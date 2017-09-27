Fitch Corrects Certain Issue Level Ratings for Santander

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, September 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken corrective action on certain issue level ratings for Banco Santander, S.A. (Santander). It has revised ratings on four issues to assign 'emr' suffixes following discovery of an error in the application of criteria with respect to these issues. The rating actions are as follows Suffixes of 'emr' have been assigned to the 'A-' ratings of the issues with ISIN numbers XS0350095666, XS0349986397, US059872AA90 and US059872AB73 to reflect embedded market risk in determination of their coupon amounts. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch identified the error with respect to these issue ratings as part of a review of financial institution issue ratings assigned prior to changes to criteria relating to structured notes in 2010 and 2011. The review followed discovery of the error with respect to another issuer's issue ratings. The applicable criteria were revised in August 2010 to adopt 'emr' suffixes and in August 2011 to no longer assign ratings to issues that were not principal-protected. The bonds with 'A-(emr)' ratings represent senior unsecured obligations issued by Santander and by its funding vehicle Santander International Products, PLC and guaranteed by Santander. Their ratings are aligned with Santander's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). For the notes issued by the vehicle, the ratings reflect Fitch's view that Santander would be extremely likely to honor its commitment as guarantor if required, as the guarantees are unconditional, irrevocable and timely. Santander's Long-Term IDR is currently one notch above Spain's sovereign rating, reflecting diversification benefits from the bank's solid retail franchises in a number of European and Latin American countries, as well as the US, which translates into resilient profit generation and internal capital generation. Despite its international reach, Santander's risk profile remains correlated with that of the Spanish sovereign, including through macro-economic developments but also the stability and cost of market funding, which is linked to the perception of sovereign risk. See 'Fitch Affirms Santander at 'A-'; Outlook Stable' published on 27 July 2017 for further information. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings of the issues with ISIN numbers XS0350095666, XS0349986397, US059872AA90 and US059872AB73 are primarily sensitive to changes in Santander's Long-Term IDR. Santander's rating is capped at one notch above Spain's sovereign ratings. An upgrade of Santander's rating would be contingent on an upgrade of Spain's sovereign rating. This would have to be accompanied by further improved capital metrics and better asset quality, from a continued positive asset quality trend as per prior to the Banco Popular, S.A. (Popular) acquisition and the active reduction of a large stock of problem assets. Equally important will be an ability to preserve the earnings resilience of the group by delivering the planned cost synergies from the integration of Popular and maintaining sound earnings performance at major international subsidiaries. A downgrade of Spain's sovereign rating would trigger a downgrade of the bank's rating. Downward rating pressure could also arise from a slower improvement in asset quality than currently anticipated by Fitch, a substantial weakening of earnings, which we view as unlikely, or unexpected execution and integration risks emerging from Popular's acquisition that could compromise the delivery of the group's financial targets for 2018. 