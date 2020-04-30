Fitch Affirms National Jewish Health (CO) at 'BBB'; Outlook Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings-Chicago-April 30:

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ‘BBB’ Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on National Jewish Health (NJH). Fitch has also affirmed the ‘BBB’ rating on the following revenue bonds issued by the Colorado Health Facilities Authority on behalf of NJH:

—$15.9 million fixed-rate revenue bonds, series 2012;

—$9.1 million variable-rate demand revenue bonds, series 2005.

The Rating Outlook is Positive.

SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross revenues (excluding restricted charitable donations and grants) and a debt service reserve fund.

ANALYTICAL CONCLUSION

The ‘BBB’ IDR and revenue bond rating reflects Fitch’s expectation that, looking ahead, NJH’s operating performance will remain strong, offset by a somewhat weaker liquidity cushion and a ‘midrange’ assessment of its operating risk. ‘Midrange’ revenue defensibility is based on NJH’s relatively narrow operating focus in certain clinical specialties, which has been supported by a national reputation, a favorable payor mix and a solid position in its primary market. While the ‘stronger’ financial profile assessment suggests a higher rating category outcome, the rating remains constrained by NJH’s limited capacity to control revenue and pass through its costs to patients and payors, as well as the potential volatility of performance of its Joint Operating Agreements (JOAs). Despite these constraints, Fitch believes that there is a potential for the rating to transition to a ‘BBB+’ if the issuer continues to generate positive margins at current levels.

The Positive Outlook reflects National Jewish Health’s resiliency through Fitch’s baseline coronavirus scenario and incorporates the impact of management-directed changes in operations. Revenues will be somewhat constrained during a period of increased expenses and delays of elective procedures in the short term, but are resilient in the forward look. Revenue growth is limited by the temporary slowdown of outpatient clinics at the Respiratory Institutes, and a delay of elective procedures across the different institutions through April and part of May, countered by additional revenues from new cystic fibrosis drugs coming online, new grants, and the rise in testing requested by hospitals and local companies. Expenses have increased due to the rise in needed PPE gear, reagents for processing COVID-19 tests, and pharmacy utilization, buffered by the cessation of retirement funding through Dec. 31, and lower personnel costs as non-pandemic essential employees and some higher paid employees have taken a cut in pay. Additionally, the Positive Outlook is supported by ongoing revenue support from the JOAs, expected future revenue from a new Center for Outpatient Health that will open in 2021, and Fitch’s expectation that NJH will be able to sustain improved operating margins at levels which preserve and/or grow liquidity.

The recent outbreak of coronavirus and related containment measures create an uncertain environment for all institutions. Our forward-looking scenario analysis is informed by management expectations and by Fitch’s common set of baseline and downside macroeconomic conditions. Fitch’s analysis will evolve as needed during this dynamic period. Currently, Fitch’s baseline scenario includes a sharp economic contraction in the second quarter, with recovery starting in the third quarter.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Revenue Defensibility:

:’Midrange’

Fitch’s assessment of ‘midrange’ revenue defensibility corresponds to a revenue defensibility assessment of ‘bbb’ under the U.S. Not-For-Profit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria, which is a constraining factor as it does not provide for a ‘stronger’ assessment. The ‘bbb’ assessment reflects NJH’s somewhat limited operating platform as a specialty provider and researcher, though it is enhanced by a national reputation that solidifies its market role and provides some bargaining power on key revenue contracts with commercial payors and clinical affiliates. Demographic characteristics in NJH’s primary operating location in Denver, CO are favorable, and reflected in its payor mix, with low Medicaid and self-pay as a percentage of gross revenues.

The necessity of testing during the pandemic has improved NJH’s revenue stream, with the magnitude of testing being limited only by the quantity of available supplies. NJH has contracts with the State of New Mexico as well as with local companies to test their employees for the coronavirus. Additionally, NJH has made available both antibody and diagnostic testing to the community. The growth of telehealth and the opening of the Respiratory Recovery Clinic on NJH’s campus have also been beneficial to the community, providing patients with access to physicians for post-COVID-19 discharge follow-up appointments.

