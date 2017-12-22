Fitch Affirms Seven Platinum Trust Transactions at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of pass-through certificates (PTCs) from seven Platinum Trust transactions at 'BBB-sf'. The Outlooks are Stable. All transactions are securitisations of Indian auto loans originated by Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd (CIFCL). A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this ratings action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations reflect the build-up of credit enhancement since closing and steady portfolio performance. All transactions have had monthly excess spread since their respective closing dates, so no credit enhancement has been drawn due to payment shortfalls in any period. Weighted average seasoning for the transactions ranged from 19 months to 35 months as of the end-October 2017 collection month. Performance has been within Fitch's initial assumptions, with 90+ days arrears as a percentage of the original pool balance for Platinum Trust February 2016 at 1.5%, Platinum Trust March 2016 - Tranche 1 at 0.8%, Platinum Trust June 2016 at 1.5%, Platinum Trust August 2016 at 0.9%, Platinum Trust September 2016 at 0.5%, Platinum Trust February 2017 at 0.3% and Platinum Trust March 2017 - Tranche II at 0.4%. Fitch's initial base-case default rates and recovery rates for the seven transactions averaged 3.9% and 69%, respectively. Fitch affirmed India's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB-' in May 2017. We forecast India's real GDP growth at 6.7% in the financial year ending-March 2018 (FY18) and 7.3% in FY19. The default performance of the underlying pools has been stable and the ABS cash flow model was not re-run for this rating action. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch evaluated each transaction's rating sensitivities under increased default and decreased recovery scenarios. All notes issued before 2017 can withstand at least a 50% rise in base-case default rates before a ratings downgrade may be considered. In particular, February 2016, March 2016 - Tranche 1, June 2016 and September 2016 can withstand a base-case default rate increase by over 100% before negative rating action would be considered. Fitch may downgrade note ratings for February 2017 and March 2017 - Tranche II to 'BB+sf' if their respective base-case default rates increase by 50%. The ratings of the five transactions issued in 2016 would not be affected by lower base-case recovery rates, while the ratings on February 2017 and March 2017 - Tranche II are susceptible to downgrade under a 50% decrease of base-case recovery rates scenario. The sensitivity analysis assumes credit enhancement and other factors remain constant. Note ratings are capped by the ratings of the credit-collateral banks, which, according to transaction documents, shall have a minimum 'BBB-' rating. Therefore, the notes are unlikely to be upgraded to above 'BBB-sf'. USE OF THIRD PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10 Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by, Fitch in relation to this rating action. DATA ADEQUACY Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the information it has received about the performance of the asset pools and transactions. There were no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has not reviewed the results of any third-party assessment of the asset portfolio or reviewed origination files as part of its ongoing monitoring. Prior to the transactions closing, Fitch reviewed a small targeted sample of CIFCL's origination files and found the information contained in the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the originator's policies and practices and the other information provided to the agency about the asset portfolio. Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied upon for the agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies indicates that it is adequately reliable. SOURCES OF INFORMATION The information below was used in the analysis: Loan-by-loan data provided by CIFCL as at 31 October 2017 Monthly trustee reports provided by IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited as of November 2017 The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public. The full list of rating actions is shown below: Platinum Trust February 2016 INR1,925.9 million Series A PTCs due September 2020 affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable Platinum Trust March 2016 - Tranche 1 INR106.5 million Series A1 PTCs due March 2018 affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable INR578.5 million Series A2 PTCs due July 2020 affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable Platinum Trust June 2016 INR154.2 million Series A1 PTCs due March 2018 affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable INR914.9 million Series A2 PTCs due September 2020 affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable Platinum Trust August 2016 INR1,285.0 million Series A PTCs due January 2021 affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable Platinum Trust September 2016 INR1,110.4 million Series A PTCs due March 2021 affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable Platinum Trust February 2017 INR3,435.2 million Series A PTCs due August 2021 affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable Platinum Trust March 2017 - Tranche II INR2,952.2 million Series A PTCs due September 2021 affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable Contacts: Lead Surveillance Analyst Anthony Liu Analyst +852 2263 9968 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Committee Chairperson Hilary Tan Senior Director +852 2263 9904 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Consumer ABS Rating Criteria (pub. 11 Dec 2017) here Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 03 May 2017) here Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating Criteria (pub. 23 May 2017) here Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Country Risk Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Sep 2017) here Related Research Platinum Trust August 2016 - Appendix here Platinum Trust February 2016 - Appendix here Platinum Trust February 2017 - Appendix here Platinum Trust June 2016 - Appendix here Platinum Trust March 2016-Tranche 1 - Appendix here Platinum Trust March 2017 - Tranche II - Appendix here Platinum Trust September 2016 - Appendix here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the "NRSRO"). While certain of the NRSRO’s credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see here), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the "non-NRSROs") and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.