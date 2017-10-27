Fitch Affirms Shop Direct 'B+(EXP)' IDR; Senior Secured Notes 'B+(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Shop Direct Limited's (SDL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+(EXP)' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Shop Direct Funding plc's planned GBP550 million senior secured notes at 'B+(EXP)'/'RR4'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received by Fitch. The affirmation reflects the increased financial headroom within the current rating supported by the lower planned debt issuance and reduced level of uncertainty regarding the large near-term shareholder distributions. The 'B+(EXP)' IDR still reflects management's track record of implementing a coherent and successful strategy with limited execution risks, leading to a robust business model with a solid presence in online retail, and a commercial offer enabled by consumer finance. Such features, mitigated by moderate scale and limited geographic diversification indicate a business profile commensurate with the 'BB' rating category. The rating remains constrained at 'B+' due to high Fitch-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) net leverage of 5.0x at financial year-end June 2017 (FYE17) and our expectation of neutral to mildly positive free cash flow (FCF). In light of the downsized bond issuance, Fitch expects FFO adjusted net leverage to stay around 5.1x by FYE19 (instead of our prior expectation of 5.6x) and fall to 4.7x in FY21 under the assumption of improving sales and largely stable profit margins despite the uncertainties around Brexit on consumer confidence, FX and interest rates. KEY RATING DRIVERS Captive Client Base, Online Retail: SDL provides wholly owned consumer financing as a complementary core offering to its online general merchandise retail operations. Its profitable consumer finance operations (from loans given to captive retail customers) allow spending on operating, IT and marketing costs to support retail sales volume growth in a symbiotic way. We view this feature as supportive of the company's superior business model but it exposes the group to non-bank financial institution-type risks, namely receivable asset quality through the economic cycle, and funding/liquidity for that purpose. Growing Very Offsets Declining Littlewoods: SDL has increased its share of the UK retail market despite competition from traditional retailers with increasing online presence and pure-play internet providers (eg Amazon, ASOS and Boohoo). This is critically driven by the success of Very. However, our positive view of SDL's market position is offset by management's conscious decision to manage the decline of the Littlewoods brand, focusing on profit and cash optimisation, and its sole presence in the UK's highly competitive market with a number of innovations in retail technology and ways of reaching customers. Profitability Supported by Asset-Light Structure: SDL has solid profitability adjusted for consumer financing based on our criteria relative to pure internet retailers of comparable scale. SDL is capable of generating adequate profits and healthy FCF from its inherently asset-light structure dominated mainly by distribution centres and consumer interface technological platforms. SDL also benefits from a relatively flexible cost structure with variable costs representing around 66% of total costs, which enables the company to maintain profits during periods of volatility. The EBITDAR margin is lower than bricks-and-mortar retailers but this is mitigated by better cash conversion. Payment Protection Insurance (PPI) -related exceptional costs and the securitisation interest are incurred purely by Shop Direct Finance Company Limited (SDFC). SDFC income is generated largely by Very as 80% of Littlewoods' sales are on interest-free terms. Moreover, the FCA has confirmed that the deadline for PPI complaints has been set at 29 August 2019 providing some visibility, especially beyond this point. SDFC Funding and Liquidity Constraints: Most of the group's debt is secured despite the strong cash-flow generation capabilities at group level and the lack of meaningful debt maturities. The encumbered nature of the assets reduces financial flexibility in our view, particularly at the SDFC level. Pricing Mitigates High Impaired Receivables: SDL's asset quality is relatively weak, despite improving, as indicated by a four-year average of impaired and non-performing loans of 11.2%, which translates to a 'b'/'bb' rating for asset quality under Fitch's non-bank financial institution criteria. This reflects SDL's targeted customer base at the medium/lower end of the credit spectrum and is mitigated by adequate pricing, reflecting a degree of pricing power, and limited variability in SDL's asset quality indicators since 2009. Risk management procedures, including write-off and provisioning policies, are sound. Sustainable Leverage Following Refinancing: Following the issuance of GBP550million bonds, FFO adjusted net leverage (reflecting a proxy of retail-only cash flows and Fitch-adjusted debt) is likely to stay around 5.1x in FYE19 , and fall towards 4.7x in FY21 mainly