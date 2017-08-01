Fitch: Barclays' 2Q17 Earnings Weak but Balance Sheet Fundamentals Improve

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 01 (Fitch) Barclays plc (A/Stable) reported a weak statutory performance, as reflected by a GBP1.4 billion attributable loss in 2Q17, but the group's balance sheet strengthened following the reduction in its ownership of Barclays Africa Group Limited (BAGL), with an improved CET1 ratio of 13.1%, and strong funding and liquidity metrics, Fitch Ratings says. The 2Q17 loss included a high charge relating to the capital-accretive sale of BAGL and additional UK customer redress provisions (PPI) of GBP700 million. Results also reflect increased loan impairment charges in its US credit card division and some pressure on operating expenses. Group return on tangible equity (RoTE) of 7.2% in 2Q17 and 8.1% in 1H17, excluding PPI and the loss relating to BAGL, fell short of the newly stated target of over 10%. The group unveiled plans to improve profitability which include redeploying capital to sales and trading from underperforming corporate lending in its corporate and investment bank (CIB), and continuing to focus on cost control. Costs related to the implementation of structural reform, running down Barclays Non Core (BNC) and other non-recurring costs, estimated at around GBP1.2 billion in 2017, should decline over time and the newly set up service company may facilitate some cost rationalisation, according to the bank. Barclays continues to target a cost/income ratio of below 60%, from 65% in 1H17, excluding PPI charges, the results of BAGL and UK bank levy. Given current litigation and outstanding conduct cases, we expect that some additional conduct and litigation charges will impinge on earnings in the future, although the amount and timing remain difficult to predict. Management's plans to address the weaker-performing CIB (relative to high capital requirements) involve redeploying capital away from identified underperforming corporate loans towards the bank's Markets division, which houses its sales and trading businesses. This marks a shift from the bank's past focus and, in our view, could mean a slight increase in risk appetite. During 2Q17 the CIB division's RoTE of 9.3%, excluding a gain on business sale, benefitted from improving market shares in debt and equity capital markets, but trading results were weaker. The bank performed poorly for a second consecutive quarter in fixed-income trading, as its Macro division, which houses rates and currency trading, reported a 25% yoy decline in revenue amid a difficult low volatility environment. This was partly offset by improved revenue in credit trading, mainly in Europe, and in equities. We believe CIB's overall performance benefitted from the appreciation of the US dollar, which typically boosts revenue more than it inflates costs. Barclays UK (BUK) reported a stable underlying pre-tax profit in 2Q17, excluding prior year Visa sale gains and charges for PPI, balancing an improvement in net interest income where deposit inflows and liability repricing initiatives more than offset pressure from low UK base rates, against higher structural reform and IT costs. Impairments were stable, and the 52bp overall loan loss rate blends performing domestic mortgages, with higher-risk UK cards, though we regard the latter as well-controlled and the risk well-remunerated. Arrears rates were stable qoq, and slightly lower than in the US cards portfolio. Overall, BUK reported a net loss after PPI charges. Barclays UK is inheriting most of the education, social housing and local authority portfolio (ESHLA, GBP3 billion risk-weighted assets (RWAs)) from BNC, and the group expects that the negative cost of carrying this portfolio in will be around GBP30 million-40 million in 2H17, or the equivalent of an annualised 40bp on its net interest margin. The portfolio's credit risk is low. The Consumer Cards and Payment division remains highly profitable, benefiting from high spreads and strong business growth although returns were negatively impacted by increasing costs and impairment charges (the latter were GBP280 million for the quarter). The bank indicated that arrears rates have stabilised and measures such as the sale of a lower-quality portfolio earlier this year will gradually improve the quality of the US cards business mix. Furthermore, recent acquisitions should result in an increased proportion of higher quality receivables over the coming quarters. The division's RoTE of 15%, excluding a gain on business sale, remains high relative to the group's target. Barclays International will inherit GBP9 billion RWAs from BNC, including legacy derivatives and residual businesses, as well as part of the ESHLA portfolio, with associated losses of around GBP120 million-160 million in 2H17. Other BNC holdings, including GBP150 million-200 million losses in 2H17 will be reflected in the head office divisional reporting. Positively, the group has achieved its stated capital target, which foresees a 150bp-200bp buffer above fully-loaded distribution-relevant CET1 requirements, which currently stand at 11.3% (including 0.5% corresponding to the UK counter-cyclical buffer of 1%). The group expects further 26bp CET1 accretion once full regulatory deconsolidation is approved by the UK regulator, which we expect could take many months. The Capital Requirements Regulation leverage ratio increased marginally to 4.5% from 4.4% over the quarter. The bank's management has stated that it intends to update the group's capital management policy when it reports 2017 full-year results. Liquidity increased in the quarter, as evidenced by a liquidity coverage ratio of 149% and a GBP36 billion increase in the liquidity pool to GBP201 billion from end-2016, reflecting a further drawdown of the Bank of England's term funding scheme, minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) issuance and higher client balances. The group has made good progress with MREL issuance plans, having completed GBP7.6 billion of the GBP10 billion guidance for this year. At end-June 2017 it reported a 23.2% holding company MREL/RWA ratio and plans to meet the requirement of 28.5% (including 0.5% counter-cyclical buffer), mainly by refinancing maturing or callable operating company debt with holding company MREL. 