Fitch Assigns KT Corporation's USD Bond Final 'A-' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL, August 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned KT Corporation's (KT, A-/Stable) USD400 million 2.625% notes due 2022 a final rating of 'A-'. KT will use the net proceeds to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes. The notes are rated at the same level as KT's senior unsecured rating as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company. The assignment of the final rating follows the completion of the bond issuance and receipt of documents conforming to the information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 30 July 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS Solid Profitability: Fitch expects KT's margins to continue to benefit from lower marketing and selling, general and administrative costs following a restructuring to streamline its business and labour force. Contraction in fixed-line voice revenue is likely to be offset by solid growth in the internet-protocol television (IPTV) and other media businesses. Core-telecom operating EBITDAR margin (as a percentage of service revenue) widened to 30.2% in 2016 from 29.8% in 2015. Leverage to be Steady: Fitch expects KT's leverage to stay moderate in 2017, with higher operating cash flows and modest capex. Fitch also expects KT's gross debt to reduce further in 2017 from KRW8.1 trillion at end-2016 due to substantial free cash flows as management prioritises balance-sheet improvement over business expansion; debt was KRW7.3 trillion at end-1Q17. We forecast core-telecom adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR to remain below 1.5x in 2017-2018 (2016:1.4x). Decrease in Mobile ARPU: Fitch expects KT's mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) to decline over the long term, which will slow down wireless revenue growth. This is mainly due to the rising popularity of tariff discounts compared with handset subsidies. In addition, long-term evolution (LTE) subscribers already accounted for 85% of the company's total mobile subscribers in 1Q17, which limits the upside for ARPU from conversion to premium plans. ARPU decreased to KRW34,537/month in 1Q17, from KRW34,969/month a year earlier. Fixed-Line Revenue to Decline: Fitch expects KT's fixed-line voice revenue and ARPU to continue to decline due to increasing substitution of wireless services for fixed-voice service. In addition, price discounts from bundling and migration to cheaper voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) services will also erode profitability; this trend is unlikely to reverse. Growing Broadband and Media: The decline in KT's traditional fixed-line telephony service is increasingly offset by its growing broadband and media businesses. Broadband revenue is likely to increase as subscribers convert to more expensive high-speed internet service. We expect the number of IPTV subscribers to continue to grow, reflecting KT's leading market share in the broadband market (2016: 48.8%). Revenue from pay-per-view television, home shopping and advertising should also rise in tandem with the increasing IPTV market share. Regulatory Risks: KT's credit profile will remain vulnerable to any changes in the regulatory environment in the short term. Uncertainty is rising over regulatory issues, especially as the government plans to reduce household telecom bills, although no confirmed measures and timing have been announced yet. In addition, the Handset Distribution Reform Act, which imposed a cap on overall subsidies by wireless telecom operators, expires in October 2017, three years after its introduction. DERIVATION SUMMARY KT's market position is strong, especially in fixed-line operations where its market share is around 80%. However, KT's operating margins are lower than other telecom peers rated 'A' in the APAC region, such as Singapore Telecommunications Limited (A+/Stable), due to relatively higher marketing costs and declining fixed-line telephony services. However, KT's core-telecom margin has improving substantially since 2015 when the enactment of the Handset Distribution Reform Act reduced competition in the wireless market. Leverage is generally compatible with other peers; we expect KT's balance sheet to stay healthy with adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR of below 1.5x. KT's profitability is now higher than its principal peer SK Telecom Co., Ltd (SKT, A-/Stable) after KT's restructuring to reduce its workforce and streamline the business, while their leverage ratios are similar. However, both SKT and KT enjoy strong market positions as the two largest companies in the oligopolistic Korean telecoms market and we expect the financial metrics of both companies to remain commensurate with their ratings. While KT has strong market presence in the fixed-line segment with over 80% market share, SKT is leading the wireless market with around 50% of market share. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Core-telecom revenue to increase by low-single-digit percentage in 2017 as growing broadband and media (IPTV) revenue offsets the decline in fixed-line voice revenue - Core-telecom EBITDAR margin in 2017 to be similar to the 2016 level with effective cost control - Capex to stay around KRW3.3 trillion (cash basis) in 2017 (2016: KRW3.3 trillion) - Free cash flow to remain positive in 2017 RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Core-telecom adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR below 2.0x - No sustained decline in absolute level of core-telecom operating EBITDAR - Sustained positive pre-dividend free cash flow Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Core-telecom adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR above 3.0x - Sustained decline in absolute level of core-telecom operating EBITDAR - Sustained negative pre-dividend free cash flow LIQUIDITY Robust Liquidity: As of end-March 2017, KT had cash and cash equivalents of KRW2.9 trillion, which was sufficient to cover short-term debt of KRW1.8 billion. 