Fitch Downgrades Coazucar to 'BB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Foreign Currency (FC) and Local Currency (LC) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Corporacion Azucarera del Peru S.A. (Coazucar) to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The senior notes were also downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The downgrade reflects the company's weak performance and its continued reliance upon its shareholders to bolsters its weak liquidity position. Fitch expects net debt/EBITDA to increase towards 7x in FYE17 from 3.2x in FYE16. Higher leverage is the result of the expected reduction of Coazucar's EBITDA margin due to lower yields The Stable Outlook reflects our belief that the shareholder will continue to support the group and Coazucar will improve its performance and credit metrics in 2018. KEY RATING DRIVERS EBITDA Margin Contraction: After a solid performance in 2016, Fitch expects Coazucar's EBITDA margin to decline to 13% in 2017 from 26% in 2016 as a result of lower yields. Production has been impacted by the drought affecting the north of Peru and "El Nino Costero," which made harvesting difficult due to the heavy rains and flooding that followed - especially during March - that forced Coazucar's mills to stop (20 days for Casa Grande and Cartavio). Prices in the domestic market have remained solid. EBITDA is expected to decline to below PEN 250 million in 2017 from PEN494 million in 2016. Fitch expects a gradual improvement of the group's profitability in 2018 but does not expect Coazucar to recover its historical EBITDA margins of around 40%. Increased Leverage: Fitch expects Coazucar's net leverage to peak in 2017 at about 7x and then improve to below 4x in 2018. The increased leverage is due to lower EBITDA which results in negative FCF generation despite a sharp decline in capex compared to 2016, as a result of the completion of the Agrolmos project. The El Nino Costero brought too much water to Agrolmos during the first half of the year, leading the mill to stop production between February and May. The delay and the low inventory levels at the beginning of the 2Q17 forced Coazucar to import sugar this year and incur additional costs. Production at the Algromos mill, which was completed in 2017, should ramp up in 2018 and should drive the company's cash flow recovery in 2018. Support from Shareholders: Fitch factors into the ratings the financial support from Coazucar's shareholders, the Rodriguez family. Coazucar's shareholders have injected capital into the company to preserve its liquidity during the investment phase of the Agrolmos green-field project. In the first-half of the year, the shareholders injected PEN63 million in cash. Fitch expects the shareholder to continue to support the company financially during the 2H17 as a result of the deterioration of the company's cash flow. Other investments of the Rodriguez family include Gloria, the leading dairy company in Peru, and Yura, the leading cement producer in southern Peru. Currency Risk: Coazucar is exposed to currency risk, and Fitch estimates that about 72% of its debt is still mainly dollar-denominated without any hedge against local currency depreciation. Coazucar's revenue follows the trend of the dollar-denominated international prices of sugar but most of revenues and costs are mainly in local currency. Also, about 22% of revenues are in US dollars due to the group's operation in Ecuador as of FYE16. Product and Geographically Concentrated: The ratings incorporate risks associated with product concentration in sugar, which represented 89% of Coazucar's revenues in 2016. The remaining 11% is in alcohol and other by-products. The company can now easily shift production from raw to refined white sugar with the new plant. By nature, the sugar industry is volatile and exposed to fluctuations in commodity prices and external factors such as the El Nino phenomenon. Coazucar is geographically concentrated in Peru with about 71% of its revenues generated in the country; it also has operations in Ecuador and Argentina. EBITDA from Peruvian operations accounted for 86% of the total EBITDA in 2016. DERIVATION SUMMARY Coazucar's ratings reflect its dominant domestic position as the largest sugar producer in Peru, with about 50% market share. The company benefits from its proximity to owned sugarcane fields and low dependence on third-party producers. This position enables the company to price sugar in the domestic market at a high premium compared to international prices, which is not the case for other companies in the same sector rated by Fitch in Brazil. Coazucar also benefits from the strong support of its shareholder, the Rodriguez family. The rating is tempered by Coazucar's performance volatility and weak credit metrics compared to other rated companies in the sector such as Jalles Machado S.A. (B+/Stable) which operates with net debt/EBITDA below 3x. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: -Steady revenue growth; -Capex-to-sales of about 10% in 2017; -Equity injections to preserve liquidity. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action -Net leverage below 3.0x on a sustainable basis that improves cash flow through the investment cycle; -Tangible support from the shareholder that improves liquidity. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action -Deterioration of liquidity; -Net leverage above 4x in 2018; -EBITDA margin below 20%; -Lack of support from the group's shareholder; -Negative FCF. LIQUIDITY Coazucar's liquidity is weak. As of June 31, 2016, the company had PEN56 million in cash and equivalents for short-term debt of PEN159 million. 9% of total debt is short-term. Coazucar's international bond (USD243 million) is due in 2022. Fitch does, however, expect Coazucar's shareholder to continue to support the liquidity of the company.] FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has downgraded the following ratings: Corporacion Azucarera del Peru S.A. --Long-term Foreign and Local Currency IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB'; --Senior unsecured debt to 'BB-'from 'BB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable Contact: Primary Analyst Johnny Da Silva Director +1-212-908-0367 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Jose Vertiz Director +1-212-908-0641 Committee Chairperson Joe Bormann, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3349 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - No adjustments were made. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Media Relations: Benjamin Rippey, New York, Tel: +1 646 582 4588, Email: benjamin.rippey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001