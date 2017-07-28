Fitch Affirms Osprey at IDR 'BB'; Senior secured at 'BB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-London-28 July 2017: Fitch Ratings has affirmed Osprey Acquisitions Limited's (Osprey) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' and its senior secured rating at 'BB+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions on Osprey and its subsidiaries is available at the end of this commentary. The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the adequate dividend capacity of Anglian Water Services Limited (Anglian Water or the operating company (OpCo); A/BBB+/Stable) in comparison with the debt service requirements of Osprey, adequate credit metrics, and an expected reduction of the subordination of investors at the Osprey level. The rating also takes into account the market-leading operational and regulatory performance of Anglian Water (see separate rating action commentary "Fitch Affirms Anglian Water's Senior Secured Debt at 'A/BBB+'; Outlook Stable", on www.fitchratings.com), the main operating subsidiary of the group, as well as the structurally and contractually subordinated nature of the holding-company financing at the Osprey level. Osprey is the holding company of Anglian Water, one of 10 appointed regulated water and sewerage companies in England and Wales. Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc (AWOF) is the financing vehicle for Osprey. KEY RATING DRIVERS Adequate Dividend Cover: For AMP6, Fitch forecasts average dividend cover of around 3.3x and average post-maintenance and post-tax interest cover (PMICR) at around 1.2x. We also forecast Osprey will reduce gearing to around 85% of pension-adjusted net debt/regulatory asset value (RAV) by 2020. For the year ended 31 March 2017 (FY17) Fitch calculates Osprey's dividend cover at 3.5x, pension-adjusted net debt/RAV at 86.5%, and PMICR at 1.3x. Reduced Subordination at HoldCco: Osprey's guaranteed bondholders are subordinated to the rights of Anglian Water's bondholders. In addition, Anglian Water's covenanted financing structure could limit the dividends it upstreams and there is a statutory (and contractual) limitation on the pledging of its assets to any creditors. As Anglian Water's leverage declines during AMP6, the subordination of Osprey's bondholders also declines as the OpCo is further away from lock-up covenant levels. Incremental Debt at HoldCo: The GBP450 million of debt at the holding level represents around 6% of RAV and incurs an annual finance charge of around GBP27 million on average for FY18 to FY20. We expect the dividend stream from the OpCo for the remainder of the price control to comfortably allow servicing of the debt. Osprey group also has in place GBP125 million of committed undrawn liquidity facilities. We see little refinancing risk from the maturity of the GBP240 million bond in January 2018 considering an additional liquidity facility (GBP240 million) put in place in March 2017. Reliance Upon OpCo's Dividends: The OpCo is the main cash flow source for Osprey. Therefore, Osprey and AWOF's debt service relies upon dividends from Anglian Water. The OpCo's dividends could be constrained by higher-than-covenanted OpCo leverage, which is now a decreasing risk, low annual RPI used to index revenue, and the regulated asset value (thereby constraining debt capacity to pay dividends) and general cash-flow demands such as capex. However, we do not currently envisage any of these factors will constrain dividends. DERIVATION SUMMARY The higher rating of Osprey compared to peers such as Greensands UK Limited (B+/Stable) and Kemble Water Finance Limited (BB-/Stable) reflects Anglian Water's better financial and regulatory performance. Parent/subsidiary Linkage is applicable, but given the structural and contractual ring-fence structure of the group it does not impact the ratings. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for Anglian Water include: - regulated revenues in line with the final determination of tariffs for April 2015 to March 2020, ie assuming no material over- or under- recoveries; - combined totex outperformance and Outcome Delivery Incentive leakage outperformance of GBP110 million in nominal terms for FY18 to FY20; - GBP100 million of additional capex to be reinvested into the business over FY18 to FY20 from totex efficiencies; - slight underperformance in retail costs; - non-regulated EBITDA of around GBP7 million per annum; - retail price inflation of 3.1% for FY17, and 3% thereafter; - around GBP6 million of EBITDA reduction per annum from FY18 to FY20 as a result of the exit of the non-household retail business; - no outperformance related to Outcome Delivery Incentives except for leakage as the company has deferred them to AMP7. In addition, for Osprey Acquisitions we assume: - incremental debt at holding-company level to remain at GBP450 million; - an annual finance charge at the holding company level on average around GBP27 million for FY18-FY20. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action -The ratings currently do not have any upside. A higher rating for the holding company would be contingent on Anglian Water materially reducing its regulatory gearing. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action -A sustained drop of expected dividend cover below 3x, for example due to RPI remaining materially below 1.5% over an extended period of time -Forecast group gearing above 85% for a sustained period, coupled with forecast dividend cover dropping to close to 3x -A marked deterioration in operating and regulatory performance of Anglian Water or a material change in business risk of the UK water sector LIQUIDITY As of 31 March 2017, Osprey held GBP19.5 million in cash, and AWOF had available GBP125 million of undrawn, committed bank facilities with maturity in 2020. This is sufficient to bridge short-term liquidity needs. For debt service, Osprey and AWOF effectively rely on upstream cash flows from their operating subsidiaries, primarily Anglian Water. The next bond maturity is for GBP240 million in January 2018, for which, the company has put in place a loan to bond bridge facility of GBP240 million in March 2017 to mitigate refinancing risk. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Osprey Acquisitions Limited -- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Stable Outlook --Senior secured rating affirmed at 'BB+'; Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc --Senior Secured bonds issued by AWOF at 'BB+'. The bonds are guaranteed by Osprey, and are thus rated in line with Osprey's senior secured rating. 