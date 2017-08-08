Fitch Affirms Ratings on Indonesian State-Owned Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the international ratings on four Indonesian state-owned banks - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (Mandiri), PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BRI), PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BNI), and Lembaga Pembiayaan Ekspor Indonesia (Indoexim). At the same time, Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed the national ratings on Mandiri, BRI, BNI, PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk (BTN) and the ratings of three of the banks' subsidiaries - PT Bank Mandiri Taspen Pos (Bank Mantap), PT Mandiri Tunas Finance (MTF) and PT Bank BRISyariah (BRIS). The rating Outlook on Indoexim is Positive, with all other rating Outlooks Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. 'AAA(idn)' National Long-Term Ratings denote the highest ratings assigned by Fitch on its national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned to issuers or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative to all other issuers or obligations in the same country. 'AA(idn)' National Long-Term Ratings denote expectations of very low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default risk inherently differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated issuers or obligations. 'F1(idn)' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. Under the agency's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The state-owned banks' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and National Ratings are support driven and, together with their Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs), reflect the high probability they would continue to receive state support in times of need. This is based on the banks' relative systemic importance in the Indonesian economy, including the degree of their policy roles - especially in the case of Indoexim - as well as the state's majority ownership in each of them. The four commercial banks (Mandiri, BRI, BNI and BTN) together accounted for around 43% of total banking system assets at end-1H17. The National Long-Term Ratings on BNI and BTN (market share at around 9% and 3% of total system assets at 1H17, respectively) are lower than those of Mandiri and BRI (both around 15% share of total assets) to reflect Fitch's view of their lower systemic importance. Supporting regulations for the Financial System Crisis Prevention and Mitigation Law issued in 2017 do not include explicit provisions for the bail-in of senior creditors and as a result, in Fitch's opinion, do not materially change the likelihood of government support for domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs), including the four state-owned commercial banks. Fitch continues to believe that the Indonesian government maintains a high propensity to provide support for systemic banks during times of stress. However, Fitch views state support for the four commercial banks, Mandiri, BRI, BNI and BTN, as somewhat less than that for Indoexim, given their greater commercial focus (than policy roles) and lower state ownership. This is reflected in the Positive Outlook on Indoexim's rating, which mirrors the Outlook on Indonesia's sovereign rating. The National Ratings of Bank Mantap, MTF (both subsidiaries of Mandiri) and BRIS (subsidiary of BRI) reflect Fitch's expectation of a strong probability of extraordinary support from their respective parents, if needed. Fitch views Bank Mantap, MTF and BRIS as strategically important subsidiaries that have key roles in expanding their parents' pension lending, consumer finance and sharia banking businesses, respectively. The subsidiaries' importance to their parents is reflected in their majority ownership, common branding and operational alignment in key areas. VIABILITY RATINGS The Viability Ratings (VRs) of Mandiri, BRI and BNI consider the gradually improving but still challenging environment for banks in Indonesia. The banks' credit profiles, which have been enhanced through several cycles, better position them to navigate volatility, including in the event of a further collapse in commodity prices and interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. The former is not Fitch's base case, whereas Fitch sees that rate hikes are likely to be gradual rather than sharp. Mandiri's VR of 'bb+' takes into account its position as the largest bank in Indonesia, its good level of capitalisation relative to overall risk appetite, satisfactory profitability and, notwithstanding a significant deterioration during 2016, a still-manageable asset quality. The bank's NPL ratio remained high at 3.8% at end-1H17, above the industry average of around 3.0%, as it suffered from a more prolonged downturn in the economic environment than originally foreseen. Credit costs have risen, which has put pressure on its profitability. However, Fitch expects asset-quality deterioration to moderate (of which there are early signs already), as the domestic economy steadily improves. In our view, the bank's profitability and provision coverage should remain sufficient to absorb potential credit losses. BRI's VR of 'bb+' considers its position as Indonesia's second-largest bank. Its distribution network is the most extensive among peers and it has an unchallenged franchise in rural micro-lending. The latter contributes to the bank's above-peer profitability, stronger margins and a capital position that is considered good for its overall risk appetite. Its asset quality has slightly weakened, in line with the industry trend, but will continue to be mitigated by its strong credit fundamentals, which are underpinned by its diversified credit exposures. BNI's VR of 'bb+' considers its position as Indonesia's fourth-largest bank, and its satisfactory capitalisation, profitability and asset quality. However, in Fitch's view, BNI's appetite for loan growth, including in the riskier commercial segment, is higher than that of Mandiri and BRI, which can be seen in its above-industry-average growth of 4.8% and 20.6% during 1H17 and 2016, respectively (industry: around 1.1% and 7.9%). Fitch believes that this has greater potential to increase the risk of asset quality deterioration in the future. However, Fitch expects these risks to remain manageable for BNI and the bank's profitability and capital buffers should enable it to withstand any moderate increase in credit costs. Indoexim is 100% owned by the government of Indonesia and it plays an important policy role in supporting and developing Indonesia's export industry, an area of strategic importance to the country's economic development. No VR is assigned to Indoexim as Fitch views that it is less meaningful to analytically assess such a policy-related institution on a standalone basis. SENIOR DEBT The banks' rupiah and foreign-currency denominated senior