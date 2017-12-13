Fitch Affirms Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe - Rating Action Report here FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed German saving banking group Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe's (SFG) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+'. The Support Rating (SR) has been affirmed at '5' and the Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'No Floor'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the 'A+' Long-Term and 'F1+' Short-Term IDRs of 337 savings banks (Sparkassen) with a Stable Outlook and their Short-Term and Long-Term Deposit Ratings at the level of their respective IDRs. A full list of these banks is available at www.fitchratings.com or via the link above. Fitch rates 337 members of SFG (of a total of 390 as at end-September 2017) on the basis of a group rating driven by mutual support. A group of 49 savings banks in Hesse and Thuringia are rated separately as part of S-Finanzgruppe Hessen-Thueringen (A+/Stable/F1+) on the basis of mutual support within that group in addition to support within SFG. Sparkassen, an unconsolidated decentralised group of retail banks, are an integral part of Germany's public financial services sector, SFG and Germany's financial sector as a whole. At end-3Q17, Sparkassen had domestic lending and customer deposit market shares of about 30% according to data from the German central bank. The affirmation of Sparkassen's IDRs and VR reflects the group's stable and consistent performance despite the challenges from low interest rates. The ratings are supported by the group's strong retail domestic franchise, and solid and rising capitalisation. The Stable Outlook primarily reflects Fitch's expectation that the domestic macroeconomic conditions will continue to support the savings banks' asset quality and that in the absence of an interest rate shock pressure on the banks' interest income can partly be compensated by business growth, higher fee income and ongoing cost management. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VR Sparkassen's Long-Term IDR is based on SFG's VR. In our view Sparkassen remain one of the least cohesive groups to which Fitch assigns a group rating. Our assessment of the group's cohesiveness and governance incorporates our view that the group does not produce consolidated financial statements and does not have comprehensive aggregated risk reporting. However, we acknowledge that initiatives by Deutscher Sparkassen- and Giroverband's (DSGV), the national savings bank association, have led to the establishment of the central IT platform that underpins the group's operating infrastructure and standardises data management and reporting. At the same time the platform provides a set of tools to reflect the different needs of individual banks given regionally diverging asset and liability structures. It also allows the group to adhere to a common digitalisation strategy to transform into a multi-channel business and diversify away from the traditional branch network. The key element underpinning Sparkassen's cohesion is the group's mutual support mechanism. The Sparkassen support scheme has been designed as an institutional protection scheme and is recognised by regulators as a deposit guarantee scheme. However, the prevention of members' failure, through early remedial action or a merger with a stronger member, remains the central objective of the scheme and up until now it has an unbroken track record. The scheme provides comprehensive protection to the group's depositors' by safeguarding the viability of their member banks. Sparkassen's VR is underpinned by the group's strong market position, leading domestic retail franchise, and granular and relatively low-risk credit exposure. The group's financial metrics are robust and so far resilient to the ongoing pressure from low interest rates compared with most peers. The risk appetite of the group has been broadly unchanged but Sparkassen continue to make wide use of unhedged maturity transformation, which makes them vulnerable to interest rate shocks. Although the number of Sparkassen with higher interest rate risk declined in 2016 to about 40% and the average interest rate risk dropped to below 20% of own funds, overall interest rate risk remained high in German retail banking groups. Sparkassen's credit risk is moderate, driven by conservative underwriting standards, strong collateral and low concentration risk. Trading activities are limited to a small number of banks, and generally skewed towards public bonds and covered bonds. The group's asset quality is strong. Based on a sample of individual savings banks, the group's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio dropped further in 2016. Savings banks released loan loss provisions in 2016 because of strong consumer fundamentals and healthy SME and corporate balance sheets. Based on Fitch's growth projection for Germany we believe that risk costs will remain low. Capitalisation is a key strength of the group. The group's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio improved further to 15.1% at end-2016 from 14.7% in 2015 and is likely to strengthen again in 2017 as we expect high profit retention. The ratio compares well with peers' because Sparkassen conservatively use a standardised approach to calculate their risk-weighted assets (RWAs), which limits their vulnerability to regulatory