Fitch Assigns First-Time IFS Rating of 'BBB+' to FWD Fuji Life

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Japan-based FWD Fuji Life Insurance Company, Limited (FWD Fuji Life) an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of 'BBB+' (Good). The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating takes into consideration FWD Fuji Life's good capital adequacy, conservative asset mix and good business profile. It also reflects the challenges the company faces, particularly its moderately weak financial performance under Japanese GAAP and sizeable interest rate risk from duration mismatch between assets and liabilities. FWD Fuji Life's capitalisation is relatively thin compared with other Japanese life peers. The insurer reported adjusted equity to total assets of 3% and operating leverage of 35x at end-September 2017. However, Fitch believes parent FWD Group is willing to inject additional capital into FWD Fuji Life when necessary. The company's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) at end-September 2017 stood at 877%, and is likely to fall as FWD Fuji Life migrates gradually into a more diversified asset mix for higher investment yields. The company maintained a prudent asset mix with Japanese government bonds (JGB) representing around 60% of its investment portfolio as at end-September 2017. It plans to diversify its asset mix by reducing JGBs gradually to around 40% by 2021 and to replace them with other credit products such as domestic corporate bonds and alternative investments. The company's core profit margin based on Japanese GAAP remains negative mainly due to the new business strain associated with its strong growth. It is focusing on more profitable protection products including third (health) sector and corporate owned life insurance (COLI) products. These products tend to have sound new business value margins if measured using the traditional embedded value method rather than Japanese GAAP. FWD Fuji Life's annual premiums from in-force policies in the third sector increased by 6.5% during the first half of the year ending March 2018 (FYE18), which is stronger than most of its peers, due partly to effective sales promotion via agency channels. Fitch believes its efforts in marketing third-sector and COLI products through agency channels are likely to further sustain these segments' strengths. The company faces sizeable interest rate risk due to its material duration mismatch. Fitch expects its duration mismatch to narrow in the next several years, mainly driven by the continuous rapid growth of the company's shorter duration insurance products. FWD Fuji Life's market share (in terms of total sum insured for in-force policies and in-force third-sector annual premiums) in the Japanese life insurance market is small, well below 1% in FYE17. RATING SENSITIVITIES The following could lead to an upgrade of FWD Fuji Life's rating: - Substantial improvement in profitability; specifically if FWD Fuji Life's core profit margin improves to above 7% on a sustained basis. - Significantly strengthened capitalisation; specifically if FWD Fuji Life's adjusted equity to total assets increases above 5% on a sustained basis. - Increased market share rises to well above 1% with overall stronger credit fundamentals. The following could lead to a downgrade of FWD Fuji Life's rating: - A significant decline in the capital buffer; specifically, if FWD Fuji Life's adjusted equity to total assets falls below 3%, or its SMR declines to well below 700% for a sustained period. - Continued deterioration in profitability for a prolonged period. 