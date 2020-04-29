Fitch Affirms Sunset Retirement Communities (OH) at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings-New York-April 29:

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ‘A-‘ rating on $13.1 million of series 2011 refunding bonds issued by the County of Lucas, OH on behalf of Sunset Retirement Communities, Inc (SRC).

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross revenues of the obligated group, a mortgage on the property and a debt service reserve fund.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

ROBUST LIQUIDITY POSITION: The affirmation of the ‘A-‘ rating primarily reflects SRC’s robust liquidity position. In fiscal 2019 (unaudited), SRC improved its unrestricted cash reserves approximately 10.5% yoy to $41.6 million, which translates into 887 days cash on hand (DCOH), 199% cash to debt, and 16.3x cushion ratio. Fitch believes SRC’s robust liquidity positon provides enough financial cushion at its current rating level to absorb any short-term disruptions in census or operations related to the coronavirus pandemic.

SOLID CENSUS LEVELS: The affirmation also reflects SRC’s solid demand indicators across all three service lines. Over the last two fiscal years, SRC has averaged a solid 95% in its independent living units (ILUs), 91% in its assisted living units (ALUs) and 93% in its skilled nursing facility (SNF) beds. SRC’s solid ILU census levels over the last two years include the addition of 22 new IL villas following the completion of its master facility plan (MFP).

SUFFICIENT OPERATIONS: SRC’s solid census levels have translated into an adequate operational performance in recent years. Over the last two fiscal years, SRC averaged an 86.7% operating ratio and 11.4% net operating margin (NOM) which both remain favorable to Fitch’s ‘A’ category medians of 93.3% and 5.9%, respectively. Additionally, SRC’s adequate operations produced an average 1.6x revenue-only maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage over the last two years, which also remains ahead of Fitch’s ‘A’ category median of 1.4x.

ELEVATED LONG-TERM LIABILITY PROFILE: SRC’s debt burden remains somewhat elevated as evidenced by MADS equating to 12.8% of fiscal 2019 revenues, which compares unfavorably to Fitch’s ‘A’ category median of 9.5%. Additionally, debt to net available measured an elevated 6.3x in fiscal 2019. SRC’s robust liquidity position currently mitigates any concerns over its elevated debt burden.

ASYMMETRIC RISK FACTORS: There are no asymmetric risk factors affecting this rating determination.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The Stable Outlook reflect Fitch’s view that SRC’s robust unrestricted cash reserves and solid demand indicators provide enough financial cushion at its current rating level to withstand any short-term disruptions related to the coronavirus. Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action/upgrade: —Improved core operational performance; —Improved and sustained revenue-only MADS coverage above 2x. Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action/downgrade: —An unexpected material deterioration in unrestricted cash reserve levels; —Inability to improve and sustain revenue-only coverage levels above 1.5x; —A sustained period of weaker operational performance of an operating ratio above 90% or NOM below 10%.

Best/Worst Case Rating Scenario

International scale credit ratings of Public Finance issuers have a best-case rating upgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a positive direction) of three notches over a three-year rating horizon; and a worst-case rating downgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a negative direction) of three notches over three years. The complete span of best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings for all rating categories ranges from 'AAA' to 'D'. Best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings are based on historical performance. For more information about the methodology used to determine sector-specific best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings, visit here

CREDIT PROFILE

SRC is a Life Plan Community with campuses in Toledo and Sylvania, Ohio. SRC’s Toledo campus consists of 65 ILUs (the Woodlands), 70 ALUs, and 20 SN beds (Sunset House). SRC’s Sylvania campus, Sunset Village, consists of 22 ILUs, 56 ALUs, and 50 SN beds (30 dedicated to dementia care).

SRC’s contract offerings are primarily rental contracts, which are offered within its 65 IL apartments (the Woodlands). However, SRC has begun to offer modified (Type-B) entrance fee contracts (90% refundable and standard/declining balance) within its 22 new IL villas, which include five free days within SRC’s ALUs or SNF. Currently, SRC management anticipates keeping its rental contract offerings within its IL apartments and entrance fee contract offerings only within its IL villas. The obligated group consists solely of SRC. In fiscal 2019 (unaudited), total operating revenue for SRC was approximately $19.6 million.

On March 25, 2020, SRC signed a non-binding letter of intent to enter into an affiliation agreement with another senior living enterprise. The affiliation is currently being negotiated and SRC is expected to finalize the agreement by the end of 2020. Fitch plans to assess the rating impact, if any, from the affiliation agreement once the details are finalized and made available.

The coronavirus pandemic and related government containment measures worldwide have created an uncertain environment for the entire healthcare system in the near term. While SRC’s financial performance through the most recently available data has not indicated any impairment, material changes in revenue and cost profiles will occur across the sector. Fitch’s ratings are forward looking, and Fitch will monitor developments in the sector as a result of the virus outbreak as it relates to severity and duration, and incorporate revised expectations for future performance and assessment of key risks.

