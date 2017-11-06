Fitch: Fears of 'Mission Creep' Will Spur Central Banks to Unwind QE

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Quantitative Easing - The Beginning of the End here LONDON, November 06 (Fitch) Fears of 'mission creep' will incentivise the major central banks to unwind Quantitative Easing (QE) over the next few years even if inflation remains low, says Fitch Ratings in its new report, "Quantitative Easing: The Beginning of the End". The report offers conclusions on the likely QE exit strategies of the Fed, European Central Bank (ECB), Bank of England (BOE) and Bank of Japan (BOJ). "QE was a radical policy response to an exceptional set of macroeconomic risks. As those risks have diminished, so too has the justification for hugely elevated central bank balance sheets," said Brian Coulton, Chief Economist at Fitch. The broad objectives of QE - namely the avoidance of self-reinforcing deflation and the anchoring of inflation expectations in the face of the zero-lower bound on interest rates - have largely been achieved in the US and the UK and, increasingly, in the eurozone. The combination of above-trend growth, diminished economic slack and tight labour markets is making it harder to rationalise aggressive unconventional monetary policy stances on the basis of modest disappointments in hitting inflation targets. The persistence of elevated central bank (CB) balance sheets beyond the horizons justified by the original objectives of QE would run the risk of 'mission creep', whereby CB balance sheets could start to be perceived as being beholden to fiscal objectives or to the comfort of financial markets. CBs are likely to want to resist these risks of fiscal and financial dominance. The increased risks to CB finances inherent in expanded balance sheets could also act as an incentive to unwind QE. Adverse shocks to CB finances have the potential to undermine CB independence and anti-inflation credibility. The process of unwinding QE is, nevertheless, expected to be very slow. The Fed is expected to take five years to normalise its balance sheet and the ECB and BOE are not expected to start running down assets until 2020/2021. The BOJ's balance sheet is expected to continue expanding through 2024, although the annual pace of asset purchases will likely be below the officially announced JPY80 trillion target from this year. A protracted global QE unwind is unlikely to have a large direct impact on the economy, as output gaps have closed and deleveraging pressures have eased, although it could generate communication challenges for CBs, as they will be using two tools - interest rate hikes and balance sheet reduction - to achieve a single target of withdrawing monetary policy stimulus. However, the change in the net flow of CB asset purchases over the next few years will be profound. The four CBs have, in combination, been accumulating assets at an average annual rate of USD1,200 billion since 2009. We see this shrinking to around USD500 billion in 2018 and turning negative to over USD300 billion by 2020. There is strong empirical evidence that CBs - as huge, non-price-sensitive buyers - have compressed global bond yields in recent years and there are limited grounds for believing this effect will not be symmetric as they become net sellers. With government deficits persisting, the private sector will be called on to absorb a much larger supply of sovereign debt in the coming years, putting upward pressure on global bond yields. This could have broader implications, including for credit spreads and capital flows to emerging markets. Contact: Brian Coulton Managing Director + 44 203 530 1140 Maxime Darmet-Cucciarini Associate Director + 44 203 530 1624 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001