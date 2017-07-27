Fitch Affirms Lombard Odier at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA's (Lombard Odier) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA-'/'F1+' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa-'. Its Support Rating and Support Rating Floor have been affirmed at '5' and 'No Floor', respectively. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. Lombard Odier is the unlimited liability holding company that owns the main operating entities of the Lombard Odier Group. The rating actions are part of Fitch's periodic review of Swiss private banks. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VR Fitch views Lombard Odier's company profile as one of two factors of higher importance in assessing the bank's IDR and VR. Its franchise as one of Switzerland's largest independent private banks is diversified geographically across Switzerland, European onshore markets and Asia. However, as the bank focuses on a limited number of key operating segments (predominantly wealth management) we view upside for its VR as limited. The group focuses on offering long-term wealth planning solutions to its clients. The bulk of its resilient earnings are generated by its wealth management division, which we expect to have sufficient critical scale to withstand industry-wide cost and revenue pressures. At end-2016, the group's assets under management (AuM) were CHF159 billion. The group also benefits from its technology and banking services division, which provides selected banking peers with access to Lombard Odier's IT platform and capabilities. The investment management division remains a modest contributor to the group's profitability, but it complements the private banking offering and we expect it to continue to benefit the franchise. The technology and banking services division allows Lombard Odier to partially fund its in-house investments in technology, but has yet to develop into a sustainably profitable business. We also view the group's low risk appetite as a factor of higher importance and expect it to remain unchanged over the medium term. As a private bank, on-balance sheet credit exposures are limited and relate to an investment portfolio of highly liquid securities, largely sovereign and supranational debt. Credit risk arising from client lending is limited by conservative loan-to-value policies on Lombard lending. Client loans remain an ancillary product for the bank but have grown strongly over the last two years and accounted for 19% of group assets at end-2016. Market risk is low (2% of RWAs at end-2016) and well-controlled, and arises mainly from client-driven trading in foreign currencies, a small part of which is proprietary. Operational risk is the more relevant risk for Lombard Odier and private banking peers. System resilience will become increasingly important, as incoming client investment suitability legislation will introduce more stringent documentation requirements. Minimising operational errors is key to preserving a private bank's reputation, which is an important component of its earnings generation capacity. In our view, litigation risk has receded following the settlement of the Swiss bank programme with the DoJ, but remains relevant for Lombard Odier. The group's earnings remain strong and stable. The advisory-focused private banking model contributes to fairly recurrent commission income, despite recent industry-wide pressure. In line with recent Lombard loan growth, net interest income is a small but growing earnings contributor. Lombard Odier's consolidated cost/income ratio compares unfavourably with peers, partly due to the early stage of development and low profitability of the investment management and technology and banking services businesses. Lombard Odier's capitalisation is strong and currently above peers, with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 29.3% and a sound leverage ratio of 6% at end-2016. We do not expect the CET1 ratio to remain at these high levels in the medium term, as the excess could partly be re-invested. However, we expect the bank to maintain comfortable buffers over minimum requirements. The group typically maintains high capital ratios, which partly mitigate the small size of the equity base (around CHF1 billion), and its strong earnings capacity provides a first buffer against unexpected losses. The large proportion of liquid, mainly short-term assets supports the group's strong liquidity profile. The ratings factor in the absence of holding company double leverage and the strong fungibility of capital and liquidity across the group's operating entities, subject to regulatory limits. Our assessment of double leverage also takes into account the absence of external debt and the resulting low likelihood of cash flow mismatches. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Lombard Odier's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect our view that support from the Swiss authorities cannot be relied on, primarily because of the group's low systemic importance. The group caters to an affluent international client base and does not have a retail deposit franchise in Switzerland. Should Lombard Odier require extraordinary support, we expect it to be provided from the partners' private wealth, but such support is not factored into our ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AND VR The Stable Outlook on the Long-Term IDR reflects our expectation that the bank will maintain its strong earnings and capitalisation without loosening its conservative underwriting standards. An unexpected increase in risk appetite, which could be indicated by investments in less creditworthy securities or loan growth at less stringent loan-to-values, would be rating-negative. Given the relevance of operational risks for private banks and despite the resolution of the largest legal case to date for the group, any outsized operational or litigation loss that durably dents capitalisation without credible plans to restore it swiftly would also result in a rating review. We expect Lombard Odier to grow prudently and maintain sound capital ratios, but a material acquisition that would introduce execution risks or weaken capitalisation could lead to a downgrade. As the ratings are assigned to the holding company, they are also sensitive to the build-up of double leverage at the holding company or changes to the fungibility of capital within the group. Given Lombard Odier's high ratings relative to peers and challenges facing the sector, upside remains limited. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR An upgrade of Lombard Odier's Support Rating and an upward revision of the Support Rating Floor is unlikely, given the group's low systemic importance. Contact: Primary Analyst Patrick Rioual Senior Director +49 69 76 80 76 123 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Luis Garrido Associate Director +44 20 3530 1631 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001