bonds and bond programmes are rated at the same levels as their IDRs and their National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings, in accordance with Fitch's rating criteria. SUBORDINATED DEBT The subordinated sukuk securities are rated three notches below BRIS's National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(idn)', comprising one notch for loss-severity and two notches for non-performance risk, in accordance with Fitch's Global Bank Rating Criteria. This results in a rating for these securities similar to the rating that would be assigned had they been issued by the parent bank. The notching for loss-severity risk is to reflect the sukuk's subordination relative to senior unsecured instruments, the presence of a non-viability clause and the partial or full write-down feature at the point of non-viability. The additional two notches for non-performance arise from deferral risk on the payment of coupon or principal of the instrument, with distributions required to be deferred and accumulated if such payment could cause BRIS's capital ratios to not comply with minimum regulatory requirements. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS A change in the government's ability and willingness to provide extraordinary support would affect these banks' IDRs, National Ratings, SRs and SRFs. The ratings are also sensitive to changes to Indonesia's sovereign rating (BBB-/Positive), but an upgrade of the sovereign may not necessarily lead to an upgrade of the commercial banks' ratings. Deterioration in the state-owned banks' standalone financial profiles alone is unlikely to impact their IDRs and National Ratings unless the factors underpinning state support also weaken. The National Ratings of BNI and BTN could be upgraded if we view that the systemic importance of these banks has increased. The National Ratings of Bank Mantap, MTF and BRIS are sensitive to changes in their parent's ratings. Any significant dilution in ownership or perceived weakening of support from the parents would be negative for the subsidiaries' National Ratings. However, Fitch sees this prospect as remote in the foreseeable future given the subsidiaries' importance to their parents' businesses. For Bank Mantap, a material increase in ownership by Mandiri, a significantly greater contribution from Bank Mantap to its parent's consolidated business or other evidence of the bank's increased strategic importance to its parent could narrow the rating differential between the two entities. For MTF, a material increase in ownership, leading to greater integration between parent and subsidiary, and stronger control by Mandiri of MTF could lead to an upgrade of the rating. For BRIS, positive rating action could arise if there is evidence of a significant increase in BRIS's contribution to BRI in terms of revenue, profit, franchise or other synergies. VIABILITY RATINGS Rating upside on the VRs may result from further improvements in the operating environment, including in the capital markets and the economy, which could lead to improved and stable financial performances by the banks. Upside could also stem from better corporate governance, and a more visible improvement in the banks' risk management cultures. Rating downside may result from an unexpected sharp and protracted downturn, which in turn leads to significant asset-quality deterioration and weakened loss-absorption buffers. Downside could also stem from a significant increase in risk appetite, heightening the potential for asset quality deterioration and lower loss-absorption buffers in the future. SENIOR DEBT Any changes in the IDRs, National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings would affect the ratings on the banks' rupiah and foreign-currency denominated senior bonds and bond programmes. SUBORDINATED DEBT Any changes in the standalone credit profile of the parent, BRI, would affect this issue's rating. The full list of rating actions is as follows: Mandiri: - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable - Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-' - Support Rating affirmed at '2' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' - National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable - National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)' BRI: - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-' - Support Rating affirmed at '2' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' - National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable - National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)' - Senior unsecured bond rating affirmed at 'BBB-' - Medium-term notes affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' BNI: - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable - Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-' - Support Rating affirmed at '2' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' - National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(idn)'; Outlook Stable - National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)' BTN - National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(idn)'; Outlook Stable - National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)' - Senior unsecured bond ratings affirmed at 'AA(idn)' Indoexim - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Positive Outlook - Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-' - Support Rating affirmed at '2' - Senior unsecured EMTN programme and bonds issued under the first tranche of the programme affirmed at 'BBB-' Bank Mantap - National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(idn)'; Outlook Stable - Senior unsecured bond ratings affirmed at 'AA(idn)' MTF - National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(idn)'; Outlook Stable - National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)' BRIS - National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(idn)'; Outlook Stable - National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)' - Subordinated sukuk rating affirmed at 'A+(idn)' Contacts: Primary Analysts Ambreesh Srivastava (International Ratings) Senior Director +65 6796 7218 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd One Raffles Quay, South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Gary Hanniffy, CFA (Mandiri and BNI's National Ratings) Director +62 21 2988 6808 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Financial Institution DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 Iwan Wisaksana (BRI's National Ratings) Director +62 21 2988 6807 Priscilla Tjitra (BTN and MTF's National Ratings) Associate Director +62 21 2988 6809 Tomi Rustamiaji (Bank Mantap and BRIS's National Ratings) Analyst +62 21 2988 6810 Secondary Analysts Gary Hanniffy, CFA (Mandiri and BNI's International Ratings) Director +62 21 2988 6808 Iwan Wisaksana (BRI and Indoexim's International Ratings) Director +62 21 2988 6807 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. 