Fitch Affirms Russian Belgorod Region at 'BB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Belgorod Region's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB' with Stable Outlook and Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'B'. The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic debt has been affirmed at 'BB'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect Belgorod's sound operating performance, moderate direct risk and strong self-financing of capex as well as a well-diversified economy. The ratings also take into account the region's exposure to contingent risk and a weak institutional framework for Russian subnationals. Fitch expects the region will continue to demonstrate sound budgetary performance with an operating balance close to 14% of operating revenue over the medium-term (2016: 12.1%). This will be supported by expansion of the region's diversified tax base and prudent management aimed at operating cost control. The region's deficit will remain moderate and be around 3% of total revenue in 2017-2019, in line with the 2014-2016 average. During 8M17 Belgorod collected 65% of revenue budgeted for the full year and incurred 61% of budgeted expenditure for 2017, which led to an interim budget surplus of RUB2 billion as of 1 September. The revenue collection was supported by tax increases, particularly corporate income tax, which benefited primarily from the improved financial results of the region's metallurgic sector. Despite an interim budget surplus, Fitch expects the region to report a full-year deficit, albeit at no more than 3%, due to seasonal acceleration of spending. Fitch expects the region will maintain capex at around 15% of total spending over the medium-term, in line with 2016. This is higher than for many domestic peers as the regional administration prioritises infrastructure development in the region. Belgorod's self-financing capacity of capex will remain high in 2017-2019, with the current balance and capital revenue covering around 80% of capex. This will limit the region's recourse to new borrowings. Fitch expects the region's direct risk will remain moderate by international standards, at below 55% of current revenue over the medium-term (2016: 55.8%) while the direct risk-to-current balance ratio will be close to five years (2016: almost seven years). As of 1 November 2017, direct risk was dominated by domestic bonds at 52%, followed by low-cost budget loans (33%). The reminder is medium-term bank loans. In June 2017 the region issued a RUB4 billion amortising domestic bond due in 2024, extending and smoothing its maturity profile, which contrasts favourably to most national peers'. The weighted average life of debt increased to 4.3 years as of 1 November 2017 from 3.5 years as of 1 April 2017. Refinancing needs for end-2017 are limited to the repayment of RUB1.4 billion, which is comfortably covered by the region's liquidity of RUB7.5 billion. The region's contingent liabilities have continued to decline but remain material. In 2016, contingent liabilities accounted for RUB9.5 billion or around 15% of current revenue versus 25% in 2014. Most of these are guarantees (RUB7 billion) that the region provided to support regionally important enterprises. In addition, Fitch views RUB3.8 billion of debt at public unitary enterprise Obldorsnab as direct risk as Belgorod subsidises the company for principal and interest payments on this loan. Belgorod has a well-diversified economy based on agriculture, metal and mining and food processing, with GRP per capita at 135% of the national median in 2015. According to the administration, the regional economy continued to outperform the national one in 2016, with GRP up 3.5% while Russia's GDP contracted 0.2%. The administration expects the regional economy will grow 3.5%-4% over the medium-tern versus Fitch's projection of 2%-2.2% annual growth for the national GDP tin 2017-2019. The region's credit profile remains constrained by a weak institutional framework for Russian local and regional governments (LRGs), which has a shorter record of stable development than many of their international peers. Weak institutions lead to lower predictability of Russian LRGs' budgetary policies, which are subject to the federal government's constant reallocation of revenue and expenditure responsibilities within government tiers. RATING SENSITIVITIES Consolidation of sound budgetary performance with an operating margin above 10% accompanied by improvement of the direct risk-to-current balance ratio to about five years could lead to an upgrade. Deterioration of budgetary performance leading to a consistently weak operating balance that is insufficient to cover interest expenses could lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Victoria Semerkhanova Associate Director +7 495 956 99 65 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 24 05 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts to make the local and regional government internationally comparable for analytical purposes. These adjustments include: - Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from operating revenue to capital revenue; - Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. - Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. - The debt of Obldorsnab was re-classified from the debt of public sector entities to the direct risk of the region - The interest payments on the debt of Obldorsnab were added to the region's interest payments Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 