due to improving sales and our conservative view of largely stable profit margins. However, this assumes a relatively benign though subdued macroeconomic environment during Brexit, as well as a maximum of GBP50 million to be distributed to shareholders before September 2018 as indicated by management. Such leverage is high but acceptable for the 'B+' rating given the solid business profile. Adjustments Follow Hybrid Business Model: In our approach we make adjustments by stripping out the results of SDFC to achieve a proxy for retail cash flows available to servicing debt at SDL. In our analysis we also deconsolidate the GBP1.3 billion non-recourse securitisation financing outside of the group under SDFC. This securitisation debt is core to the group's consumer financing offer and is repaid by the collection of receivables predominantly originated from retail. However, on the basis of our view of below-average asset quality and funding and liquidity constraints for SDFC, we add back GBP274 million of debt to SDL's retail operations. This is because we consider a hypothetical equity injection from the rated entity to SDFC (GBP274 million) to attain a capital structure for SDFC that would require no cash calls to support finance service operations over the rating horizon. Adequate Financial Flexibility: We expect FFO fixed charge cover ratio will remain strong and above 3.0x over the rating horizon facilitated by the low use of operating leases and a robust business profile. In addition, financial flexibility at group level is supported by the lack of meaningful debt maturities over the next four years and access to enlarged GBP150 million revolving credit facilities to support operational needs. Some Commitment to Deleveraging: Management and the group's owners may remain opportunistic about further shareholder distributions in future, but we assume that dividend distributions will depend on future financial performance. SDL's governance structures are weaker than those of its listed peers, with concentrated ownership and some lack of transparency or independent oversight. This could translate into misalignment between shareholders and creditors' interests over time. However, SDFC's board has three non-executive directors among its six members. We assess financial transparency as adequate even though SDL conducts related-party transactions with affiliate logistics entities Yodel and Arrow XL. These contracts run until 2022, though they are on an arm's-length basis. DERIVATION SUMMARY The asset base is inherently different from other traditional retailers as over 50% of the group's consolidated total assets are related to trade receivables. This compares with a 4% equivalent figure for Marks and Spencer Group plc (BBB-/Stable) or 6% for New Look Retail Group Ltd (CCC). Financial services income is driven by the retail customer base, with over 95% of transactions made with credit accounts (interest bearing or interest free). The cost base is also different from that of traditional retailers, with a focus on online retail operations and its client base and without any meaningful fixed assets or operating leases. This is reflected in a stronger EBITDAR-based profit margin conversion into FCF after dividends. SDL's dedicated online retail activities are largely made possible by consumer finance operations via intra-group sale/purchase of receivables. This is an unusual corporate business arrangement but it helps support the company's commercial proposition. SDL's product and service offering to clients is very compelling relative to key competitor Amazon, Inc. or pure online fashion retailers such as Bohoo and ASOS. SDL also benefits from an efficient distribution infrastructure, with the lowest picking costs and an established online platform without duplication of costs/capex compared to M&S, New Look or other bricks-and-mortar retailers with expanding online presence. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - annual retail revenue growth rate averaging 3.2% by FY20 over the rating horizon; - retail-only EBITDA margin reaching 11.5% in FY18, then gradually falling, reflecting weaker gross margin to help recruit customers in a more subdued macroeconomic environment; - capex/revenue ratio of around 4%; - pension contribution of GBP15 million a year until 2021 recorded as other items before FFO; - non-operating/non-recurring cash outflows mainly related to distribution centres, debt refinancing; - GBP50 million shareholder distribution assumed by Fitch in FY18. KEY RECOVERY RATING ASSUMPTIONS The recovery analysis assumes that SDL would be considered a going concern in bankruptcy and that the company would be reorganised rather than liquidated. We have assumed a 10% administrative claim. Going-Concern Approach We follow a going-concern approach for our recovery analysis as we expect a better valuation in distress than liquidating the assets (and extinguishing the securitisation debt) after satisfying trade payables. Our analysis focuses on a surviving online retailer with consumer finance structured differently (joint venture or owned by a third-party bank), and therefore a corporate. We use our proxy retail-only EBITDA of GBP80.8 million excluding marketing contribution from