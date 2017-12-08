Fitch Assigns Huzhou City Investment First-Time 'BBB-'; Rates Proposed USD Notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Huzhou City Investment Development Group Co., Ltd. (HIDG) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has assigned HIDG's proposed USD300 million, three-year bullet senior unsecured notes an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'. The notes are to be issued directly by HIDG. The proposed notes are rated at the same level as HIDG's Foreign-Currency IDR as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS Linked to Huzhou Municipality: The ratings of HIDG are credit linked, but not equalised with, Fitch's assessment of the creditworthiness of Huzhou Municipality in eastern China. This reflects the 100% state ownership of HIDG, strong municipal control and oversight, strong strategic importance of HIDG to the municipality and its mid-range integration with the government. These result in a high likelihood of extraordinary support, if needed. Hence, HIDG is classified as a credit-linked public-sector entity under Fitch's criteria. Huzhou's Creditworthiness: Huzhou's gross regional product (GRP) increased 7.5% in 2016, faster than the national rate, to CNY224 billion. Huzhou's GRP per capita of CNY84,696 was higher than the national average of CNY53,980 and in line with the Zhejiang province average. Huzhou has satisfactory budget performance and a diversified socio-economic profile. Huzhou is close to three major cities in China - Shanghai, Nanjing and Hangzhou. The city's industries include advanced manufacturing equipment, textiles and garments and biomedicine. Mid-Range Legal Status: HIDG is wholly owned by the Huzhou State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Huzhou SASAC). The company is registered as a limited liability company under China's Company Law. Company directors and senior management are mainly appointed or nominated by the municipal government, and its major decisions need the government's approval. The legal status of HIDG is assessed to be Mid-Range as the company is allowed to file for bankruptcy. Stronger Control and Supervision: HIDG is directly managed, supervised and controlled by the Huzhou government through Huzhou SASAC. The board of directors is the highest decision-making body of HIDG; all the board members, except for the employee representatives, are either appointed or nominated by the municipal committee and municipal government of Huzhou. Any changes in board of supervisors or board of directors need to be approved by the government. Mid-Range Integration: HIDG has received capital injections and operating subsidies from the Huzhou Municipality. Subsidies represented 80%-160% of its annual pre-tax profit in the past three years. The government also injected capital into HIDG to develop it into a conglomerate with multiple social and commercial functions, such as infrastructure, utilities and property development. Stronger Strategic Importance: The company is the largest urban infrastructure developer and a major affordable housing developer in Huzhou. HIDG also has a monopoly in water and gas utilities. The government is motivated to prevent a failure of HIDG, as it would have a significant impact on key public services in the city. If the company defaults, that will indicate the government has difficulty providing timely support despite its willingness to do so, and will impair the government's creditability. This will have a significant impact on the availability and cost of domestic and foreign fund-raising options. Weak Standalone Credit Profile: HIDG's standalone credit profile is constrained by the public service nature of its businesses in developing urban infrastructure and affordable housing. The company has limited business conducted on a commercial basis. Its strategic link with Huzhou Municipality implies a fair level of extraordinary government support, if needed. RATING SENSITIVITIES Links with Municipality: An upgrade of Fitch's credit view on Huzhou, as well as a stronger and/or more explicit support commitment from the government may trigger positive rating action on HIDG. Significant weakening of the entity's strategic importance to the municipality, dilution of the municipality's shareholding, and/or reduced explicit and implicit municipal support, may result in a downgrade. A downgrade may also stem from weaker fiscal performance or increased indebtedness of the government, leading to deterioration in its creditworthiness. Any change in the IDRs of HIDG will result in a change to a similar extent in the ratings on the proposed notes. Contact: Primary Analyst Kelvin Tsui Director +852 2263 9965 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Janet Liu Associate Director +852 2263 9983 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Rating of Public-Sector Entities – Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) here 