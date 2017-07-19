Fitch: Continued Earnings Momentum for Bank of America in 2Q17

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 19 (Fitch) Bank of America Corporation's (BAC) second quarter 2017 (2Q17) earnings were good, and continued the company's trend of improving earnings performance, according to Fitch Ratings. Net income of $5.3 billion in 2Q17 was 10.2% higher than in the year-ago quarter. These results equated to a 0.93% annualized return on average assets (ROAA) in 2Q17, up from 0.88% from last year's second quarter. Similarly, the company's annualized return on average shareholders' equity (ROAE) was 7.79% in 2Q17, up from 7.25% in the prior year period. Fitch expects BAC's operating performance to continue to improve with the benefit of higher short-term interest rates boosting earnings over the balance of the year. BAC's overall net revenue in 2Q17 expanded 7.2% relative to the prior year period due to both higher net interest income (NII) and higher non-interest income. NII continued to benefit from higher short-term interest rates, and Fitch notes that BAC remains asset sensitive should rates continue to rise. Fitch expects that BAC will continue to benefit from expected future rate increases. Non-interest income was up 6% in 2Q17 relative to the prior year's quarter. The most significant impact was due to a gain of $800 million related to closing of the previously announced sale of its non-U.S. Consumer Credit Card Business to Lloyds Banking Group PLC. Fitch notes that there was only a modest impact on net earnings from this gain due to a $700 million tax expense related to this gain. Excluding this gain, non-interest income in 2Q17 was down 1.1% relative to the prior year period. Higher service charge revenue, improved investment and brokerage services revenue, and higher investment banking results, were offset by lower trading account profits in the company's markets businesses and lower mortgage banking income. BAC's non-interest expense increased only 1.4% in 2Q17 relative to the prior year period. The modest increase was due to $0.4 billion of expense related to the combined impact of impairment charges related to certain data centers in the process of being sold and increased severance costs incurred during the quarter. That said, Fitch continues to view management's efforts to simplify and improve the company's overall operations as gaining more traction. For example, total branches continued to decline during the quarter as did the company's overall headcount on a year-over-year. This expense discipline, combined with the company's revenue growth, resulted in an overall efficiency ratio of 60% in 2Q17. Within the company's reportable business segments, year-over-year results were strong in Consumer Banking (CB), Global Banking (GB), and Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM) while relatively lower in Global Markets (GM). Net income in CB was $2.0 billion, up 21.4% from the prior year quarter. This was primarily driven by higher NII as more than half of BAC's low cost deposits are generated by the segment. At the same time, management was able to hold expenses relatively flat relative to the year ago period. To the extent that management can continue to hold the line on expenses despite higher Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance costs, Fitch would expect strong operating leverage in the CB segment over the balance of the year. Similarly, net income in GB was up 19.2% relative to the prior year period due to stronger NII as well as lower credit costs. Provision for credit losses in GB declined $184 million from the prior year period to $15mn in the quarter in large part due to the improvement in energy related credits. While not as strong as CB or GB, the growth rate of net income in GWIM increased 14% relative to the prior year period. Similar to the others this segment benefited from higher NII and higher asset management fees, partially offset by lower transactional related revenue. Net income in the GM segment was down 25% relative to the year ago quarter. As expected, performance in the company's Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) businesses was comparatively weaker amid low volatility in the capital markets. Partially offsetting this was a 3% increase in Equities net revenue due to strong growth in client financing activities. Credit quality across the loan portfolio improved during the quarter. BAC's net charge off (NCO) ratio was 0.40%, 4 basis points lower than the prior year period. Provision for credit losses declined by $0.25 billion from the prior year's quarter to $0.73 billion due to improvements in consumer real estate and energy exposures. Despite this modest decline, BAC's total allowance stood at $10.9 billion at 2Q17, or 1.2% of total loans and leases. Fitch continues to believe credit costs across the industry are at cyclical troughs, though the duration of the trough has extended longer than Fitch's initial expectations. In Fitch's view, BAC's funding remains sound with total deposits of $1.26 trillion and a Time to Required Funding (debt coverage at parent) of 49 months, which increased this quarter due to some incremental long-term debt issuance for Total Loss Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) requirements. While not disclosed, BAC has stated that it is in compliance with Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) requirements. BAC's Basel III fully phased-in Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio under the advanced approaches increased to 11.5% due continued capital build as well lower risk weighted assets (RWA). Additionally, Fitch continues to note that the denominator of the ratio includes $500 billion of operational risk weighted assets (RWA). Additionally, BAC is in compliance with the Enhanced Supplementary Leverage Ratio (SLR) at both the bank and parent company. The bank level SLR is at 7.3%, well above the 6% minimum, and 7% at the parent company, well above the 5% Following the release on June 28, 2017, BAC received a non-objection to its annual capital plan under the Federal Reserve's Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review, which authorizes the firm to increase its dividend to $0.12 per share and repurchase up to $12.0 billion of common equity between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018 plus additional shares of $0.9bn to offset dilution from employee stock based compensation. Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2057 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. 