Fitch Affirms Singapore at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Singapore's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS Singapore's 'AAA' rating reflects its exceptionally strong external finances, sound fiscal framework and high per capita income levels that mitigate the economy's vulnerability to shocks owing to significant trade dependence and a financial sector that is highly integrated with the rest of the world. Singapore ranks in the 99th percentile of the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index, indicating its strong business climate. Fitch projects GDP growth of 2.4% for 2017, within the government's 2.0%-3.0% target range, and 2.3% for 2018. Growth momentum has strengthened this year on account of a pick-up in external demand and semiconductor exports, with support from government spending. However, the stronger growth momentum has been narrowly based, as private investment and employment remain depressed from the lingering effects of the contraction in the offshore oil and gas services industry. Nevertheless, there are upside risks to our near-term growth projections, with signs that robust external demand may be having positive spill-overs on domestic consumption. Headline inflation turned positive towards the end of 2016 largely reflecting the commodity price recovery. We expect headline inflation of around 0.8% in 2017, compared with -0.5% for 2016. Over the medium-term, the economy faces challenges from an ageing population and structural shifts in the composition of output and employment towards more highly automated and technology-driven sectors. A February 2017 report by the government's committee on the future economy concluded that growth is likely to average between 2%-3% per year over the next decade, down from the earlier expectation of between 3%-5%, as the economy undergoes these structural shifts. High foreign-worker labour-force participation and concerns about rising income inequality and social needs arising from an ageing population are increasingly important political issues, although we do not see them as a risk to political stability at this stage. Singapore's external finances continue to benefit from large current-account surpluses, averaging almost 19% of GDP over the previous five years, underpinned by the country's high savings rate. We expect rising exports to help the current-account surplus increase to around 21% of GDP in 2017. Non-oil domestic exports climbed by 8.9% in Singapore dollar terms in 7M17 against a 4.2% contraction during the same period last year. However, we expect Singapore's current-account surplus to decline over the medium term as the economy's high savings rate gradually declines and government spending increases with population ageing. Singapore's external balance sheet remains exceptionally strong and enjoys a very large net international investment position of over 200% of GDP, reflecting the accumulation of current-account surpluses. Fitch projects the sovereign's net foreign assets at close to 90% of GDP at end-2017, significantly above the 'AAA' median of around 8%. Singapore does not disclose the overall size of its external assets, notably those of GIC Private Limited, a sovereign wealth fund. GIC mentions that it manages over USD100 billion of assets, but Fitch believes the number is much higher. We base our credit assessment on publicly disclosed information, including assets managed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Temasek Holdings Private Limited. A robust fiscal framework supports Singapore's strong public finances. Fiscal discipline is underpinned by a constitutional requirement that the budget be balanced over the government's five-year term. The government projects a central government overall budget surplus of 0.4% of GDP for the financial year ending March 2018 (FY17), down from 1.3% in FY16. This partly reflects the government's expectations for further substantial returns on its investments - as reflected by the net investment return contribution. Fitch believes the basic budget balance - which excludes the investment returns as well as endowment and trust fund top-ups - is a better gauge of underlying fiscal stance. The government expects a basic deficit of 1.9% of GDP, up from a deficit of 1.4% in FY16. The government has a history of meeting multi-year fiscal plans and the authorities are usually conservative in setting their budget targets. The sovereign has no foreign-currency debt and does not issue debt for funding purposes, but rather to develop the local bond market and facilitate investment by the Central Provident Fund as part of the pension system mechanism. Fitch estimates general government debt, excluding debt held by the Central Provident Fund, at around 42% of GDP at end-2017. Although Fitch assigned a negative outlook to Singapore's banking sector for 2017, reflecting pressures on asset quality associated with the ongoing weakness in the oil and gas sector, the sector has proven more resilient than expected. Capitalisation levels, funding and liquidity of Singapore's three major banks - United Overseas Bank Limited (AA-/Stable), Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (AA-/Stable) and DBS Group Holdings (AA-/Stable) - remain strong. The banks' combined non-performing loan ratio had stabilised at 1.4% by end-June 2017, while their average return on equity had rebounded to 11.2%, up from 10.4% at end-2016. The banks' fully loaded common equity Tier 1 ratios ranged from 12%-14% at end-June 2017. Household debt remained elevated at around 75% of GDP at end 2Q17, but in aggregate, household balance sheets are strong, reducing risks to the banking sector from higher debt servicing costs. MAS stress tests suggest that banks can weather a range of shocks, including a tighter liquidity environment. MAS fine-tuned select property-cooling measures in March 2017, but macro-prudential settings remain tight. Singapore's regulators should have room to move against property price falls by reversing macro-prudential tightening, if needed. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Singapore a score equivalent to a rating of 'AA+' on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: - External Finances: +1 notch to reflect Singapore's very strong net external creditor position. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, developments that could, individually or collectively, result in a downgrade include: -A severe regional or global economic shock on a scale that would significantly impair the sovereign's balance sheet. By implication, this would have to be more severe than the global shock of 2008-2009. -A severe banking system crisis could have a major spill over into the economy because of the banking sector's large size. By implication, this would have to be more severe than the global shock of 2008-2009. KEY ASSUMPTIONS - The global economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's Global Economic Outlook. The full list of rating action is as follows: Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Country Ceiling affirmed at 'AAA' Long-term and short-term senior unsecured ratings affirmed at 'AAA' and 'F1+' Contact: Primary Analyst Sagarika Chandra Associate Director +852 2263 9921 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Andrew Fennell Director +852 2263 9925 Committee Chairperson Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 20 3530 1219 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings Criteria (pub. 21 Jul 2017) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 21 Jul 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001