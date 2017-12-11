Fitch Downgrades Oman to 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Oman's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The Outlook is Negative. Oman's Country Ceiling has also been downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A-' A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade and Negative Outlook reflect the following key rating drivers: Oman's budget deficit will remain one of the largest among Fitch-rated sovereigns at an expected 12.8% of GDP in 2017. Although a recovery in oil prices has helped reduce the deficit from 21.4% of GDP in 2016, Fitch expects spending will again be higher than budgeted and will only show a low-single-digit decline. According to preliminary 10M17 outturns the deficit was already higher than budgeted for the full year, despite oil prices averaging higher than the government's assumption of USD45 a barrel (bbl). Fitch estimates Oman's fiscal break-even Brent oil price at around USD83/bbl in 2017. Fitch expects the budget deficit to narrow only gradually, to 10.2% of GDP by 2019, under a baseline Brent price assumption of USD52.5/bbl in 2018 and USD55/bbl in 2019. Fitch forecasts broadly flat government expenditure in 2018-2019, after a 15% decline in 2015-2017. Fiscal consolidation efforts will remain constrained by the government's desire to safeguard social stability. Modest reductions in defence and capital spending, enabled by the completion of long-running projects, will be largely offset by higher outlays on hydrocarbon projects (associated with future production increases) and a rising interest bill (as a result of higher debt levels).The government projects the deficit to fall to 8.3% by 2019, on the back of 3% higher revenue and 4% lower spending than in Fitch's forecasts. Oman's sovereign balance sheet strengths are dwindling. Fitch forecasts government debt will hit nearly 55% of GDP by end-2019, from 41% of GDP at end-2017 and just 13% of GDP at end-2015. Sovereign net foreign assets (SNFA) will deteriorate to -4% of GDP by end-2019, from 16% of GDP at end-2017 and a peak of 58% of GDP at end-2015. Both indicators will become worse than the medians for 'BBB' category sovereigns. This reflects government external borrowing and the use of the State General Reserve Fund (SGRF) for financing. Under conservative return assumptions, Fitch projects the foreign assets of the SGRF to decline to USD16.1 billion (20% of GDP) by 2019 from USD18.1 billion in 3Q17, excluding assets held at the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) and local commercial banks. Continued strong asset market returns could offset projected draw-downs, as has been the case in 2017 YTD. Conversely, a correction in global asset markets would reduce the government's fiscal cushion. The country's broader external position is also deteriorating. Double-digit current account deficits and the draw-down of non-resident deposits at the CBO will continue to erode gross foreign-exchange reserves, which are separate from SGRF assets but are included in SNFA. Fitch forecasts that CBO reserves will fall to USD13.4 billion (3.4 months of current external payments) at end-2019, from USD16.9 billion (4.3 months) at end-2017. Fitch projects Oman's net external debt to rise to 40% of GDP by end-2019, from 19% of GDP at end-2017. The downgrade of Oman's Country Ceiling to 'BBB' reflects the downgrade of Oman's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR and the reduction of the rating uplift provided in Fitch's Country Ceiling Model as a result of Oman's worsening external balance sheet. Oman's 'BBB-' rating also reflects the following key rating drivers: Fitch expects the government's overall balance sheet to remain stronger than peers' in 2018-2019. The government's net asset position will remain positive, supported by its deposits in domestic banks and by the local investments of its wealth funds. However, potential contingent liabilities are increasing, as the government has been encouraging SOEs to rely less on government equity funding. Fitch expects SOE debt to reach 21% of GDP in 2017, from 18% of GDP in 2016. Oman is able to fund its fiscal and external deficits from a diverse range of sources. This year, the government of Oman has borrowed just over USD11 billion (15% of GDP) externally through a mix of conventional bonds, sukuk, syndicated loans and export credits. It has also refinanced maturing domestic debt to the value of around USD1.2 billion, increased the stock of domestic short-term debt to about USD1 billion and budgeted a USD1.3 billion draw-down from the SGRF. The total of about USD14.5 billion (20% of GDP) is more than our estimate of Oman's deficit and maturities of USD13 billion in 2017 (18% of GDP). Deficit reduction will be helped by measures to boost non-hydrocarbon revenue, from a low base. Fitch expects non-hydrocarbon revenue to grow by 5% in 2017 and 10% in 2018, supported by increases in various government fees and levies, the introduction of excise tax and an earlier corporate income tax increase. Although VAT implementation is behind schedule, Fitch expects it to take place at the end of 2018, which will raise non-oil revenue by a further 14% in 2019. Combined, these measures will boost non-oil revenue by about 1% of GDP. Fitch forecasts real GDP growth of 0.4% in 2017, held down by a reduction in oil output in line with Oman's voluntary commitment to OPEC. Government spending restraint has dented economic sentiment, but 1H17 data points to continued expansion in the non-oil economy. Fitch forecasts a pick-up in growth, to 2.4% in 2018 (led by an expansion of LNG output related to gas production at the Khazzan field) and 2.2% in 2019. Further oil and gas expansion, investments in the country's capital stock, such as ports and roads, and continued population growth support Oman's long-term growth potential. The economy and government budget revenues are still not diversified, despite some efforts underway to address this. Hydrocarbon production accounts for more than 30% of GDP, more than 50% of goods exports and nearly 70% of government revenues. This has resulted in very high volatility of revenues/GDP. Oman scores in line with the 'BBB' median on World Bank governance indicators, while GDP per capita is well above the median. Fitch views the banking system as relatively strong with a Viability Rating of 'bbb'. The employment rate of young Omanis is low, creating economic and social pressure. The domestic political scene remains stable, but uncertainty continues to surround the eventual succession to 77-year old Sultan Qaboos, who has not publicly designated a successor. The constitution stipulates that the ruling family must choose a new Sultan within three days of the post becoming vacant; otherwise a letter containing the sultan's recommendation is opened. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Oman a score equivalent to a rating of 'BBB-' on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output from the SRM to arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The main factors that could lead to a downgrade are: - Failure to narrow the budget deficit sufficiently to slow the increase in government debt/GDP or slow the drawdown in assets, for example as a result of a failure to implement fiscal consolidation measures or due to a renewed fall in oil prices. - Failure to narrow the current account deficit and stabilise net external debt/GDP. The main factors that could lead to a revision of the Outlook to Stable are: - Narrowing of the budget deficit allowing stabilisation of the government debt/GDP, either through active fiscal measures or a sustained increase in oil prices. - Narrowing of the current account deficit and stabilisation of net external debt/GDP. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that Brent crude will average USD55/bbl in 2017, USD52.5/bbl in 2018 and USD55/bbl in 2019. Fitch assumes that an eventual transition of power from Sultan Qaboos will be smooth and ensure broad policy continuity. Fitch assumes no change to the peg of the Omani rial to the US dollar. The full list of rating actions is as follows: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Long-Term Local-Currency IDR downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2' Short-Term Local-Currency IDR downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2' Country Ceiling downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A-' Issue ratings on long-term foreign-currency senior unsecured bonds downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' Issue ratings on the sukuk trust certificates of Oman Sovereign Sukuk S.A.O.C. downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' Contact: Primary Analyst Krisjanis Krustins Associate Director +852 2263 9831 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Ed Parker Managing Director +44 20 3530 1176 Committee Chairperson Michele Napolitano Senior Director +44 203 530 1882 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings Criteria (pub. 21 Jul 2017) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 21 Jul 2017) here Sukuk Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the â€œNRSROâ€). While certain of the NRSROâ€™s credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see here), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the â€œnon-NRSROsâ€) and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.