SOLID DEMAND INDICATORS

The affirmation of the ‘A-‘ rating reflects SRC’s solid census levels in recent years despite its ongoing MFP. In fiscal 2019, SRC had an average 93% occupancy in its ILUs, 90% occupancy in its ALUs and 93% occupancy in its SNF beds. While all three services lines have indicated solid demand in recent years, SRC’s ILU census levels softened yoy from 96% in fiscal 2018. Fitch’s attributes the softening occupancy levels to the additional 11 new ILUs that came online in fiscal 2019. As part of its MFP, SRC added 22 new IL villas to its Sylvania campus. To date, 20 out of 22 are filled with approximately $3.9 million received in initial entrance fees.

With all phases of its MFP complete, Fitch expects SRC to continue to maintain its solid census levels across all service lines over the medium term. However, Fitch expects some short-term disruptions to census during fiscal 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts marketing efforts and the ability to move-in residents to certain units. According to SRC management, they currently maintain the ability to move in new residents into their IL villas but are not able to move new residents into their IL apartments until certain state restrictions are lifted.

Management currently estimates revenue shortfalls of approximately $70,000 per month as long as the current restrictions are in place. However, SRC has applied for an approximate $2.03 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which is expected to be forgiven over time and should be sufficient to offset short-term revenue pressures. Concerns over potential disruptions to census levels or operations are currently mitigated by SRC’s strong census levels going into the 1Q20, the additional funding from its PPP loan, and its robust liquidity position which affords substantial financial flexibility.

SUFFICIENT FINANCIAL PROFILE

The affirmation largely reflects SRC’s robust liquidity position which provides substantial financial cushion against unexpected disruptions or deterioration in operations or census. In fiscal 2019, SRC had approximately $41.6 million in unrestricted cash and investments which translates into a strong 887 DCOH, 199% cash to debt, and 16.3x cushion ratio. All three metrics remain well ahead of Fitch’s ‘A’ category medians of 638 DCOH, 122% cash to debt, and 15x cushion ratio. While robust and improved from fiscal 2018 levels, SRC’s unrestricted cash reserves remain lower than fiscal 2015 levels due to the elevated capital outlays associated with its MFP. With its MFP completed and lower capital reinvestment needed over the medium term, Fitch expects SRC to maintain its strong liquid reserves at levels sufficient for its current rating level.

Despite some volatility due to its MFP over the last few years, SRC has maintained a solid operational performance as evidenced by the 86.4% operating ratio and 12.4% NOM it has averaged over the last five fiscal years. Both metrics compare favorably to Fitch’s ‘A’ category medians of 93.3% operating ratio and 5.9% NOM, which is expected for a predominantly rental facility that is heavily reliant on cash flows from operations as opposed to entrance fees from turnover units.

However, given the recent addition of its 22 IL villas and their associated entrance fee contracts, Fitch expects annual cash flow levels will improve as those units begin to turnover and SRC receives turnover entrance fees. In fiscal 2019, SRC’s operations generated approximately $3.5 million in revenue-only cash flows from operations which translates into a 1.4x revenue-only MADS coverage. While sufficient to maintain its current rating level given its robust liquidity position, an inability to generate at least 1.5x MADS coverage consistently may pressure the rating.

ELEVATED LONG-TERM LIABILITY PROFILE

As of fiscal 2019, SRC had approximately $21 million in outstanding debt consisting of $13.1 million in fixed-rate series 2011 bonds and $8.5 million in unhedged variable-rate bank debt (series 2009) with Huntington Bank. SRC’s MADS measures approximately $2.5 million, with level debt service payments through final maturity of the debt in 2030. Overall, SRC’s debt burden remains elevated as evidenced by MADS equating to 12.8% of fiscal 2019 revenues which is weaker than Fitch’s ‘A’ category median of 9.5%. Additionally, SRC’s debt to net available was elevated at 6.3x in fiscal 2019 and also remains weaker than Fitch’s ‘A’ category median of 4x. Concerns over SRC’s elevated debt burden are currently mitigated by its robust liquidity position and solid census levels.

REFERENCES FOR SUBSTANTIALLY MATERIAL SOURCE CITED AS KEY DRIVER OF RATING

The principal sources of information used in the analysis are described in the Applicable Criteria.

ESG Considerations

The highest level of ESG credit relevance, if present, is a score of 3. This means ESG issues are credit-neutral or have only a minimal credit impact on the entity(ies), either due to their nature or to the way in which they are being managed by the entity(ies). For more information on Fitch’s ESG Relevance Scores, visit www.fitchratings.com/esg.

Sunset Retirement Communities, Inc. (OH)

——Sunset Retirement Communities, Inc. (OH) /General Revenues/1 LT; Long Term Rating; Affirmed; A-; RO:Sta

Contacts:

Primary Rating Analyst

Ryan Pami, CFA

Director

+1 212 908 0803

Fitch Ratings, Inc.

Hearst Tower 300 W. 57th Street

New York 10019

Secondary Rating Analyst

Mark Pascaris,

Director

+1 312 368 3135

Committee Chairperson

Margaret Johnson, CFA

Director

+1 212 908 0545

