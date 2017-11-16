Fitch Assigns First-Time 'B-(EXP)' IDR to Tegeta Motors LLC; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Georgian auto spare parts and maintenance provider Tegeta Motors LLC a first-time expected Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B-(EXP)'. The Outlook is Stable. Tegeta Motors' expected rating of 'B-(EXP)' is underpinned by its leading position in the local market and significant proportion of aftermarket-driven non-cyclical revenues. However, the rating is limited by the group's small scale, lack of geographical diversification, material FX risk, weak operating environment, negative free cash flow (FCF) and weak liquidity position. The expected rating is contingent on the successful issuance of a medium- or long-term local currency bond of approximately GEL30 million by end-1Q18. Failure to proceed with this issuance in 1Q18 or deterioration in key banking relationships could result in a lower final rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS Weak Liquidity: Refinancing needs are high due to the significant proportion of short-term loans. GEL56 million of loans due in 4Q17 and 2018 make up 62% of total debt. Nevertheless the rating assumes that the current credit facilities will be rolled over as the group has good long-term relationships with its key creditors. Tegeta Motors' planned bond issue of GEL30 million will smooth its debt repayment profile, improve liquidity and provide funding diversification. Limited but Stable Business Profile: Tegeta Motors operates in the small and fragmented market of auto spare parts and aftermarket services in Georgia. It has a small scale compared with international peers and limited revenue diversification. However, this is partly offset by its strong positions in some of the segments it covers and its relatively greater size in the local market. In addition, it derives a large proportion of its revenue from spare parts and aftermarket services sales, which are typically less sensitive to economic cycles. This part of the business contributed over half of total revenues and around three-quarters of group earnings in FY16. Geographic Concentration: Tegeta Motors' geographic diversification is limited, as it is primarily focused on Georgia, with the associated risks of operating in more volatile economic conditions typical for emerging markets. With around 1.2 million units (including trucks and light vehicles), the Georgian automotive market is small. Nonetheless, management estimates that around 12% of sales were re-exported in 2016, providing limited exposure to other markets. The group also plans to enter Armenia and Azerbaijan by investing via JVs with reliable partners. Industry Structure Supports Business: The majority of cars in Georgia are very old. Only 1.3% of cars are less than three years old, while around 91% of cars are over 10 years old. This supports constant demand for automotive repairs and car parts sales, which make up the major part of Tegeta Motor's earnings. Product Diversification: Compared with similar automotive repair and distribution groups in larger markets, Tegeta Motors serves a relatively diverse range of product types, for example performing maintenance on industrial equipment and construction vehicles alongside more traditional truck and light vehicle servicing. The group also has a diversified mix of retail, fleet and governmental customers. Weak FCF: As a result of significant investment plans to expand the group's network we expect negative FCF of 2%-4% in the coming three years. Given limited cash reserves this is likely to be primarily debt funded, with a potential minority stake sale raising equity in 2018. Should the expansion plan be executed in such a way that our expectations for funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage exceed 4.0x on a sustained basis, we could take negative rating action. Material FX Risk: The group has a material FX mismatch. Operating in Georgia, all revenue is generated in Georgian lari (GEL) while around 80% of operating costs are linked to US dollars and euros. Almost all debt at end-2016 was denominated in foreign currencies (mainly in USD). However, this mismatch is declining, with over 40% of debt now in local currency. The company's planned local currency bond issuance, and intention to further refinance USD and EUR loans with GEL-denominated debt should also help address this exposure. DERIVATION SUMMARY Tegeta Motors' expected rating of 'B-(EXP)' is underpinned by its leading market position in the local market and non-cyclical nature of major sources of revenue and healthy profitability even in times of crisis. However, the rating is limited by its small scale, lack of geographical diversification, material FX risk and weak liquidity position. The business profile is considered more exposed to cyclicality, and operates in an industry with lower barriers to entry than other rated Georgian corporates such as healthcare provider JSC Medical Corporation EVEX (B+/Stable) and incumbent telecoms provider Silknet JSC (B+/Stable). KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Revenue growth of around 20% in 2017, averaging 14% for 2018-2020. - EBITDA margin remaining around 10% over 2017-2020 based on historical data and our conservative view on profitability growth potential. We consider that high competition in the market will cap the profitability near current level. - Capex in line with the company's guidance concerning expansion strategy and increase of the group's network, totalling up to GEL90 million over 2017-2020. - Dividends of GEL3 million per year taking into account existing cap established by covenants. - Increase of share capital in FY18 by GEL12 million. The group plans to raise minority equity capital in order to finance its growth plans. Fitch assumes that should equity not be raised then investment capex would be reduced accordingly. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - Improved geographical diversification. - Positive FCF on a sustainable basis. - FFO margin increasing to over 10%. - FFO adjusted gross leverage sustainably below 2.5x (2016: 3.4x; 2017F: 3.3x). Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - FFO margin falling consistently below 5%. - FFO adjusted gross leverage sustainably above 4.0x. - Deterioration in the market environment or the company's market position. - Increasing risks around further refinancing ability, including deterioration in key banking relationships. LIQUIDITY Weak Liquidity: As of 2016Y-end unrestricted cash of GEL5.4 million and available undrawn bank facilities of GEL6.4 million were not sufficient to cover negative FCF and short-term debt of GEL49.3 million. In 3Q17 the group refinanced some facilities, but refinancing needs remained high due to significant short-term loans. Total debt repayment due in 4Q17 and 2018 is GEL56 million (62% of total outstanding). Nevertheless, we consider refinancing risk as low and we expect that facilities will be rolled over as the group has good long-term relationships with its key creditors. Tegeta Motor's planned GEL30 million bond issue will smooth the group's debt repayment profile and improve liquidity. Contact: Principal Analyst Marina Bordakova Associate Director +7 495 956 2400 Supervisory Analyst Thomas Corcoran Associate Director +44 20 3530 1231 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Emmanuel Bulle Senior Director +34 93 323 8411 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 18 October 2017 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments Operating leases: operating lease expenses were capitalised using a multiple of 6x as the company is based in Georgia. Other Adjustments: off-balance guarantee for Transcaucasian Distribution Company LLC was added to Tegeta Motors group's balance sheet debt, totalling GEL 679 tsd at YE2016. Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Adrian Simpson, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1010, Email: adrian.simpson@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001