Operating Risk:

:’Midrange’

NJH has a history of operating deficits, with a meaningful turn to favorable margins in 2019. The addition of new revenue streams from affiliations and incremental contract pharmacy revenues in recent years has helped to counter a history of expense growth that generally exceeded revenue growth by a considerable margin. NJH’s ‘midrange’ operating risk assessment is tempered by its limited ability to fully pass its costs down to its patient and payor base, though Fitch notes continued improvements in its resource management and efficiency efforts. NJH has received approximately $2 million in stimulus funds to date in 2020.

Fitch expects NJH’s revenue growth to track expense growth over time, which would preserve operating margins near the current level through the Outlook period. Resource management outcomes are solid, with NJH’s national reputation assisting in recruitment efforts of a highly specialized medical staff at both its main facility and affiliate locations. Capital spend from operations is expected to be limited to routine expenditures over the next five years, with large-scale strategic capital projects to be funded with non-recourse debt proceeds and an ongoing capital campaign.

Financial Profile:

:’Stronger’

NJH’s ample balance sheet resources, relative to its adjusted debt through the cycle, support a ‘stronger’ assessment of its leverage profile. The ‘stronger’ assessment is reflective of a ‘neutral’ liquidity profile with a cushion relative to operating expenses of 0.37x, which provides the organization with adequate financial flexibility, in light of Fitch’s ‘midrange’ assessment of its operating risk.

Fitch’s baseline and downside scenarios reflect the sensitivity of NJH’s available funds to market fluctuations. NJH retains negative net debt throughout the baseline and returns to negative net debt by year three of the downside scenario. NJH’s liquidity constrains the rating in the forward look as available funds to total operating expenses are projected to drop and recover in the baseline, but drop and remain lower in the downside.

Asymmetric Risk Additive Considerations

There were no asymmetric additive risk factors applied in this rating determination.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action/upgrade

—Sustained, positive operating performance with surplus operations;

—Maintenance of NJH’s liquidity cushion at or above 0.33x.

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action/downgrade

—A material delay in the opening of the outpatient center and the associated revenue streams could result in an outlook revision to stable;

—Although unexpected, erosion in NJH’s reputation and market position, level of clinical activity or payor mix, which would suggest a weaker rather than ‘midrange’ revenue defensibility assessment could lead to a downgrade.

Best/Worst Case Rating Scenario

International scale credit ratings of Public Finance issuers have a best-case rating upgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a positive direction) of three notches over a three-year rating horizon; and a worst-case rating downgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a negative direction) of three notches over three years. The complete span of best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings for all rating categories ranges from 'AAA' to 'D'. Best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings are based on historical performance. For more information about the methodology used to determine sector-specific best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings, visit here

CREDIT PROFILE

NJH is a national referral medical institute engaged in patient care, medical research and teaching, primarily in the areas of respiratory, cardiac, allergic and immunologic medicine. Despite NJH’s narrow scope of business as a specialty provider, it is nationally renowned and consistently ranked among the top two providers in its subspecialty category in the U.S., giving it a leading, nationwide market share in its service line. It is currently ranked number one among all providers of Pulmonology by U.S. News and World Report and the number one respiratory hospital in the nation for the 18th time.

Treatments provided by NJH are essential for many patients suffering from a host of respiratory conditions, including lung cancer, COPD, asthma and cystic fibrosis. NJH continues to work closely with Rose Medical Center (Rose), Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth Health System (SCL), and Saint Joseph Hospital (SJH, part of SCL Health) and other institutions on numerous clinical trials.

NJH also retains strength in negotiating clinical affiliations, the most significant of which is its JOA with SJH under which NJH receives a fixed percentage of NJH’s and SJH’s combined Colorado clinical operating income, including both inpatient and outpatient activities. Affiliations are also in place with other prominent healthcare providers nationwide, including the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (New York City) and Jefferson Health (Philadelphia).

Asymmetric Risk Additive Considerations

In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch’s applicable criteria specified below, this action was informed by information from Lumesis.

REFERENCES FOR SUBSTANTIALLY MATERIAL SOURCE CITED AS KEY DRIVER OF RATING

The principal sources of information used in the analysis are described in the Applicable Criteria.

ESG Considerations

The highest level of ESG credit relevance, if present, is a score of 3. This means ESG issues are credit-neutral or have only a minimal credit impact on the entity(ies), either due to their nature or to the way in which they are being managed by the entity(ies). For more information on Fitch’s ESG Relevance Scores, visit www.fitchratings.com/esg.

