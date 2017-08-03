Fitch: Commerzbank's 2Q Results Reflect Transformation Costs; Lacking Revenue Growth

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 03 (Fitch) Commerzbank's AG's (CBK; BBB+/Stable) reported pre-tax loss of EUR624 million in 2Q17 reflects the full booking of restructuring charges of EUR807 million for staff reductions in 2Q17. The loss also underlines challenges in improving the bank's revenue growth and lowering its cost base, Fitch Ratings says. Execution of CBK's strategic transformation is on track, but front-loaded costs and platform investments incurred in 1H17 will likely outweigh the additional revenue generation from the restructuring and are likely to result in weak profitability in 2017. CBK generated 9.8% negative net return on tangible equity (RoTE) in 2Q17 and a negative 3.1% in 1H17. The bank targets a net RoTE of above 6% by 2020. In 2Q17, CBK reached a binding agreement with its employee representatives, which is a necessary step for the bank to reach its staff reduction target. The net reduction of about 7,300 staff is a central element of the bank's initiative to simplify it business model and make it more efficient by 2020, notably by automating 80% of its processes. The agreement allowed the bank to book the related restructuring expenses in full in 2Q17, which drove its half year loss. CBK's strategic plan focusses on customer growth as the basis for future revenue growth. The bank added 385,000 net new customers in its private and small business customer (PSBC) segment in 1H17, approaching its target of 500,000 for 2017. Around 100,000 new customers were added by the acquisition of Onvista - a German online brokerage and financial information platform - by CBK's online bank Comdirect for EUR40 million. In the corporate clients (CC) segment, 3,100 net new customers were added in 2017, representing around a third of the 2020 target. However, despite this customer growth, PSBC's revenues, excluding exceptional items, remained flat and CC's dropped by 5% in 1H17 year-on-year (yoy). Both key segments showed significantly lower operating results, dropping by 41% in PSBC and 16% in CC yoy. This highlights the challenges involved in converting volume growth into earnings growth at this early stage of the strategic plan. The bank's operating expenses remained sticky, largely because of investments in digitalisation, regulatory costs and the introduction of the EU bank levy in Poland. CBK reported a rise in its cost/income ratio in its operating business to 80.3% in 1H17, from 78.8% in 1H16, significantly above it targeted level of 66% or lower in 2020. Asset quality remained sound and stable, helped by a benign credit environment and continued low risk costs in CBK's core business segments. The bank further reduced its ship finance portfolio by EUR0.9 billion to less than EUR 4.0 billion in 1H17 and still expects high loan loss provisions in the Asset and Capital Recovery segment for 2017, albeit now at the lower end of its EUR450 million-EUR600 million guidance. The bank expects the portfolio to decline to about EUR3.0 billion by end-2017. CBK's regulatory capital ratios improved in 1H17. Its fully-loaded CET1 ratio increased to 13% at end-2Q17, which is increasingly in line with peers, despite a stable stock of CET1 capital. This was driven primarily by EUR8.0 billion lower risk weighted assets (RWAs) in 1H17, driven by de-risking in its Asset and Capital Recovery Unit, declining market risk RWA - including pension risk - and a decrease in operational risk RWA. CBK targets a CET1 ratio of around 12.5%, including the expected impact from IFRS 9, which becomes effective on 1 January 2018, but it has not yet disclosed the expected impact of its first-time application. The bank's fully-loaded CRD IV leverage ratio increased to 4.6% at end-1H17, from 4.4% at 1H16. The bank's liquidity position remains comfortable; at end-1H17, it had a liquidity reserve of EUR99 billion, in the form of highly liquid assets. In addition, CBK maintains an intraday liquidity portfolio of EUR8.6 billion. The bank did not disclose its liquidity coverage and net stable funding ratios at end-1H17. Contact: Roger Schneider Director + 49 69 768076 242 Fitch Ratings Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 Sebastian Schrimpf Associate Director + 49 69 768076 136 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001