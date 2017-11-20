Fitch Affirms Three Mongolian Banks at 'B-'; Outlook Revised to Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Mongolia-based Khan Bank LLC, XacBank LLC and State Bank LLC to Positive from Stable. The banks' Long-Term IDRs have been affirmed at 'B-' and their Viability Ratings at 'b-'. A full list of rating action is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating action follows Fitch's periodic review of the Mongolian banks and the Mongolian sovereign. See <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1032478">Fitch Revises Outlook on Mongolia to Positive; Affirms at 'B-', published on 17 November 2017. Our 2018 outlook on the banking system is revised to Stable from Negative. There are signs of cyclical economic improvement, although challenges remain and the asset-quality review (AQR) has yet to be concluded. Fitch has raised its 2018 GDP forecast to 4.5%, from 3.5%, against its expected GDP of 4.2% for 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VIABILITY RATINGS The IDRs of Khan Bank and XacBank are driven by their respective Viability Ratings, while State Bank's IDR is driven by our expectation of sovereign support. Therefore, the Positive Outlook on Khan Bank and XacBank mirrors the prospect for stronger intrinsic credit profiles as operating conditions improve. For State Bank, the Positive Outlook reflects our view of improving sovereign ability to provide extraordinary support, if needed. The affirmation of the banks' Viability Ratings reflects our view that their intrinsic credit profiles remain commensurate with the 'b-' category. Fitch expects the operating environment to continue improving, with positive changes over the near- to medium-term being of a cyclical and structural nature. The sovereign's stabilised fiscal position has significantly reduced external liquidity risk and positively affected the economic environment. Fitch also expects that, with support from the IMF, the Bank of Mongolia's authority will strengthen as it leads a comprehensive AQR of the banking system and aligns its supervisory framework more closely with international standards. We see easing pressure on all three banks' funding and liquidity profiles. The Mongolian government's refinancing risks have receded, banks' deposit funding remains stable and international financial institutions should continue to provide term funding, especially for Khan Bank and XacBank. We do not expect the banks' asset quality to continue worsening due to the improving operating environment. However, loan re-classifications are likely to lead to some non-performing loan ratio adjustments, subject to the result of the AQR, particularly for rescheduled loans and loans that are past due but still reported as performing. Notwithstanding, we expect the banks' non-performing loan ratios to stabilise or even fall in 2018. The improving economic environment and the return of investor confidence have strengthened banks' loan-growth aspirations for the coming one to two years. We see rapid loan growth as an indicator of higher risk appetite, but risk controls and capital management should remain adequate to help banks maintain sufficient risk buffers. We expect State Bank's profitability to improve as the proportion of its subsidised lending at below market rates phases out. This should allow the bank to focus on more profitable segments. The bank's weaker-than-peers' capital generation is of higher influence for its Viability Rating. SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The affirmation of Khan Bank's and State Bank's Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors reflects Fitch's view that the sovereign's propensity to provide extraordinary support remains unchanged given the banks' domestic systemic importance and high proportion of retail deposit funding. State Bank's Support Rating Floor is aligned to the sovereign's rating due to its higher-than-peers' share of government funding (19% of total funding at end-2016). We believe this, together with its 100% government ownership, provides a strong incentive for the authorities to extend extraordinary support, if required. XacBank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor have been affirmed at '5' and 'No Floor', respectively, reflecting Fitch's view that sovereign support, while possible, cannot be relied upon. XacBank's higher proportion of wholesale funding could be used to share losses if that was considered necessary to support system stability. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AND VIABILITY RATINGS A sovereign rating upgrade could lead to an upgrade in Khan Bank's and XacBank's IDRs and Viability Ratings and State Bank's IDRs. State Bank's IDRs are also sensitive to changes in Fitch's expectation of the sovereign's willingness to provide support to the bank. An upgrade in State Bank's Viability Rating could come from a significant profitability improvement, disciplined growth, stronger capitalisation or a more diversified funding structure. Negative rating action on the banks' Viability Ratings could stem from a higher risk appetite, leading to disproportionate asset concentration in riskier sectors. In addition to significant loan quality deterioration, an erosion of capital or funding position could also result in a downgrade. A downgrade in Khan Bank's and State Bank's Viability Ratings would likely result in a downgrade in their IDRs if our expectation for sovereign support were to change. In contrast, a downgrade in XacBank's Viability Rating is likely to lead to a downgrade in its IDR. A sovereign rating downgrade would lead to a downgrade of all three banks' IDRs and Viability Ratings. SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS A perceived change in assumptions around the sovereign's willingness, or a weakening of its ability, to provide timely support could result in a change of the Support Rating Floors of Khan Bank and State Bank. XacBank's Support Rating Floor could be upgraded if we were to take positive rating action on the sovereign. The rating actions are as follows: Khan Bank LLC Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-' XacBank LLC Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' State Bank LLC Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-' Contact: Primary Analyst Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F, Man Yee Building 68 Dex Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Veronica Lau Director +852 2263 9924 Committee Chairperson Wee Siang Ng, CFA Senior Director +65 6796 7230 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001