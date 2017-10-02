Fitch Affirms Siam Future at 'BBB(tha)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has affirmed Siam Future Development Public Company Limited's (SF) National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB(tha)' with a Stable Outlook, its National Short-Term Rating at 'F3(tha)' and its outstanding senior unsecured debentures at 'BBB(tha)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Increasing Financial Leverage: Fitch expects SF's net adjusted debt/EBITDAR to rise above 5.5x (1H17: 5.3x) over the next three years, peaking in 2018 at 6.5x-7.0x. This is likely to be driven by its investment in expansion projects with total capex of about THB2 billion as well as our expectations of a low dividend payout from Mega Bangna, its 49%-owned joint venture. In order to reserve cash for its own expansion plan, the dividend distribution from Mega Bangna to SF is likely to remain at about THB50 million a year in 2017-2018 (2015: THB113 million). Slow Revenue Growth: Fitch expects revenue to be flat in 2017 followed by 5%-6% growth in 2018. We expect the occupancy rate of SF's portfolio in 2017 to be slightly lower than 90% due to the termination of anchor tenants in two centres as a result of a weak domestic economy. However, this is not likely to significantly affect SF's cash flow as monthly revenue from these anchor tenants is small because their rentals were already paid upfront when they signed the lease contracts. Positive rental reversions are likely across SF's well-performing centres. SF also plans to open the expansion phases of two existing shopping centres in late 2017 and 2018. Strong Market Position: SF is a leading developer of Thai medium-sized open-air shopping centres. SF's large portfolio, significant experience and expertise give it an advantage over its peers. SF has a high-quality and diversified shopping-centre portfolio in terms of location. Although some community malls have not been successful, their occupancy has still been higher than 80%. SF's current strategy is to focus more on expansion of the existing centres with proven performance. On the other hand, SF has tried to change the mall concept and tenant mix of the weaker centres to attract more traffic. Cash Flow Visibility: SF has long-term leases for about 60% of its total gross leasable area (GLA), which contribute about 25% of total recurring income. Its anchor tenants are high profile and diversified. The space rented to its five largest tenants accounts for about 38% of total GLA, while the largest tenant - occupying 17% of total GLA - is a related company. Additionally, as SF earns on rental from the tenants, it is somewhat cushioned against the immediate impact of weak consumption and spending. DERIVATION SUMMARY SF is a leading community mall developer in Thailand. Its closest peer is TICON Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust (TREIT, A-(tha)/Negative), an industrial property REIT. Both have a similar property portfolio size and tenant diversification as well as high earnings visibility, supported by medium-to-long term contracts. However, SF still faces development exposure while TREIT does not. SF's EBITDAR margin of 56% (excluding utilities) is lower than TREIT's 78% due to higher operating and development costs. SF also has higher financial leverage than TREIT, although TREIT's financial leverage is likely to increase over the medium term. Therefore, TREIT has a higher rating than SF. SF and JWD InfoLogistics Public Company Limited (JWD, BBB+(tha)/Negative), a leading full-service in-land logistics provider in Thailand, have a similar EBITDAR size but JWD has lower financial leverage. SF has higher earnings visibility than JWD, whose revenue is exposed to the volume and activity of its customers. JWD's customers operate in significantly more diversified industries than SF's clients, which are mostly food retail stores, restaurants and entertainment services. Therefore, JWD is rated higher than SF. SF is much smaller than WHA Corporation Public Company Limited (WHA, BBB+(tha)/Negative) in terms of operating scale and EBITDAR size while both have a similar level of financial leverage. WHA is a leading developer of industrial estates and built-to-suit industrial properties for rent in Thailand. WHA has high earnings visibility in its premium warehouse-for-rent business while a larger portion of revenue is exposed to land sales volatility. Nonetheless, WHA's stronger business profile warrants its higher rating. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Zero revenue growth in 2017, 5%-6% growth in 2018; - EBITDAR margin in the range of 44%-45%; - Total capex of about THB2 billion (including maintenance capex) in 2017-2019. - Dividend of THB50 million a year from Mega Bangna in 2017-2018 and THB200 million in 2019 RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - Net adjusted debt/EBITDAR at below 4.5x on a sustained basis (1H17: 5.3x) -A substantial improvement in recurring income and EBITDA/interest expense to above 4.5x on a sustained basis (1H17: 3.8x) Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action -Net adjusted debt/EBITDAR at above 6.5x on a sustained basis - Deteriorating recurring income with EBITDA/interest expense below 3.0x on a sustained basis LIQUIDITY Adequate Liquidity: SF's total debt (excluding lease liabilities) at end-June 2017 was THB1.9 billion. Over the 12 months from end-June 2017, THB1.4 billion of debt will mature, including THB700 million in bonds redeemed at maturity in July 2017. SF's liquidity was supported by a cash balance and investments of THB293 million, and undrawn committed bank facilities of THB1.8 billion at end-June 2017. Debt Structure: About 62% of total debt (excluding lease liabilities) at end-June 2017 were unsecured debentures while about 9% were secured loans. The company plans to use project financing loans for its renovation and expansion projects in 2017-2019. Therefore, secured debt is likely to increase. Fitch expects SF's secured interest-bearing debt to EBITDA to be in the range of 1.5x-2.0x in 2018-2019. A higher-than-expected increase in secured debt, which could jeopardise the recovery prospect of unsecured creditors, could negatively affect the bonds' issue ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Somruedee Chaiworarat Director +66 2108 0160 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Nichaya Seamanontaprinya Associate Director +66 2108 0161 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +612 8256 0325 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - -Other operating income and non-operating income deducted from revenues -Non-cash realised unearned rental income excluded and other operating income included in calculation of EBITDAR -Finance cost on lease included in interest expense -Change in short-term investment, change in amount due to/from related parties, finance cost and amortisation of finance lease liabilities excluded from change in working capital Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001