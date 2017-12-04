Fitch Affirms Wind Hellas' Rating at 'B-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Crystal Almond Intermediary Holdings Limited's (Wind Hellas) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' with a Stable Outlook. In addition, Fitch has affirmed the 'B'/'RR3' issue rating for Crystal Almond S.a.r.l.'s senior secured notes. Wind Hellas has a sustainable business model that has been supported by investments in its mobile network and fixed-line offerings. However, its negative free cash flow and the execution risk related to its capex plan are constraints on the rating. Wind Hellas has also announced a tap issue of EUR75 million senior secured notes which will provide additional liquidity for the firm. Fitch views the additional leverage as consistent with the 'B-' rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS Improved Operations: Wind Hellas has upgraded its infrastructure, improved the customer experience, expanded 4G coverage and reduced costs, and as a result, has seen higher revenues, margins and market share, particularly over the last three quarters. The competitive position of Wind Hellas has stabilised and the market is likely to consolidate into a more rational three-player market. Future growth can be seen in the increase in data usage by mobile customers which has doubled, and the selection of larger data plans by many customers. Mobile remains highly competitive, but a rising proportion of bundles with fixed and in the future TV will probably improve retention. Rapidly Consolidating Market: Cyta Hellas and Forthnet are being auctioned for sale. There have been press reports that both Vodafone and Wind Hellas are potential acquirers of each company. Fixed and mobile in-country consolidation in the Greek market is strategically rational and Fitch views this as credit-positive. Fitch believes that an acquisition of Cyta Hellas by Wind Hellas would make strategic sense and that there would be significant opportunities to achieve cost synergies. Wind Hellas is likely to incur integration costs over the first two years of a potential acquisition with some execution risk. The acquisition of Forthnet, which has over EUR300 million in revenue would be a transformational acquisition and would require the raising of additional debt and lead to higher execution risk. FCF Remains Negative: Wind Hellas remains FCF negative while improving from minus EUR85 million in 2015 to minus EUR48 million in 2016. Fitch expects that Wind Hellas will remain FCF negative in 2017 and 2018 while trending towards neutral to positive FCF after 2019. The issuance of a EUR75 million bond and the addition of a EUR30 million RCF will provide additional liquidity beyond that provided by improving operating cash flow. Capex Drives Network Investment: Wind Hellas has been investing in its mobile network, fibre rollout and its planned launch of TV offerings in 2018. Wind has agreed with Vodafone to expand its joint operating agreement from 2G/3G to 4G which is awaiting regulatory approval. In addition, the Greek government has divided the country into three regions and allocated them in phases to OTE, Vodafone and Wind Hellas. In 2Q17 Wind was awarded 500,000 lines for development and an additional 35,000 lines were awarded in Q3. A commercial next-generation network service was launched in November 2017. Wind has begun testing an IPTV service with a launch expected in 2018. Mobile Growth: Wind has seen four quarters of revenue growth in mobile revenue and three quarters of growth in post-paid revenue. This has been driven by a significant increase in prepaid subscribers from 2.3 million Q316 to 2.9 million in Q317 leading to an increase in total subscribers from 3 million in Q316 to 3.7 million in Q317 and a modest increase in market share. The subscriber growth has been partially offset by declining prepaid ARPU which has decreased from EUR3.2 to EUR2.8, probably due to increased competition. This may be offset by increased data usage. DERIVATION SUMMARY Wind Hellas is the third-largest mobile phone and fixed-line operator in Greece behind OTE (Cosmote) and Vodafone. Both OTE and Vodafone are geographically diversified either within Europe or in emerging markets, but Wind Hellas only operates in Greece. In addition, they include a more diverse product portfolio with OTE being the incumbent fixed-line provider in Greece and Vodafone providing TV services in many markets. Wind's IDR is no longer constrained by the Greek country ceiling of 'B'. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Rating Assumptions Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - revenue CAGR of 6.3% between 2017 and 2022 driven by growth capex and increasing 3G/4G population coverage; - EBITDA margin expansion towards 27% in 2022 driven by extension of network sharing; - capex plan in line with the updated business plan including buildout of the next generation network and Pay-TV investments; - spectrum payments in line with management expectations. Recovery Assumptions - The recovery analysis assumes that Wind Hellas would remain a going concern in restructuring and that the company would be reorganised rather than liquidated. We have assumed a 10% administrative claim in the recovery analysis. - The recovery analysis assumes a 25% discount to Wind Hellas' LTM EBITDA as of September 2017, resulting in a post-restructuring EBITDA around EUR75.5 million. At this level of EBITDA, which assumes corrective measures have been taken, we would expect Wind Hellas to generate neutral to negative FCF. - Fitch also assumes a distressed multiple of 4.5x and a fully drawn EUR30 million super senior revolving credit facility (RCF). - These assumptions result in a recovery rate for the senior secured debt within the 'RR3' range to allow a one-notch uplift to the debt rating from the IDR. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - Continued maintenance or growth in service revenue market share without a further increase in competitive intensity - A path to sustainable positive free cash flow combined with gross FFO adjusted leverage < 4.5x - Successful execution of the mobile network buildout and investments in its next generation network Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - Change in the regulatory or competitive environment which would jeopardise the market position of Wind Hellas. - Fixed charge coverage ratio < 1 or liquidity score < 1 - Persistent negative FCF leading to liquidity below EUR20 million. - An inability to generate EBITDA growth from acquisitions or deterioration in performance due to high integration costs LIQUIDITY Limited Liquidity: We view liquidity as limited given the increased capex, which under our updated rating case will extend the negative FCF generation until 2020. We expect the RCF to remain fully undrawn over the same period. Contact: Primary Analyst Brendan Condon Director +44 203 530 1599 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Athanasios Smprinis Analyst +44 203 530 1643 Committee Chairperson Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 203 530 1424 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments Operating Leases - Fitch capitalised Wind's operating leases at a 7x multiple according to the Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates. Restricted Cash - Cash held in Greek domiciled banks was treated as restricted. Sources of information The sources of information used to assess this rating were 2016 annual financials, 2017 quarterly financials and a management meeting on 26 September 2017. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Media Relations: Adrian Simpson, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1010, Email: adrian.simpson@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) here Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct 2016) here Non-Financial Corporates Notching and Recovery Ratings Criteria (pub. 16 Jun 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001