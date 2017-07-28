Fitch Affirms Macquarie Group at 'A-', Macquarie Bank at 'A'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Macquarie Group Limited (MGL), Macquarie Financial Holdings Limited (MFHL) and Macquarie International Finance Limited (MIFL). At the same time, the agency has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), Viability Rating (VR) and Support Rating of Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL), while revising its Support Rating Floor to 'BB+' from 'BB'. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary. The revision to MBL's Support Rating Floor reflects that it is the only non-major bank in Australia that is subject to the government's bank levy, which was introduced in the 2017/18 budget in part to compensate the government for the implicit guarantee it provides the banks subject to the levy. This implies a higher likelihood of state support for MBL than Fitch had previously factored into the rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT MBL is the main operating subsidiary of the group and its IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect a strong risk-management framework, sound liquidity, solid capitalisation and a diverse business mix, both by type of business and geography. These factors help to offset specialised operations outside Australia, a greater risk appetite and earnings volatility relative to Australian retail banks, and a high reliance on wholesale funding. MGL is the non-operating holding company of the group and its IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are driven by similar factors. However, the ratings are notched once from MBL's ratings to recognise a higher risk profile. This in part stems from the focus on the protection of bank depositors in prudential regulation in Australia, and recognises that MGL has sizeable non-banking operations, through MFHL, that are subject to lower regulatory scrutiny. The capital markets businesses in the non-banking operations also contribute to a greater level of earnings volatility relative to MBL, while there is limited standalone liquidity at the holding company. MGL has a strong risk-management framework in place, which helps to offset the group's higher risk appetite relative to domestic retail bank peers. New products and businesses are tightly controlled by a centralised risk management group and regular and extensive stress testing is undertaken. The higher risk appetite has manifested itself over the last five years in a number of acquisitions and periodic strong organic growth in some parts of the balance sheet. MGL is likely to remain an opportunistic acquirer, although Fitch expects the funding and capital impact to be offset through new capital and funding facilities being raised specifically for each transaction - this has been the group's approach historically. Liquidity management at the operational entities is strong, which helps offset a high reliance on wholesale funding. MGL's liquidity risk appetite is set so that it is able to meet all of its obligations over a 12-month period with no access to funding markets, and a modest reduction in the group's core businesses. MBL's liquidity risk appetite varies only in that it assumes constrained access to funding markets rather than no access. MGL held AUD22 billion of cash and liquid assets at the end of the financial year to 31 March 2017 (FYE17), with AUD20 billion of this held by MBL - these balances more than covered FY18 wholesale debt maturities. In addition, MBL reported that its daily average Basel III liquidity coverage ratio for 4QFY17 was 168%, and it has indicated it will meet the minimum 100% net stable funding ratio when it is implemented on 1 January 2018. Liquid assets are held by the operating subsidiaries, leaving limited standalone liquidity at the holding company. Fitch expects both MGL and MBL to maintain solid capital buffers, which help to counter the group's risk appetite. These buffers should allow MBL to easily meet higher minimum regulatory capital requirements which are to apply from 2020. The group held a surplus of AUD5.5 billion over regulatory requirements at FYE17 (equivalent to 42% of the minimum requirement), while common equity double leverage was low at 101%. Internal capital generation has generally been sufficient to meet organic growth. MBL's Fitch Core Capital ratio was 12.0% at FYE17, while its Basel III leverage ratio calculated using the Australian regulator's approach was 6.4%. Fitch expects MGL's earnings to remain more volatile than that of Australian retail banks due to the group's business mix. The increase in lending and leasing activities, as well as asset management, over the last decade have helped improve the stability of the group's earnings. However, investment banking and other market-oriented businesses remain a key part of MGL's franchise - earnings from these businesses are reliant on market conditions. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR MGL's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's view that support from Australian authorities cannot be relied upon if needed. The agency believes that if support were provided to the group it would most likely be through the regulated bank, MBL. MBL's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect a moderate probability of support, given its position as Australia's fifth-largest bank by total assets, that it is the only non-major bank that is subject to the Australian government's bank levy, and that it is a key player in the domestic financial markets. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES MBL's subordinated debt is notched once from its VR, which includes zero notches for non-performance risk as this is already captured by the VR, and one notch for loss severity. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY MFHL is a core subsidiary of MGL, undertaking the group's non-banking activities. Its IDRs are aligned with those of MGL. MIFL is a strategically important subsidiary of MBL, providing finance to Macquarie entities. Its IDRs are notched down once from those of MBL. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT A downgrade of MGL's and MBL's IDRs and VRs is likely if Fitch observes a weakening of the group's robust risk-management framework and solid approach to liquidity and capital as it would leave both entities susceptible to increased market volatility. Serious reputational issues could also result in negative rating pressure. There is limited upside rating potential given the group's specialised franchise outside Australia and the earnings volatility inherent in the market-oriented operations. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR MGL's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are already at the lowest level assigned by Fitch and so cannot be downgraded further. An upgrade appears unlikely as it would require a change in the regulatory focus in Australia from protection of bank depositors to a broader focus on group regulation. The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of MBL are sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of Australian authorities to provide timely support. No change to the propensity of the authorities to provide support appears imminent, although Australia's membership of the G20 could mean some lessening of support in the medium term. A change in the ability of the Australian authorities to provide support, which is likely to be reflected in a downgrade of the Australian sovereign (AAA/Stable), may also result in a downgrade of MBL's Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors. Negative action will not have a direct impact on MBL's IDRs, which are currently driven by its VR. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings of MBL's subordinated debt are sensitive to the same factors that influence its VR. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES Any change in the propensity and/or ability of the respective parents to provide support to MFHL and MIFL is likely to result in changes to each entity's IDRs and Support Rating. The rating actions are as follows: Macquarie Group Limited (MGL): - Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable; - Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; - Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'; - Support Rating: affirmed at '5; - Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'; - Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A-'; and - Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F2'. Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL): - Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable; - Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'; - Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'; - Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; - Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BB+' from 'BB'; - Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'; - Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A(emr)'; - Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'; and - Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'. Macquarie Financial Holdings Pty Limited (MFHL): - Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable; - Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; and - Support Rating: affirmed at '1'. Macquarie International Finance Limited (MIFL): - Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable; - Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; and - Support Rating: affirmed at '1'. Contact: Primary Analyst Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Jack Do Director +61 2 8256 0355 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 