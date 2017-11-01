Fitch Affirms Sunac at 'BB-/Negative', Downgrades Notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sunac China Holdings Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' with a Negative Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has downgraded Sunac's senior unsecured rating and the ratings of its outstanding US dollar notes to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on all the ratings, in place since July 2017, has been resolved. Sunac's ratings have been removed from RWN following the confirmation of the final payment of CNY14.2 billion for its 91% stake in 13 Wanda City projects, which was scheduled to be made on 17 October 2017, with Fitch expecting the title transfer for the remaining five Wanda City projects to Sunac to be completed soon. Sunac's IDR affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation for leverage will stay above 50% in 2017, but possibly fall below this level in 2018. Sunac's management has publicly committed to deleveraging and there is no pressure for Sunac to continue aggressive land banking, considering its ample land bank of over 100 million square metres (sq m) of gross floor area (GFA) that allows for over five years of development. Sunac has not made any large land acquisitions since the Wanda City acquisition. However, the still-high leverage warrants keeping Sunac on Negative Outlook. The downgrade of Sunac's senior unsecured rating and the ratings on its outstanding US dollar notes reflects the subordination of Sunac's offshore bonds to its onshore debt. Prior-ranking onshore debt increased to 92.6% of total debt at end-1H17, from 54.4% in 2015. Fitch estimates the liquidation value is short of the company's CNY191 billion in total debt. The outstanding US dollar notes, which we consider to be the lowest-ranking debt, are too far down in priority to receive any significant payment during liquidation. Fitch's liquidation value analysis deducts customer deposits from inventory and takes into account the Wanda project acquisition at the acquired value, although the impact on the liquidation value may differ based on the entities' financial statements. Final financial statements for the full year 2017 are not likely to alter the recovery analysis result. KEY RATING DRIVERS Wanda City Completion on Target: Sunac's acquisition of 13 Wanda City projects from Dalian Wanda Commercial Property Co. Ltd. (BBB/RWN) has been completed, with Sunac confirming that full payment had been made and the transfer of the remaining five Wanda City projects is near completion. The acquisition has significantly increased Sunac's attributable land bank to over 100 million sq m, from 68 million sq m at end-1H17. The additional land parcels were acquired at a low cost, but we believe the required capex commitment will affect Sunac's financial profile. Sunac will provide shareholders with details about the Wanda City projects towards year-end. Still High Leverage: Sunac's leverage was 63.4% before the Wanda City project acquisition and we expect it to remain above 50% for the remainder of 2017, despite the company cutting back on land acquisitions in 2H17. Sunac has sufficient land bank to slow its land acquisition and leverage may fall below 50% in 2018 if management sticks to its announced commitment to deleverage. We believe this is possible as Sunac has over five years of land bank and will therefore not be in a hurry to replenish its land bank. The still-high leverage warrants keeping Sunac on Negative Outlook. Greater Geographical Diversification: Sunac's geographical diversification has improved, with concentration in the Pan Bohai Rim, Yangtze River Delta and Chengdu/Chongqing regions dropping to 66% in 1H17, from 95% in 2015. Concentration will fall further following the Wanda City acquisition, as only five of the 13 projects are located in these markets, namely the projects in Hefei, Wuxi, Ji'nan, Chengdu and Chongqing. Geographical diversification is increasingly important, as each local government is implementing restrictive home-purchase policies differently and more geographically concentrated homebuilders, who lack the flexibility provided by having a number of cities located in areas with lower restrictions, are experiencing greater difficulty in generating consistent sales growth. Strong Contracted Sales: Sunac reported contracted sales of CNY43 billion in September 2017, which is comparable with the contracted sales of the top-three largest Chinese homebuilders; China Vanke Co., Ltd. (BBB+/Stable), Country Garden Holdings Co. Ltd. (BBB-/Stable) and China Evergrande Group (B+/Stable). The contracted sales do not include the majority of Sunac's newly acquired Wanda City projects, as most have only recently been transferred with another five projects still awaiting transfer. The continued fall in Sunac's average selling price against higher sales value suggests the company has the flexibility to generate sales from a greater geographical and product spread, making it more likely for Sunac to improve operational cash flow for deleveraging. Consent Solicitation Neutral to Ratings: Sunac announced on 1 November 2017 that it is soliciting bondholder consent to align the terms of its 8.75% USD400 million bond due 2019 with its newly issued 7.95% USD600 million bond due 2022. This would provide more flexibility in its business, investments in joint ventures and minority-owned entities and asset sales. Fitch does not expect to change its view on Sunac solely due to the adoption of the proposed amendments. DERIVATION SUMMARY Sunac's homebuilding business scale, geographical diversification, project execution record and churn rate are comparable with 'BBB-' rated homebuilders, such as Country Garden, and comparable with or superior to 'BB' rated homebuilders, such as Beijing Capital Development Holding (Group) Co., Ltd. (BBB-/Negative, standalone: BB/Negative) and Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Ltd. (BB/RWN). However, Sunac has a more volatile financial profile than these peers and is more comparable with lower-rated issuers, such as Greenland Holding Group Company Limited (BB/Negative, standalone BB-/Negative) and China Evergrande, even though its 2016 leverage is lower than for these two peers. No Country Ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating environment aspects affect the rating. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Minimal land acquisition in 2H17 other than the 13 Wanda City projects - Replenishment land bank at the rate of 1.1x attributable contracted sales GFA to maintain land bank life of five years - Consolidated revenue at 60%-70% of attributable sales between 2017 and 2019 - Capex of CNY3 billion a year, mainly for Wanda City projects - Contracted GFA to expand at 30% in 2018 and 10% in 2019 - Average selling prices to stay below the current level of CNY17,740 per sq m between 2017 and 2019 RATING SENSITIVITIES The current rating is on Negative Outlook. Fitch does not anticipate developments that would lead to a rating upgrade. However, developments that may lead to the Outlook being changed to Stable include: - net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 50% (1H17: 63%) - attributable contracted sales/adjusted inventory sustained above 0.8x (1H17: 0.7x) - EBITDA margin, excluding the effect of revaluation of acquisitions, sustained above 18% (1H17:27%) Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - net debt/adjusted inventory above 50% for a sustained period - attributable contracted sales/adjusted inventory below 0.8x for a sustained period - EBITDA margin, excluding the effect of revaluation of acquisitions, below 18% for a sustained period (1H17:26.7%) LIQUIDITY Sufficient Liquidity: Fitch expects Sunac to maintain sufficient liquidity for its operation and debt repayment, as contracted sales are likely to show strong triple-digit growth in 4Q17 to reach more than CNY100 billion. Fitch expects the Sunac's cash at 2017 year end will be higher than the CNY70.7 billion available cash at end-1H17 (excluding restricted cash) FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Sunac China Holdings Limited -- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Negative and Rating Watch Negative Resolved -- Senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'; Rating Watch Negative Resolved -- USD400 million 6.875% senior notes due 2020 downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'; Rating Watch Negative Resolved -- USD400 million 8.75% senior notes due 2019 downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'; Rating Watch Negative Resolved -- UDS600 million 7.95% senior notes due 2022 downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'; Rating Watch Negative Resolved Contact: Primary Analyst Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Vicki Shen Director +852 2263 9918 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Payable for project acquisitions deducted from inventory - Valuation gains arising from acquisition of subsidiaries added back to gross profit - Capitalised interest in cost of sales added back to gross profit - Onshore perpetual bonds treated as 100% debt Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) here Non-Financial Corporates Hybrids Treatment and Notching Criteria (pub. 27 Apr 2017) here Non-Financial Corporates Notching and Recovery Ratings Criteria (pub. 16 Jun 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001