Fitch Affirms Mashreqbank PSC at 'A'; Upgrades VR to 'bbb-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, July 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mashreqbank PSC's (Mashreq) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-Term IDR at 'F1', Support Rating (SR) at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A'. Its Viability Rating (VR) has been upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The upgrade of the Viability Rating reflects a lower risk appetite and improved asset quality. The latter follows a reduction of the bank's SME lending book to around AED1 billion from AED5.4 billion since early 2016, in addition to a significant improvement in the bank's asset quality metrics (which factor in both impaired loans and restructured loans) in the last four years. The upgrade also takes into account downwardly revised targets of loan growth and low single-borrower concentration compared with peers. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND DEBT Mashreq's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the extremely high probability of support available to the bank from the UAE and Abu Dhabi authorities if needed. Fitch's view of support factors in the sovereign's strong capacity to support the banking system, sustained by sovereign wealth funds and recurring revenue, mostly from hydrocarbon production, despite lower oil prices, and the moderate size of the UAE banking sector in relation to the country's GDP. Fitch also expects high willingness from the authorities to support the banking sector, which has been demonstrated by the UAE authorities' long track record of supporting domestic banks, as well as close ties with and part government ownership links to a number of banks. Mashreq's Support Rating Floor is at the UAE Domestic Systemically Important Banks's (D-SIB) Support Rating Floor of 'A', reflecting the bank's D-SIB status in the UAE and, in particular Dubai. VR The VR reflects Mashreq's improved asset quality and reduced risk appetite, resilient franchise, solid capitalisation, comfortable liquidity position, strong profitability and lower single-borrower concentration compared with peers. It also reflects sizeable concentrations in the deposit base. Mashreq's VR has historically been constrained by the bank's asset quality, with large stocks of impaired or restructured loans dating back to the financial crisis. The bank has successfully reduced these, both in absolute terms and as a percentage of gross loans. The bank's impaired loans ratio declined to 3.5% at end-2016 from 12.6% at end-2011. Over the same period, the bank's problem loans ratio (which includes impaired loans + restructured loans + 90 days past due but not impaired loans) fell to 9.7% from 28.4%. In absolute terms, impaired loans declined 55% while problem loans fell 45%. At end-2016 impaired loans were 1.4x covered by loan loss reserves, while coverage of problem loans was 53%. At the same time, given the asset quality problems encountered by the bank and the overall banking sector with SMEs, the bank has cleaned up its balance sheet from this poorly performing asset class since early 2016 and has set aside around AED0.5 billion in provisions in 2016. As a result, the SME book has been reduced to about AED1 billion and any additional losses should be minimal. New business with SME is small and has to be fully secured. Reduced risk appetite and increasing funding costs have translated into lower margins and revenue for the bank. This was supplemented in 2016 by higher loan impairment charges as the bank wrote off large amounts of SME loans. Nevertheless, Mashreq's profitability remains solid and in line with peers. Pre-provision operating profits (5.7% of gross loans) provide significant loss absorption capacity before capital gets impacted. The bank's loan book remains concentrated, albeit less than peer average, with the 20 largest names accounting for 24% of gross loans and 0.9x Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at end-2016. Concentration in customer deposits is reasonable for the region, with the top 20 deposits representing 23% of the total. At end-2016 the Tier 1 regulatory capital ratio was 16% (the FCC ratio stood at a lower 15.3%, due to the deduction of insurance net assets). The total regulatory capital ratio was 16.9%. If capital above the minimum regulatory requirement is added to loan loss reserves, then the loan loss reserve/gross loans ratio increases to 15.3% from 5.1%, which is higher than the 9.7% problem loans ratio. Mashreq has a large stock of liquid assets (cash and equivalents, short-term interbank placements and liquid securities) equivalent to 30% of assets and half of customer deposits, providing a good liquidity cushion. Mashreq's loans-to-deposits ratio is among the lowest in the UAE. Mashreq has a broad UAE-wide franchise, comprising four main business groups: retail, corporate and investment banking, treasury and capital markets, and international banking. Its market share in loans (4% at end-2016) has declined slightly due to competition from Islamic banks in Dubai and to competition in Abu Dhabi. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND DEBT Mashreq's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of the creditworthiness of the UAE and Abu Dhabi authorities and on their propensity to support the banking system or the bank. The senior unsecured notes issued directly by the bank are subject to the same sensitivities as the bank's IDRs. VR Mashreq's VR is sensitive to weakening asset quality affecting the bank's capital ratios. A further upgrade is unlikely given the current operating environment. The rating actions are as follows: Mashreqbank PSC Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A' Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'/'F1' Contact: Primary Analyst Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 4429 9131 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Nicolas Charreyron Analyst +971 4 424 1208 Committee Chairperson Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 24 08 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001