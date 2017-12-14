Fitch Affirms Western Union's IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt ratings of The Western Union Company (Western Union) at 'BBB+' and the Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. See the full list of ratings at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Competitive Position: Fitch believes Western Union operates from a strong competitive position, particularly with regard to the receiving end of its traditional cash-based remittance business. The company is the largest provider, with an extensive domestic and international agent base, with more than 550,000 agents located in 200 countries and territories. While there is some encroachment on the money transfer business in the developed economies from mobile and digital platforms, Western Union invested early in these platforms as well, and is expanding markets where it can make account-based deposits. The company has a 10%-15% share in the global remittance business, with its next largest competitor having approximately one-fourth to one-third the revenues of Western Union. Consumer-to-Consumer Segment: With approximately 79% of consolidated revenues, this segment is Western Union's core business. Through the first nine months of 2017, more than 90% of the $60.5 billion in principal transferred consisted of cross-border principal. The company's position in the market is enabled by its cross-border platform, which incorporates technology, the ability to settlement in minutes, in approximately 130 currencies, and has built-in regulatory and compliance functions. On an overall basis revenues grew 1% in YTD 2017 on a constant currency basis relative to the prior year, similar to the growth rate in 2016. Volume growth both YTD 2017 and in 2016 was 3%. Joint Settlement: In January 2017, Western Union reached a Joint Settlement Agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the U.S. Treasury Department Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). The total cash payment related to the settlement was approximately $591 million. The agreement relates to activities that primarily occurred over the 2004 to 2012 timeframe (the FinCEN portion relates to 2010-2012). Further oversight by an independent compliance auditor will be in place for a three-year period. Compliance Spending: Fitch believes potential ongoing risks associated with fraud and related issues, while still present, are mitigated by stronger controls currently in place and a significant investment in employees with regulatory and law enforcement expertise. Western Union's compliance spending has increased from approximately $60 million in 2011 to an annual rate of about $200 million. New Payment Technologies: New entrants/payment technologies have been in the market for several years and are competitive with Western Union's business in developed markets (about 10% of the consumer to consumer business is domestic money transfer) but are having a slower impact on the traditional, cross-border remittance services from developed to developing countries. Western Union has been expanding the forms of cross-border remittance through digital and mobile platforms as technology advances and as consumers adopt such platforms. For example, in addition to its own mobile applications, the company offers Apple Pay as a means of funding global transfers in some markets. Foreign Currency Exposure: Given the broad diversification of Western Union's revenue, foreign currency exposure is significant. The company's greatest exposure is with settlements, which is largely eliminated by forward contracts and because the majority of money transfer transactions are paid the next day and agent settlements occur within a few days in most instances. The company also hedges revenue to provide cash flow predictability. The hedges only partly offset the revenue impact but have a much greater offsetting impact to profits. Additionally, there are natural hedges in the cost structure (commissions paid in local currencies) that protect the company's profitability as a percentage of revenue. Leverage Expectations: Fitch expects leverage to approximate 2.3x at the end of 2017 and improve to the low 2.0x range in 2018. At the current 'BBB+' rating the company has moderate financial flexibility. FCF: Western Union generates solid FCF (cash from operations less capex and dividends), and Fitch expects FCF in 2017 (normalized to excluding the joint settlement) to be moderately higher than the $500 million generated in 2016. An approximately $100 million settlement with the IRS previously expected for 2017 has been pushed into 2018. Capital Allocation: In February 2017, the company raised its dividend 9%, somewhat higher than the 3% increase in the prior year. As of Sept. 30, 2017, the company had $956 million remaining on its $1.2 billion share repurchase program in effect through December 2019. In 2016, Western Union repurchased $481 million in common shares. DERIVATION SUMMARY Western Union's rating reflects its large scale of operations, diversified revenue streams by geography and relatively strong operating profitability. The company is the largest global provider of consumer to consumer international remittance. Current leverage is moderately high for the rating. Western Union's principal direct competitors include MoneyGram International, Inc. and Euronet (unrated by Fitch). In general the remittance market is fragmented, as there are regional money transfer providers, electronic channels, banks and postbanks, and other channels. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: --Fitch expects reported revenues to rise slightly in 2017. --The EBITDA margin is assumed to be in the mid-20% range, including approximately $95 million in expenses related to the efficiency-enhancing WU Way initiative. Fitch assumes the EBITDA margin in 2018 improves approximately 100bps as the WU Way initiative expense goes away and savings from the program are realized. --The $591 million joint settlement payment is reflected in cash outflows. --The remaining payment of approximately $100 million on a settlement with the IRS is included in 2018. The company has paid approximately $94 million of the $190 million settlement. --Compliance costs range 3.5%-4% in the forecast. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action -Potential positive ratings drivers include a sustained rebound in EBITDA margins coupled with high single-digit revenue growth over several years, combined with leverage of approximately 2.0x. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action -Potential rating drivers that could negatively impact the rating include the potential for Western Union to increase leverage above 2.5x to fund future acquisitions or shareholder-friendly actions. In addition, the ratings could be downgraded if EBITDA profit margins decline further from additional pricing pressures, which would suggest a more significant and prolonged competitive challenge than is currently factored into the ratings. LIQUIDITY Strong Liquidity Profile: Liquidity as of Sept. 30, 2017, was bolstered by cash balances of $1.035 billion and full availability on its $1.65 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF; expires September 2020). Of the cash balance, approximately $550 million was held by foreign entities at Sept. 30, 2017, down from $700 million at the end of 2016. Repatriating foreign earnings would have tax consequences in many instances. Further support to liquidity is provided by FCF, which was $500 million in 2016. The RCF supports the company's $1.5 billion CP program, which did not have any outstanding amounts as of Sept. 30, 2017. The average CP balance during the third quarter of 2017 was approximately $40 million, and for the nine-month period ending Sept. 30, 2017, the average balance approximated $91 million. Total Debt: As of Sept. 30, 2017, debt totalled $3.55 billion consisting principally of $2.975 billion in senior unsecured notes and a $575 million senior unsecured term loan facility. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has affirmed the following ratings, with a Stable Outlook: The Western Union Company - --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'; - --Senior unsecured at 'BBB+'; - --$1.65 billion senior unsecured credit facility at 'BBB+'; - --Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; - --Commercial paper at 'F2'. Contact: Primary Analyst John C. Culver, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3216 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Contact: Primary Analyst John C. Culver, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3216 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Rob Galtman, CFA Director +312-368-2053 Committee Chairperson Philip Zahn Senior Director +1-312-606-2336 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Benjamin Rippey, New York, Tel: +1 646 582 4588, Email: benjamin.rippey@fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) 