004 Committee Chairperson Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 31 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001