RWA inflation. The group's tangible equity-to-total assets ratio at end-2016 was a strong 8.6%. The VR of Sparkassen factors in contingent risks from their exposure (both participations and funding) to the group's regional central institutions, the Landesbanken. We believe these risks remain well under control as the problems of the troubled central institutions have now been adequately addressed: Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg-Girozentrale was fully merged into Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NORD/LB; A-/Negative/bb) at end-August 2017 and HSH Nordbank AG's (HSH; BBB-/Negative/b) owners plan to sell the bank in 2018. The aggregated operating performance indicators of Sparkassen are among the strongest and most stable in the domestic banking sector. Although net interest income declined as expected, marginal growth in fee income and strong cost discipline are counterbalancing factors. As a result operating results before impairment in 2016 were just slightly lower, while a benign risk environment led profits after impairment slightly higher. Sparkassen reduced headcount by about 9,000 and continued to scale down its branch network in 2016, reflecting their planned transition to a multichannel retail group. We expect Sparkassen's revenue base to moderately decline again in 2017 but without materially hampering the group's overall stable financial profile. Sparkassen are deposit-funded and their strong access to a diversified and granular deposit base ensures low funding cost and sensitivity to the market sentiment. A sound funding and liquidity profile supports its VR. Sparkassen's 'F1+' is the higher of the two Short-Term IDRs corresponding with the Long Term IDR of 'A+' due to the group's strong liquidity profile that is supported by a strong retail deposit base. DEPOSIT RATINGS The Deposit Ratings of SFG member banks are aligned with their respective IDRs because in Fitch's opinion the junior and vanilla senior debt of the savings banks do not offer sufficient default protection to depositors or provide comfort that recoveries in a default scenario would be above average. This is because we define SFG as consisting of the predominantly retail deposit-funded savings banks and do not include their central institutions, i.e. the Landesbanken. We do not assign Deposit Rating to SFG as it is not a legal entity. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR SFG's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that extraordinary sovereign support for EU banks is possible but cannot be relied upon due to the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (which includes a bail-in tool) and the Single Resolution Mechanism's resolution tools and mechanisms. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AND VR The group's IDRs and VR are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of the group's cohesion. Recent initiatives, particularly in streamlining the group's infrastructure and digitalisation strategy, point towards some strengthening. However, an upgrade of the VR is unlikely until the group has further strengthened its corporate governance by streamlining its decision-making process and by preparing audited consolidated financial statements. Further strengthening of the group's capitalisation and stability in asset quality could be the catalyst for a higher VR. However, we see a low likelihood of this happening in the short-term as long as low interest rates persist and put pressure on the group's financial profile. Downward pressure could result from a severe and prolonged domestic recession that would impair the Sparkassen's growth prospects, and weaken the group's asset quality and internal capital generation. Equally an unexpected sharp rise in interest rates that crystallises losses from interest rate risk exposure in the banking book could put ratings under pressure. The group's ratings remain sensitive to changes in contingent liabilities, which include contingent liabilities to the Landesbanken sector and Landesbausparkassen, the group's institutions offering real estate saving products. The risk would materialise if the privatisation of HSH fails or if the shipping crisis resurfaces and affects NORD/LB's asset quality and capitalisation. DEPOSIT RATINGS The Deposit Ratings of SFG members are primarily sensitive to changes in SFG's IDR. Larger subordinated and senior vanilla debt buffers at the aggregated level could lead to an upgrade of SFG member banks' Long-Term Deposit Ratings to one notch above the members' Long-Term IDR. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR An upgrade of SFG's SR and an upward revision of the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in our view on Germany's propensity to support its systemically important banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely. The rating actions are as follows: Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (Sparkassen) Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' VR: affirmed at 'a+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' 337 savings banks: IDRs affirmed at 'A+' and 'F1+'; Outlook Stable Deposit Ratings affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+' Contact: Primary Analyst Roger Schneider Director +49 69 768 076 242 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Maria Shishkina Associate Director +44 203 530 1739 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 203 530 1012 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 