Fitch Affirms Russia's Krasnodar Region at 'BB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Krasnodar Region's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB' with Stable Outlook and Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'B'. The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic debt has been affirmed at 'BB'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings and Stable Outlook reflect Fitch's expectation of the consolidation of the region's budgetary performance and a close-to-balanced budget over the medium-term as well as material, albeit decreasing, net overall risk. The ratings also take into account the region's diversified economic profile, exposure to a large public sector, and a weak institutional framework for Russian sub-nationals. Fitch expects the region will maintain stable budgetary performance with an operating balance at around 7% of operating revenue in 2017-2019 (2016: 7.7%) and a close-to-balanced budget. This is a notable improvement compared with its 2013-2015 results of a modest operating margin averaging 3.2% and large budget deficits. Consolidation of the budgetary performance will be underpinned by a moderate expansion of the tax base and control over operating spending. During10M17 the region has collected 89% of its budgeted revenue and incurred 74% of its budgeted expenditure for 2017, which led to an interim budget surplus of RUB33.7 billion. Fitch expects that acceleration of spending - both operating and capital - towards the end of the year will shrink the regional budget to a minor surplus by end-2017. Fitch projects that an improved operating balance and capex limitation will translate into a close-to-balanced budget for the medium-term. Capex is likely to remain below 10% of total expenditure in 2017-2019 following the material upgrade of the region's infrastructure in 2011-2013 when capex peaked at 30% of total spending. This heavy investment was made in preparation for the Sochi Winter Olympic Games in 2014. Fitch expects direct risk will continue to decline relative to current revenue to 60%-65% in 2017-2019 (2016: 71.8%). Direct risk is currently higher than the national 'BB' median but this is mitigated by the region's favourable debt composition, 50% of which were subsidised budget loans bearing negligible annual interest rates as of 1 November 2017. Of this amount, around 70% is linked to financing for the Olympics facilities, which matures between 2023 and 2034. This allows a reduction in annual debt servicing and eases refinancing pressure on the budget. In August 2017, Krasnodar issued a RUB10 billion amortising domestic bond due in 2024, smoothing its debt maturity profile. As a result the weighted average life of debt improved to about nine years as of 1 November 2017 from 6.5 years as of 1 June 2017. Nevertheless, as with most of its national peers the region remains exposed to some refinancing pressure with 44% of its maturities being due in 2017-2019. As of 1 November 2017 the region had to repay RUB5.3 billion of debt by year-end, which is comfortably covered by the region's liquidity of RUB22.8 billion. Krasnodar is exposed to contingent risk stemming from its large public sector. Fitch estimates that contingent liabilities accounted for around 10% of the region's current revenue at end-2016. The majority of the contingent liabilities refer to a guarantee issued in favour of the Olympics developer NPJSC Centre Omega (Omega). In 2017, Omega extended its debt maturity until 2022 (from 2021) and negotiated lower interest rates. Under the new agreement the region guaranteed the full debt to the amount of RUB21.2 billion, which includes both principal and interest repayments. In 2016-2017 the region's guarantee was called to repay RUB1.6 billion to Omega's creditor, and Fitch believes further payments by the region related to this guarantee are possible. This is included in the region's budgeted expenditure for the medium-term and will not result in additional risk. According to the administration Omega has started to sell non-core properties in 2017 to fund debt repayment. Fitch estimates that the region's net overall risk will continue to gradually decline over the medium-term and will not exceed 70% in 2019 (2016: 76.5%). Krasnodar Region's economy is large by national comparison and diversified, providing a broad tax base. Krasnodar is among the top five Russian regions by gross regional product (GRP) and population, and its GRP per capita is 8% above the national median (2015). According to the administration's estimates GRP grew 0.9% in 2016 while the national economy contracted 0.2%. The administration expects GRP will grow by 2.3% in 2017 and 2.5%-2.9% in 2018-2019, supported by developing processing industries and implementation of infrastructure projects. Fitch views Russia's weak institutional framework for local and regional governments (LRGs) as a constraint on the region's ratings. It has a short track record of stable development compared with many of its international peers. Unstable intergovernmental set-up leads to lower predictability of LRGs' budgetary policies and negatively affects the region's forecasting ability, and debt and investment management. RATING SENSITIVITIES An operating balance of about 10% of operating revenue on a sustained basis, accompanied by improvement in the direct risk-to-current balance ratio to about five years (2016: 17 years) could lead to an upgrade. A consistently weak operating balance insufficient to cover interest expenses or inability to maintain the net overall risk to current revenue at below 100% would lead to negative rating action. Contact: Primary Analyst Victoria Semerkhanova Associate Director +7 495 956 99 65 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 24 05 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts to make LRGs internationally comparable for analytical purposes. 