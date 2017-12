Fitch Affirms Venezuelan Private Sector Banks; Takes Rating Actions on the National Scale

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 13 (Fitch) Following a peer review, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the international ratings of the following Venezuelan private-sector banks: --Banesco, Banco Universal, CA (BBU); --Mercantil, C.A. Banco Universal (Mercantil); --Banco Occidental de Descuento (BOD); --Banco del Caribe, C.A. Banco Universal (Bancaribe); --Banco Exterior, C.A. Banco Universal (Exterior); --Banco Nacional de Credito C.A. (BNC). Despite the downgrade of Venezuela's Foreign Currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'Restricted Default', the banks Foreign Currency Long-Term IDRs remain at 'CC', as the default has had a minimal impact on their financial profiles. On the national scale, rating actions on the above banks (except for BOD affirmation) and one bank holding company, Mercantil Servicios Financieros, C.A. (MSF) reflect greater compression of ratings on the local scale given shared operating challenges. Fitch has published press releases for each of these banks which are available on 'www.fitchratings.com.' These RACs include each issuer's key rating drivers and sensitivities as well as the list of all rating actions taken. Contact: Theresa Paiz Fredel (Primary Analyst - BBU, BOD) Senior Director +1-212-908-0534 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Mark Narron (Primary Analyst - Exterior, Bancaribe; Secondary Analyst -BBU) Director +1-212-612-7898 Robert Stoll (Primary Analyst - Mercantil, BNC) Director +1-212-908-9155 Liza Tello (Primary Analyst - MSF) Analyst +57 1 484 6770 Ext 1620 Andres Marquez (Secondary Analyst - Mercantil, MSF, Bancaribe) Director +571 326 9999, Ext. 1220 Larisa Arteaga (Secondary Analyst -BOD) Director +1 809 563-2481 Committee Chairperson Veronica Chau Senior Director +52 81 83 99 91 69 Related Research: --Fitch Downgrades Venezuela's LTFC Rating to 'RD' (Nov. 14, 2017) Media Relations: Benjamin Rippey, New York, Tel: +1 646 582 4588, Email: benjamin.rippey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.