Fitch Affirms Spain's Cecabank at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spanish-based Cecabank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook. At the same time the agency has affirmed the bank's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VR Cecabank's ratings reflect the bank's successful business diversification since 2013, resulting in a well-stablished specialised franchise in custody and administration services (including reconciliation of securities services and verification of asset valuation), treasury activities and transactional services within the Spanish domestic market. This has helped the bank achieve sustained growth while maintaining a moderate risk appetite, stable funding and liquidity and an adequate capitalisation. The ratings also factor in the bank's concentrated franchise in the Spanish market and in a few large customers, a small equity base, modest profitability and exposure to operational risk, although the latter is well-managed. In our view Cecabank has strengthened its specialised franchise in the last three years, which should allow the bank to continue growing its business volumes and expand in other markets (i.e. Portugal) without increasing its overall moderate risk appetite. In particular, consistent growth in custody, cash management volumes and other banking services in the last three years has helped provide some stability to revenue. We expect this trend to continue. Cecabank's competent IT systems and increased regulatory burden on the securities service sector, in particular, contribute to the bank's strategic role as an independent financial services provider in the domestic market. However, the bank still relies on a few customers to generate large business volumes and, to some extent, on treasury activities that are sensitive to the interest rate cycle and market volatility. Risk-weighted capital ratios are robust with a Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio of 34.4% at end-June 2017, and we expect Cecabank to maintain capitalisation broadly at current levels over the medium term, including in the event of further business expansion. However, in our assessment of capital, we also factor in the bank's small equity base. Cecabank's funding and liquidity reflect the bank's business model and are stable. Although Cecabank's reliance on wholesale funding is high a large proportion of deposits are institutional customers' operational balances (such as clearing and settlement accounts) and tend to be stable. The bank maintains adequate liquidity buffers. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's belief that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign if the bank becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and the Single Resolution Mechanism for eurozone banks provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors to participate in losses, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AND VR Rating upside would arise if Cecabank improves its franchise, resulting in a less concentrated client base and higher business volumes. The ratings are sensitive to an operational loss event that could cause reputational damage and pressure business volumes. Downward rating pressure could also arise if the franchise is damaged, the risk appetite increases materially or risk control systems lag behind business growth. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR An upgrade of the Support Rating and upward revision of the Support Rating Floor would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support domestic banks. This is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view, although not impossible. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No floor' 