Fitch Affirms Westpac Lenders Mortgage Insurance at 'AA-'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Australia-based Westpac Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited's (WLMI) Insurer Financial Strength Rating at 'AA-'(Very Strong). The Outlook is Stable due to WLMI's solid financial profile and the unchanged credit profile of its ultimate parent, Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC; AA-/Stable). KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Fitch's assessment of WLMI's strategic importance to the group, and includes a one- notch uplift from its standalone rating. WBC has, when required, provided capital to WLMI, and we believe the bank would do so in the future to support growth or offset the adverse impact on capitalisation from a severe deterioration in the operating environment. On a standalone basis WLMI has an adequate capital position and conservative investment approach. The company's operating and underwriting performance has historically been strong and, despite higher financial leverage compared with Fitch's median criteria guidelines, interest coverage is solid. The introduction of financial leverage into WLMI increased its reliance on WBC for financial flexibility. Fitch believes the group can provide support if required. WBC generated net income of AUD7.5 billion in the year to 30 September 2016 (FY16) and had net assets of AUD58 billion at FYE16. The group's reduced risk appetite for lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) is unchanged from FY14. WLMI continues to use reinsurance to significantly limit its net exposure. However, the strategic alliance with insurer Arch Capital Group, Ltd. has increased WLMI's oversight over all residential mortgages originated in WBC that require LMI and improved the alignment of banking and LMI product systems. WLMI has insured mortgages with loan-to-value ratios (LVR) of more than 90% since May 2015, but cedes 100% of the exposure through reinsurance under transitionary arrangements. WLMI also ceded a large proportion of risks from mortgages with 90% and below LVR ratio through quota-share reinsurance arrangements. The transitionary arrangements have resulted in a higher regulatory capital requirement due to limitations on the amount of reinsurance allowed in the regulatory risk based calculation. To continue to meet WLMI's target capital ratios, WBC partially offset the higher capital requirement with a AUD30 million injection of equity in FY16. WLMI's coverage of its regulatory-prescribed capital decreased to an adequate 1.3x at FYE16 (FYE15: 1.5x). Financial leverage decreased to 28% at FYE16 (FYE15: 37%) due to a larger capital base. WLMI's debt consists of AUD80 million in Tier 2-compliant subordinated notes issued to WBC. This is higher than the agency's median criteria guidelines for 'AA' rated insurers and increases the company's reliance on WBC. However, strong profitability resulted in an interest coverage ratio of 14x in FY16, which is consistent with Fitch's median criteria guidelines for the rating. In Fitch's opinion, WLMI has sufficient capital to withstand a range of severe downturn scenarios, although in a more severe scenario WLMI would be likely to require recapitalisation to continue operating within prudential guidelines. In such a scenario, the agency believes WBC would be willing and capable of providing support. WLMI has a low-risk investment portfolio that consists of cash and highly rated fixed-income securities, which are restricted to those from domestic 'AA-'-rated financial institutions. The company is not exposed to risky assets, such as equities or below-investment-grade securities. WLMI's narrow product focus as a mono-line insurer renders it susceptible to a systemic downturn in Australia's housing market. However, it has geographic diversity in its Australian exposure, helping mitigate the potential adverse effect of a regional downturn. Default rates have differed among Australian states and regions due to variations in economic stresses. The company's portfolio is weighted towards fully documented, prime borrowers. Non-standard loans accounted for 17% of risks in force at FYE16 (FYE15: 21%) and were less than 1% of risks underwritten during the year. These consist mainly of self-employed borrowers with original LTV ratios of less than 80%. RATING SENSITIVITIES There is little prospect of WLMI's rating being upgraded, as this would require an uplift from the group rating, which was affirmed in March 2017. Fitch considers WLMI's standalone rating to be below that of WBC. A downgrade of WBC's rating could lead to a downgrade of WLMI due to its reliance on WBC. A downgrade could also result if a severely deteriorating economic environment leads to a weakening of WLMI's capital position and capital support was not forthcoming from WBC. In such a scenario, WLMI may find itself unable to meet high minimum regulatory capital requirements. Contact: Primary Analyst John Birch Director +61 2 8256 0345 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Siew Wai Wan Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Committee Chairmen Jeffery Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 26 Apr 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001