Fitch Affirms Poly Real Estate at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based Poly Real Estate Group Company Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and its foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. Poly's ratings benefit from a one-notch uplift due to the moderate linkages with its parent, state-owned China Poly Group Corporation (China Poly), in line with Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage criteria. The ratings on Poly are supported by the company's solid business profile, which is evident in its good-quality land bank that focuses on Tier 1 and 2 cities, and large scale. Poly's growing non-development business also provides steady income that strengthens the company's debt service ability. The company's previously announced acquisitions have also turned out to be smaller than expected. These, together with more stability in Poly's financial profile, resulted in Fitch revising the Outlook on Poly's standalone 'BBB' rating to Stable from Negative. The ratings are constrained by Poly's higher-than-peer leverage, measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, especially after its rapid expansion in 2017. Fitch expects the company to deleverage slowly in the coming years. KEY RATING DRIVERS Rapid Expansion Drives Leverage: Fitch expects Poly's leverage to increase to 49% at end-2017 from 35.9% at end-2016, when it benefited from strong sales and a private equity placement, and 44.5% at end-2015. The rise in leverage in 2017 was mainly due to a faster land acquisitions and a slower cash collection rate. The land replenishment ratio, or the ratio of newly acquired gross floor area (GFA) to presold GFA, picked up to 1.8x in the first 11 months in 2017 (2016: 1.5x), and total land premium accounted for 77% of total contracted sales value (2016: 58%; 2015: 43%). The cash collection rate dropped to 82% in 1H17 from 97%-99% in 2015 and 2016, mainly due to slower project launch schedule and delayed bank loan disbursement amid tighter home purchase restriction. We expect Poly's leverage to trend towards 45% in 2018 and towards 40% from 2019, underpinned by healthy sales growth of 15%-20% yoy, improving sales efficiency with contracted sales to total debt staying above 1.5x, and slower land acquisitions than in 2017. Pressure from Acquisitions Eases: Poly completed the acquisition of Aviation Industrial Corporation of China's property portfolio in 2017, but only 20 projects were transferred to Poly instead of the targeted 70. Fitch does not expect the recently announced CNY5.2 billion acquisition of 20% in Poly Property Group, which is also smaller than our previous expectation, to pressure Poly's financials. This acquisition, moreover, marks the consolidation of China Poly's two listed property companies, which solves the longstanding issue of internal competition. Under the consolidation plan, Poly will lead all the new property development projects in China (except for HK and Macau). Quality Land Bank Secures Growth: Poly recorded contracted sales of CNY274 billion in 11M17, maintaining a strong sales trend (2016: CNY210 billion). The sales were mainly driven by transactions in Tier 2 cities, which made up 84.6% of the sales in 9M17, especially those in the Pearl River Delta and central and western China. Fitch expects the company's strong presence in Tier 1 and 2 cities, ample saleable resources, and favourable product mix will continue to support sales growth. Poly has 121 million sq m of land at end-June 2017, sufficient to support development activity for the next four to five years. Parental Support for Ratings: Poly's ratings benefit from its moderate operational and strategic linkages with its parent China Poly. China Poly provides significant funding support to Poly, including providing a keepwell deed for Poly's offshore debt issues. Poly is a core subsidiary of China Poly as its strong growth makes the latter the largest homebuilder among the 98 enterprises wholly owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council. Poly will continue to serve as a key platform among the 21 state-owned property enterprises (SOEs) designated by government in 2011 to buy the non-core property assets from other SOEs owned by the central government. Growing Non-Development Business: We expect Poly's diversified operations to improve the company's debt servicing ability, with non-development EBITDA over interest expense to exceed 0.5x in the coming years. Income from the company's non-property development businesses, including investment properties, property management and community consumer services, increased 60% yoy in 2016, with EBITDA interest cover at 0.4x (2015: 0.3x). Poly also expanded its investment property business, with book value at CNY15 billion at end-September 2017 compared with CNY11.4 billion at end-2016 (2015: CNY9.4 billion). DERIVATION SUMMARY Poly's leverage is the highest among its peers in the 'BBB' rating category, such as China Vanke Co., Ltd. (BBB+/Stable), China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (A-/Stable; Standalone: BBB+/Stable), China Resources Land Ltd (BBB+/Stable), and Country Garden Holdings Co. Ltd. (BBB-/Stable). Poly's margin of around 26% is comparable with those of China Overseas Land and China Resources Land, and it beats Country Garden's 17% as the latter adopts a higher churn model and lower-tier cities make up a significant part of its sales. Poly's ratings are supported by its good-quality land bank that focuses on Tier 1 and 2 cities and large scale. Poly's growing non-development business also provides income that boosts its debt service ability, with EBITDA interest cover trending towards 0.5x, higher than those of China Overseas Land, Vanke and Country Garden. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Acquisition of Poly Property to close in 2018, with the transaction 100% financed via debt, and Poly would treat it as an equity investment - Contracted sales by GFA to increase by 36% in 2017, 15% in 2018 and 10% annually from 2019, taking into account a milder market sentiment than in 2017 - Average selling price of contracted sales to rise 5% annually from 2017, considering Poly's focus on tier-2 cities - Ratio of acquired GFA to contracted sales GFA at 1.7x in 2017 and at 1.5x from 2018, which will support a land bank life of four to five years. RATING SENSITIVITIES Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action IDR: - Positive rating action is not expected over the next 12 to 18 months due to the high cyclicality as well as the high regulatory risks in the Chinese property sector. Standalone rating: - Fitch does not expect any positive action on Poly's standalone rating in the next 12 to 18 months, but would consider a positive rating action if Poly is able to expand its scale without compromising its financial profile, and achieve net debt/adjusted net inventory ratio below 35% and EBITDA margin above 25%, both on a sustained basis Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action IDR: - Weaker linkage with China Poly due to government policy changes or a change in group strategy or policy Standalone rating: - Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 50% - EBITDA margin sustained below 20% - Contracted sales / total debt sustained below 1.5x - Non-development EBITDA/Gross interest sustained below 0.5x LIQUIDITY Ample Sources of Liquidity: Poly had CNY64.2 billion in unrestricted cash and access to CNY193 billion of undrawn committed bank facilities at end-1H17. Fitch expects the group to maintain sufficient liquidity to fund development costs, land premium payments and debt obligations due to its diversified funding channels and flexible land acquisition strategy. Poly's funding cost fell to 4.69% at end-2016 and stayed low at 4.75% at end-1H17, benefiting from the company's SOE background. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Poly Real Estate Group Company Limited (Poly) - Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable - Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB+' Poly Real Estate Finance Ltd. - Rating on USD500 million 4.50% senior unsecured bond due 2018 affirmed at 'BBB+' - Rating on USD500 million 5.25% senior unsecured bond due 2019 affirmed at 'BBB+' The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Hengli (Hong Kong) Real Estate Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Poly, and they benefit from a keepwell agreement provided by Poly. Contact: Primary Analyst Vicki Shen Director +852 2263 9918 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Laura Long Analyst +86 21 5097 3019 Committee Chairperson Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) here Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the â€œNRSROâ€). While certain of the NRSROâ€™s credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see here), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the â€œnon-NRSROsâ€) and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.