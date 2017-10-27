Fitch: Colombia Financial Conglomerates Rules a Credit Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/BOGOTA, October 27 (Fitch) The passage of a new law to regulate financial conglomerates in Colombia should contribute to greater financial market stability through stricter controls and supervision of major financial institutions, says Fitch Ratings. This should move Colombia's financial regulation closer to regional and global best practice, although we expect it to still lag in some areas. The new Financial Conglomerates Act signed into law last month outlines the regulator's (Superintendencia Finaciera de Colombia) role and responsibilities in supervising financial groups. The law empowers the SFC to manage risk at the holding company level, reorganize financial groups, increase capital requirements, if necessary, and authorize new investments. The SFC will also have the power to revoke banking licenses if the financial groups do not comply with standards set by the regulator. A new supervisory framework will be developed by the SFC in the coming months. The new law is in line with international best practice and follows other financial regulatory reforms that have passed in recent years, including new rules to move toward Basel III standards. In general, Fitch believes that these changes to Colombian bank regulation are positive for reducing systemic risk and improving system sustainability over time. Capital regulation, including the authority of the regulator to require financial groups to maintain sufficient levels of capital to cover balance sheet risks and foreign currency exposure, will be particularly relevant for Colombian banks. Local regulatory capital ratios diverge materially from globally accepted capital metrics. Banks' core capital ratios, on a consolidated basis, began to improve in late 2016. This follows a material decline in recent years resulting from local currency depreciation (primarily in 2015) and changes in accounting standards. Nevertheless, capitalization remains low compared to international peers. Weaker capital, as well as a more challenging economic environment, caused Fitch to revise its sector outlook for Colombian banks in 2017 to negative from stable in 2016. The sluggish economy continued to pressure Colombian banks' asset quality metrics this year, as we expected. According to the Central Bank of Colombia, economic growth reached 1.3% YOY in second-quarter 2017, only a slight uptick from the 1.2% rate reported in the first quarter. Since the economic deceleration began in early 2016, nonperforming loans greater than 30 days have increased to 4.23% at June 30 from 2.85% at YE15. Fitch expects that the deteriorating trend in the banking system's loan quality ratios, particularly in the riskier consumer and microfinance segments, will continue. The system's overall profitability should remain steady, although for banks with concentrations in aforementioned sectors, we expect their performance to deteriorate. Persistent economic weakness, higher unemployment and exchange rate volatility will also likely pressure credit costs in 2017. Contact: Sergio Pena Associate Director Financial Institutions + 57 1 326 9999 Fitch Ratings Colombia Calle 69 A No. 9-85 Bogota Andres Marquez Director Financial Institutions +57 1 326 9999 Justin Patrie, CFA Senior Analyst Fitch Wire +1 646 582-4964 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY Media Relations: Benjamin Rippey, New York, Tel: +1 646 582 4588, Email: benjamin.rippey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. 