Fitch Assigns Barracuda First-Time 'B' IDR; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a first-time Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' to Barracuda Networks, Inc. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned a 'BB-'/'RR2' rating to the $75 million secured revolving credit facility (RCF) and $555 million first-lien secured term loan; and a 'CCC+'/'RR6' rating to the $205 million second-lien secured term loan. The proceeds, along with equity contributions from Thoma Bravo, and cash on the balance sheet will be used to fund the $1.6 billion acquisition that was announced on Nov. 27, 2017. Fitch's rating actions affect $835 million total debt, including the $75 million RCF. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Product Range Supporting Small to Midsize Businesses (SMB) Segment: Barracuda offers products addressing a wide range of IT needs for SMB customers that generally have limited financial and technical resources dedicated to IT management. Its products include Next Generation Firewall, Web App Firewall, Email Security Gateway, Web Security Gateway, Security and Archiving for Office 365, and Backup/Data Protection. The availability of these products through both appliance- and cloud-based platforms enables its SMB customers to simplify IT security and data storage management. Fitch believes the breadth of products available positions Barracuda well in a segment that prefers simplicity over sophisticated solutions. Secular Tailwind Supports Growth: We believe two factors serve as the fundamental demand drivers. Barracuda's cloud-based solutions enable the company to benefit from the steady pace of IT workload migrating from on-premise infrastructure to the cloud. In addition, increasing awareness of IT security threats is leading companies to allocate more resources to protecting their networks and data; some of the high-visibility IT security breaches include data breaches and ransomware that could be costly or cause damage to a company's reputation. High Revenue Retention Rate: Barracuda has maintained a high subscription-revenue retention rate of over 100% for four of the last five fiscal years and that demonstrates its ability to retain active subscribers and upsell additional products. Fitch believes the high level of retention rates generally lead to high level of revenue predictability. Diversified Customer Base: Consistent with the fragmented nature of the SMB segment, Barracuda serves a large set of customers, with approximately 180,000 customers, including 16,000 that use more than three products. Fitch believes the diverse customer base could partially mitigate inherent risks in the SMB segment through the economic cycles. Susceptible to Industry Cyclicality: Barracuda is susceptible to IT security industry cycles, as illustrated by its FY2017 and first half FY2018 (1H18) slowdown in revenue growth. Fitch believes the weakness may have been the result of strong growth in the previous years coinciding with the heightened IT security awareness that propelled overall industry growth. We view the current industry environment as normal and a more realistic base for assessing future growth potential. Nevertheless, Barracuda's focus on IT and data security will continue to expose the company to industry cyclicality. Leverage to Remain Elevated: Pro forma for cost savings and the leveraged buyout by Thoma Bravo, gross leverage will be elevated at 7.2x for FY2019, in line with peers in the 'B' rating category; Fitch expects this to trend down to below 5.5x by FY2021. In addition to debt issuance, Thoma Bravo will be making $715 million in equity contributions; Fitch believes this demonstrates Thoma Bravo's commitment and confidence in the industry and the company. Barracuda has a history of acquiring complementary technologies and products, the most recent being Sookasa and Sonian; Fitch believes the company will remain acquisitive in order to keep pace with the fast-moving industry, limiting its deleveraging to primarily EBITDA growth. DERIVATION SUMMARY Fitch's ratings are supported by Barracuda's focus on IT and data security for the SMB segment and the secular growth trend for the IT security industry. Barracuda's wide range of products are primarily offered as cloud-based, making them easily accessible and manageable by SMB customers that prefer simplicity over sophistication in IT security, as is reflected by its over 180,000 customers. The subscription nature of the products and high revenue retention rates provide a high level of predictability for its revenues. Predictability is marginally tempered by the risks inherent to the SMB segment that Barracuda is exposed to through the economic cycles. At the IT security industry level, Fitch believes the heightened awareness of IT security risks arising from high-profile security breaches in recent years provides support for the secular growth of the industry. The announced $1.6 billion acquisition by Thoma Bravo will be financed with $760 million in term loans, equity contribution from Thoma Bravo, and cash on the balance sheet at closing. Fitch forecasts Barracuda's gross leverage for FY2019 to be 7.2x, gradually declining to below 5.5x by FY2021. Barracuda's industry expertise, revenue scale, and leverage profile are consistent with the 'B' rating category. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's Key Assumptions Within Our Rating Case for the Issuer: --Revenue growth in the high single digits; --EBITDA margins in the mid-to-high 20% range after completion of cost reduction measures; --Capex at approximately 2.3% of revenue, consistent with historical trend; --Acquisitions averaging $20 million per year for FY2019-2021, enabling the company to expand product lines and technologies; --No dividend payment through our forecast period. In estimating a distressed enterprise value (EV) for Barracuda, Fitch assumes that in a distressed scenario, customers may elect to switch to competing service providers, leading to revenue decline and margin compression on a reduced scale; resulting in going-concern EBITDA that is approximately 15% lower compared to LTM EBITDA. Fitch applies a 6.5x multiple to arrive at EV of $512 million. In the 13th edition of Fitch's Bankruptcy Enterprise Values and Creditor Recoveries case studies, Fitch notes seven past reorganizations in the Technology sector with recovery multiples ranging from 2.6x to 8.4x. Of these companies, only two were in the Software sector, Allen Systems Group, Inc. and Aspect Software Parent, Inc., which received recovery multiples of 8.4x and 5.5x, respectively. Fitch believes Barracuda's operating profile supports a recovery multiple in the middle of this range. In the current transaction to acquire Barracuda, Thoma Bravo is valuing the company at approximately 17x EBITDA; we believe the high acquisition multiple also supports our recovery multiple assumption. RATING SENSITIVITIES Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action: --Expectation for gross leverage sustaining below 5.5x; --Pre-dividend FCF margins sustaining above 10%; --Organic revenue growth sustaining near or above 5%. Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action --Expectation for gross leverage sustaining above 7x, possibly due to debt-financed acquisitions or dividend payment to owners; --Pre-dividend FCF margins sustaining below 5%; --Organic revenue growth sustained near or below 0%. LIQUIDITY Fitch expects the company's liquidity to remain solid over the forecast period. Pro forma for the Thoma Bravo transaction, liquidity will be supported by internal FCF generation, a new $75 million RCF, and over $75 million of readily available cash and cash equivalents post-closing. Barracuda's FCF is supported by normalized EBITDA margins of approximately 25%; Fitch estimates FCF to be initially curbed in large part by restricted stock unit payout, and FCF margins to gradually normalize near 10% and approach $50 million at the end of our forecast period. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has assigned the following ratings: Barracuda Networks, Inc. --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating 'B'; Outlook Stable; --$75 million first-lien secured revolving credit facility 'BB-'/'RR2'; --$555 million first-lien secured term loan 'BB-'/'RR2'; --$205 million second-lien secured term loan 'CCC+'/'RR6'. Contact: Primary Analyst Alen Lin Senior Director +1 312-368-5471 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W Madison St Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Allen Dilallo Analyst +1 312-368-3337 Committee Chairperson David Peterson Senior Director +1 312-368-3177 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Benjamin Rippey, New York, Tel: +1 646 582 4588, Email: benjamin.rippey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) here Non-Financial Corporates Notching and Recovery Ratings Criteria (pub. 21 Dec 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2018 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the "NRSRO"). While certain of the NRSRO’s credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see here), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the "non-NRSROs") and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.