SDFC. We also strip out the GBP1.3 billion non-recourse securitisation financing outside the group under SDFC as we assume that consumer finance can be arranged or structured by a third-party bank or in a joint venture after restructuring. We apply an 8% discount to EBITDA, which results in stabilised post-restructuring EBITDA of GBP74 million. We use a 5.0x distressed enterprise value/EBITDA multiple, reflecting the growing online retail and technology platform and competitive position enabled by consumer finance, which mitigates the lack of tangible asset support. Retail peers such as M&S conduct consumer finance activities in a JV where financing is effectively provided by external party bank. Therefore in a hypothetical distressed situation a relatively undamaged asset-light online retail brand with adjacent (instead of core) consumer financing could realise 5.0x post-restructuring EBITDA in our view. For the debt waterfall we assumed a fully drawn super senior revolving credit facility of GBP100 million and GBP4.3 million of debt located in non-guarantor entities. This debt ranks ahead of the planned bonds. After satisfaction of these claims in full, any value remaining would be available for noteholders (GBP550 million) and a GBP50 million pari passu revolving credit facility issued by Shop Direct Funding plc. This translates into an instrument rating for the proposed bonds of 'B+(EXP)'/'RR4'/38%. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - FFO adjusted net leverage (reflecting a proxy of retail-only cash flows and Fitch-adjusted debt) consistently below 4.5x (FY17: 5.0x) - Improvement in the business model through increasing diversification and scale, and a proven track record of strategy implementation over the medium term, leading to a retail-only FFO margin sustainably above 8% (FY17: 8.7%) and continuing positive FCF generation through the cycle with FCF margin in the low to mid positive single digits - Significant improvements in asset-quality metrics translating into improved profitability within SDFC - Maintenance of solid FFO fixed charge cover and ample liquidity cushion Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - Inability or lack of commitment to bring FFO adjusted net leverage (as adjusted by Fitch) below 5.5x over the rating horizon - Weak business growth (neutral to mildly positive sales growth) and profitability under more challenging market conditions in the UK reflected in FFO margin below 7% - Neutral to positive FCF before exceptional dividend distributions over the rating horizon along with FFO fixed-charge cover metrics below 3.0x - Deterioration in SDL's asset quality negatively affecting its SDFC profitability and cash flows, and ultimately its ability to support its retail activities through SDFC's profitability LIQUIDITY Comfortable Liquidity: Sufficient availability exists under the enlarged committed credit lines (GBP150 million) and headroom under covenants to temporarily cover short-term liquidity requirements for operational needs. SDL will benefit from a comfortable level of liquidity comprising readily available cash of GBP117 million as of FYE17 and our expectation of at least mildly positive FCF. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Shop Direct Limited --Long-Term IDR: Affirmed at 'B+(EXP)' Shop Direct Funding plc --Senior secured notes: Affirmed at 'B+(EXP)/RR4' Contact: Principal Analyst Louise Liu Analyst +44 20 3530 1660 Supervisory Analyst Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Non-Bank Financial Institutions Analyst Nalini Kaladeen Director +44 20 3530 1806 Committee Chairperson Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 8790 87213 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Operating leases: Fitch used a multiple of 8x, as the company is based in the UK, to capitalise GBP9 million of annual operating leases resulting in GBP72 million off-balance-sheet debt added to total adjusted debt in our leverage calculation. - Pensions: SDL has two defined-benefit pension schemes that require a contribution of GBP15 million a year from July 2016 to December 2021, falling to GBP10 million a year by December 2024. These ongoing cash contributions are reflected above the FFO line. - Adjustments for finance service entities: In our approach we make adjustments by stripping out the results of SDFC to achieve a proxy for retail cash flows available to servicing debt at SDL. In our analysis we also deconsolidate the GBP1.3 billion non-recourse securitisation financing outside the group under SDFC. However, on the basis of our view of below-average asset quality and less stable funding and liquidity for SDFC we add back GBP274 million of debt to SDL's retail operations. This is because we consider a hypothetical equity injection from the rated entity to SDFC (GBP274 million) to reduce its debt and attain a capital structure for SDFC that would require no cash calls over the rating horizon. Media Relations: Adrian Simpson, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1010, Email: adrian.simpson@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here Non-Financial Corporates Notching and Recovery Ratings Criteria (pub. 16 Jun 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001