Fitch Affirms Midea at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch has affirmed Chinese consumer-appliance producer Midea Group Co., Ltd.'s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured ratings of Midea and its wholly owned subsidiary Midea Investment Development Company Limited (Midea Investment) at 'A-'. The rating on the US dollar notes issued by Midea Investment has also been affirmed at 'A-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Home Appliances Leadership Maintained: Midea has maintained its leadership in the home appliances market in China across major product categories. We expect Midea's market position to remain solid because of strong awareness of its brand in China, its enhanced R&D capabilities after the acquisitions, and its improved distribution system. Strong Financial Profile: Midea's financial profile remains strong, which is a key factor supporting the rating. We expect Midea to sustain its FCF generation and net cash position throughout the market cycle. The strength of the financial profile will depend on Midea's working capital management and future M&As. KUKA Acquisition Long-Term Positive: The acquisition of KUKA AG has resulted in a 17% yoy increase in Midea's 1H17 revenue. We expect KUKA to deliver satisfactory 2017 results after it said sales would rise 12% and EBIT margin would be more than 5.5% (2016: 5.6%). The KUKA acquisition has also helped Midea to establish a solid global presence in robotics and automatic systems market; and KUKA's expertise supports Midea's efforts to automate its production process, which may lift operating efficiency. Despite the rise in borrowings related to the acquisition, we believe the deal is overall positive to Midea in the long term in light of the company's deep net cash position and the benefits KUKA may bring in the medium to long term. Performance to Remain Robust: We expect Midea to deliver strong results for 2017 in line with its performance in 9M17 and high single-digit growth in 2018, backed by expansion in both its existing and newly acquired businesses. Margins are likely to remain stable with the smooth integration of Toshiba Lifestyle Products & Services Corporation (TLSC) and KUKA, which may provide synergies with Midea's existing businesses. Overall market growth is likely to remain supported amid the trend of consumers upgrading to better-quality products in China. Midea's revenue surged 60% yoy to CNY188 billion in 9M17, driven by strong organic growth and contributions from newly acquired KUKA and TLSC. Gross profit margin narrowed by 2.5pp yoy to 25.0% in 9M17 due to the rise in raw material costs and the integration of KUKA and TLSC, which had lower gross profit margins compared with Midea's existing businesses. Limited International Brand Recognition: Midea lacks brand awareness internationally, despite strong recognition in China. In addition, Midea's end-market exposure remains concentrated in consumer appliances, which are subject to similar economic cycles. We believe these factors constrain Midea's ratings at the current level. DERIVATION SUMMARY Midea's rating reflects its position as one of the largest home appliances manufacturers in China and its strong financial profile. Midea's recent M&A activities, in particular, the acquisition of KUKA, have helped the company to gain access to advanced technologies and new markets, and resulted in a more diversified and stronger business profile. Although Midea ranks ahead of its closest international peers, including Royal Philips (A-/Stable) and Whirlpool Corp. (BBB/Stable), in terms of key financial metrics, we believe that Midea's limited global brand awareness and less diversified end-customer base constrain its rating at the current level. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Mid-to-high single-digit sales growth for 2018-2020. - EBITDA margin of 10%-11% in 2017-2020, which is slightly lower than before. This is due to integration of KUKA and TLSC, which have lower margins, although this was partly offset by an increasing focus on value-added products with higher prices. - Annual capex of CNY3.6 billion-3.7 billion in 2017-2020. RATING SENSITIVITIES Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action -Strong international brand comparable with those of its global peers and increasing amount of sales from its own brand overseas. -Increase in market share without compromises in profit margins and financial profile. Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action -Sales growth that is weaker than that of the industry -EBITDA margin sustained below 9% (2016: 11.7%) -FCF margin sustained below 3% (2016: 11.5%) LIQUIDITY Deep Net Cash; Abundant Liquidity: Midea has a strong balance sheet. The company had CNY3.2 billion in short-term debt and CNY7.1 billion in long-term debt at end-2016. Its readily available cash of CNY12.5 billion was more than sufficient to cover all its short-term liabilities. In addition, Midea had CNY37.7 billion in interbank deposits at financial institutions, bank wealth management products and structured deposits. The company maintains good access to the equity market, bond market and banking facilities. We believe Midea has abundant liquidity and financial resources available to meet near-term financial obligations and is capable of making large-scale, strategic acquisitions if opportunities arise. Contact: Primary Analyst Cathy Chao Associate Director +852 2263 9967 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Yee Man Chin Director +852 2263 9696 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the â€œNRSROâ€). While certain of the NRSROâ€™s credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see here), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the â€œnon-NRSROsâ€) and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.